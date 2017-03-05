₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Springup: 3:15pm
I visited a friend in Aba who took me to faulks Road axis..
I must tell you the Governor is really serious in road construction and expansion and Spears nothing standing on the road.
Here are some pix I took
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Springup: 3:20pm
Here is A line /electronic line, Ariaria market ... A full double line was demolished.
Some one said those that constructed the shops hurriedly sold it for 4,000,000 per shop
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Etzakoos(m): 3:22pm
Good For Them
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Springup: 3:25pm
More
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by ruggedised: 3:28pm
visit that road by this time next year, they for don abandoned that road by then. stupid fat criminal
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Springup: 3:31pm
I paid a visit to the dam or tunnel ment to channel the flood
:cc lalasticlala
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by omenka(m): 3:33pm
Obviously, from the pic below, shops were affected. Now, had this happened elsewhere, you would have seen the bitter, hateful bigots wailing all over the place, telling tales of how everyone and everything hates them and have been doing all they can to ensure they don't prosper!
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by AshiwajuFoward: 3:35pm
Springup:
Holy cow. And some Magas/Mugus paid-up only for the shops to be destroyed?? That's some messed up shyt!
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by shukuokukobambi: 3:36pm
omenka:
Of course if na Fashola or Ambode do am, it'll be termed genocide against the 'developers of Lagos'
Victim mentality and persecution complex has become enbedded in their DNA
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by AshiwajuFoward: 3:38pm
omenka:
Yes o. We for dey hear lamentations about how they were targeted just because their heads are flat. Talk about double standard.
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by omenka(m): 3:39pm
shukuokukobambi:They would have said something like; the shops were demolished because they were listening to Ladio Biafla.
Everything for them is a source of propaganda.
Smh.
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Springup: 3:41pm
omenka:Yes shops where demolished
Stop turning everything into tribal and hate message
This is a nice development and I think it will solve the constant flooding around faulks Road and Ariaria market
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by AbuEzeFemi(m): 3:42pm
Springup:my friend in Congo come and learn
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by shukuokukobambi: 3:42pm
omenka:
I saw the picture of the sick man they used for propaganda yesterday and I was too perplexed to even comment. Who taught these guys that such would work?
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Zonacom(m): 3:49pm
omenka:Do you do something else with your time? Or you only hate on the Igbos all the time? Happy sunday!
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Springup: 3:49pm
shukuokukobambi:Who are they
Those u are referring to as they are billionaires you can attest to that from the structures on ground...
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by omenka(m): 3:51pm
shukuokukobambi:The one who died of AIDS. Saw it too. What more do you expect? These guys probably lost a whole lot in the course of human evolution, hence their penchant for acting like psychotic ìmps.
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by shukuokukobambi: 3:51pm
Springup:
Say what??
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by omenka(m): 3:52pm
Zonacom:Yeah, unlike the igbos who love everyone. What a pity I can't reciprocate the gesture.
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by shukuokukobambi: 3:52pm
omenka:
As in, I'm still finding it difficult to wrap my head around such. How can fully developed homo sapien believe the things these guys believe? Thank God there's no shekau among them o because boko haram would have been child's play
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by deji15: 3:53pm
Springup:Nice development because it happened in Aba. If it happens in Lagos, it will be "everybody hates Igbo"
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by ruggedised: 3:55pm
omenka:
you are full of tribalism... u never disappoint. Indeed age is just a number and never maturity
tufiakwa
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Springup: 4:32pm
deji15:Just look at your statement
We always attached tribalism into everything.
You people display hatred on the average Igbos but allow them to separate mba
Nonsense
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Springup: 4:34pm
shukuokukobambi:I mean you are a riff raff
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by deji15: 4:35pm
Springup:
A statement of fact is not tribalism. We should be honest with ourselves.
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by shukuokukobambi: 4:37pm
Springup:
Did you just go to the dictionary to decipher that or your puny brain was overheating when you were typing initially and couldn't settle down on the appropriate word to deploy?
Dumb crybaby with ingrained persecution complex
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Springup: 4:38pm
deji15:What is fact?
Flooding in this area has been a source of concern to everybody and they are happy because what they Governor did was right.
Everyone blamed those that built houses on roads and gutter which made the whole area flooded when it rained
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Springup: 4:40pm
shukuokukobambi:
Hatred lies in your blood...
Check out the meaning of riff-raff and get back to me.
Looking at your profile defines a none entity like you
Anumanu
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by shukuokukobambi: 4:43pm
Springup:
Senselessness and persecution complex is embedded in your DNA. Find out the meaning of dumb and pray for deliverance. Anumpama
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Mrokaykay(m): 4:44pm
Springup:Where is the photos?
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by Sunnymatey(m): 4:53pm
The kind of demolition done here is quite diferent from the ones done with hate. Fences are the most affected here and for shops, occupants don't vacate their shops until the construction work get to them. Some of these shops sizes are only reduced meaning the occupants returned to his or her shop as soon as construction is completed in days or weeks, they's almost no or fewer cases of alright relocation meaning the governor is sensitive to the plight of the traders unlike the practice in other climes. I think the motive here is to solve the flooding problem. In other climes, traders are made to sufer though the govt may have good intentions. Acct of what l witness.
|Re: Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) by deji15: 5:05pm
Springup:The fact that when Lagos or other states apart from SE states do something similar to this, it is interpreted by Igbos as actions against them, but when done in alaigbo, it is justified.
Is it a matter of selective amnesia or just plain hypocrisy?
