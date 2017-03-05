₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Xperience12: 7:45pm
Uriel has just been evicted from BbNaija. Earlier tonight Kemen was Disqualified for sexually harassing Tboss while she slept.
Ebuka Uchendu Obi host of the show just called her out and told her she would be leaving the big brother house. She cried as she was called out and hugged all of her fellow housemates. She was given 10 seconds to leave the big brother house.
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by buchai: 7:48pm
who she epp?
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by optional1(f): 8:06pm
fake news she was evicted not disqualified oga op.
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Xperience12: 8:13pm
optional1:
Thanks. Corrected
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by HomesOfLife(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by romeoetin(m): 9:40pm
Such is life
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by sleeknick(m): 9:40pm
Thank jah these two are out already. Kemen will just be covering the whole place with lips.... Now i can see clearly
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by u11ae1013: 9:40pm
is still dont understand what this nonsense is all about, can someone explain to me
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by adeadeyera(m): 9:40pm
Well, it's no big news.