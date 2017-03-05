Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Massive Demolition Of Buildings Going On In Aba (Photos) (13059 Views)

I visited a friend in Aba who took me to faulks Road axis..

I must tell you the Governor is really serious in road construction and expansion and Spears nothing standing on the road.

Here are some pix I took 1 Like

Here is A line /electronic line, Ariaria market ... A full double line was demolished.

Some one said those that constructed the shops hurriedly sold it for 4,000,000 per shop

Good For Them

More

visit that road by this time next year, they for don abandoned that road by then. stupid fat criminal 7 Likes

I paid a visit to the dam or tunnel ment to channel the flood

:cc lalasticlala 2 Likes

Obviously, from the pic below, shops were affected. Now, had this happened elsewhere, you would have seen the bitter, hateful bigots wailing all over the place, telling tales of how everyone and everything hates them and have been doing all they can to ensure they don't prosper!

Springup:

Some one said those that constructed the shops hurriedly sold it for 4,000,000 per shop

Holy cow. And some Magas/Mugus paid-up only for the shops to be destroyed?? That's some messed up shyt! Holy cow. And some Magas/Mugus paid-up only for the shops to be destroyed?? That's some messed up shyt! 7 Likes

omenka:

Obviously, from the pic below shops were affected. Now, had this happened elsewhere, you would have seen the bitter, hateful bigots wailing all over the place, telling tales of how everyone and everything hates them and have been doing all they can to ensure they don't prosper!





Of course if na Fashola or Ambode do am, it'll be termed genocide against the 'developers of Lagos'



Of course if na Fashola or Ambode do am, it'll be termed genocide against the 'developers of Lagos'

Victim mentality and persecution complex has become enbedded in their DNA

omenka:

Obviously, from the pic below shops were affected. Now, had this happened elsewhere, you would have seen the bitter, hateful bigots wailing all over the place, telling tales of how everyone and everything hates them and have been doing all they can to ensure they don't prosper!





Yes o. We for dey hear lamentations about how they were targeted just because their heads are flat. Talk about double standard.

shukuokukobambi:





Of course if na Fashola or Ambode do am, it'll be termed genocide against the 'developers of Lagos'



Victim mentality and persecution complex has become enbedded in their DNA They would have said something like; the shops were demolished because they were listening to Ladio Biafla.



Everything for them is a source of propaganda.



They would have said something like; the shops were demolished because they were listening to Ladio Biafla.

Everything for them is a source of propaganda.

Smh.

omenka:

Obviously, from the pic below shops were affected. Now, had this happened elsewhere, you would have seen the bitter, hateful bigots wailing all over the place, telling tales of how everyone and everything hates them and have been doing all they can to ensure they don't prosper!



Yes shops where demolished

Stop turning everything into tribal and hate message

Yes shops where demolished

Stop turning everything into tribal and hate message

This is a nice development and I think it will solve the constant flooding around faulks Road and Ariaria market

Springup:

I paid a visit to the dam or tunnel ment to channel the flood

:cc lalasticlala my friend in Congo come and learn my friend in Congo come and learn

omenka:

They would have said something like; the shops were demolished because they were listening to Ladi Biafla.



Everything for them is a source of propaganda.



Smh.

I saw the picture of the sick man they used for propaganda yesterday and I was too perplexed to even comment. Who taught these guys that such would work?

omenka:

Obviously, from the pic below, shops were affected. Now, had this happened elsewhere, you would have seen the bitter, hateful bigots wailing all over the place, telling tales of how everyone and everything hates them and have been doing all they can to ensure they don't prosper!



Do you do something else with your time? Or you only hate on the Igbos all the time? Happy sunday!

shukuokukobambi:





I saw the picture of the sick man they used for propaganda yesterday and I was too perplexed to even comment. Who taught these guys that such would work? Who are they

Who are they

Those u are referring to as they are billionaires you can attest to that from the structures on ground...

shukuokukobambi:





The one who died of AIDS. Saw it too. What more do you expect? These guys probably lost a whole lot in the course of human evolution, hence their penchant for acting like psychotic ìmps.

Springup:



Who are they

Those u are referring to as they are billionaires you can attest to that from the structures on ground...

Say what?? Say what?? 1 Like

Zonacom:



Yeah, unlike the igbos who love everyone. What a pity I can't reciprocate the gesture.

omenka:

The one who died of AIDS. Saw it too. What more do you expect? These guys probably lost a whole lot in the course of human evolution, hence their penchant for acting like psychotic ìmps.

As in, I'm still finding it difficult to wrap my head around such. How can fully developed homo sapien believe the things these guys believe? Thank God there's no shekau among them o because boko haram would have been child's play

Springup:



Yes shops where demolished

Stop turning everything into tribal and hate message

Nice development because it happened in Aba. If it happens in Lagos, it will be "everybody hates Igbo"

omenka:

Obviously, from the pic below, shops were affected. Now, had this happened elsewhere, you would have seen the bitter, hateful bigots wailing all over the place, telling tales of how everyone and everything hates them and have been doing all they can to ensure they don't prosper!







you are full of tribalism... u never disappoint. Indeed age is just a number and never maturity

tufiakwa 9 Likes 1 Share

deji15:



Nice development because it happened in Aba. If it happens in Lagos, it will be "everybody hates Igbo" Just look at your statement

We always attached tribalism into everything.

You people display hatred on the average Igbos but allow them to separate mba



Just look at your statement

We always attached tribalism into everything.

You people display hatred on the average Igbos but allow them to separate mba

Nonsense

shukuokukobambi:





I mean you are a riff raff

Springup:



Just look at your statement

We always attached tribalism into everything.

You people display hatred on the average Igbos but allow them to separate mba



Nonsense

A statement of fact is not tribalism. We should be honest with ourselves.

Springup:



I mean you are a riff raff

Did you just go to the dictionary to decipher that or your puny brain was overheating when you were typing initially and couldn't settle down on the appropriate word to deploy?



Did you just go to the dictionary to decipher that or your puny brain was overheating when you were typing initially and couldn't settle down on the appropriate word to deploy?

Dumb crybaby with ingrained persecution complex

deji15:





A statement of fact is not tribalism. We should be honest with ourselves. What is fact?

Flooding in this area has been a source of concern to everybody and they are happy because what they Governor did was right.

What is fact?

Flooding in this area has been a source of concern to everybody and they are happy because what they Governor did was right.

Everyone blamed those that built houses on roads and gutter which made the whole area flooded when it rained

shukuokukobambi:





Did you just go to the dictionary to decipher that or your puny brain was overheating when you were typing initially and couldn't settle down on the appropriate word to deploy?



Dumb crybaby with ingrained persecution complex

Hatred lies in your blood...

Check out the meaning of riff-raff and get back to me.

Looking at your profile defines a none entity like you

Hatred lies in your blood...

Check out the meaning of riff-raff and get back to me.

Looking at your profile defines a none entity like you

Anumanu

Springup:





Hatred lies in your blood...

Check out the meaning of riff-raff and get back to me

Anumanu





Senselessness and persecution complex is embedded in your DNA. Find out the meaning of dumb and pray for deliverance. Anumpama

Springup:

I visited a friend in Aba who took me to faulks Road axis..

I must tell you the Governor is really serious in road construction and expansion and Spears nothing standing on the road.

Here are some pix I took Where is the photos? Where is the photos?

The kind of demolition done here is quite diferent from the ones done with hate. Fences are the most affected here and for shops, occupants don't vacate their shops until the construction work get to them. Some of these shops sizes are only reduced meaning the occupants returned to his or her shop as soon as construction is completed in days or weeks, they's almost no or fewer cases of alright relocation meaning the governor is sensitive to the plight of the traders unlike the practice in other climes. I think the motive here is to solve the flooding problem. In other climes, traders are made to sufer though the govt may have good intentions. Acct of what l witness. 3 Likes 1 Share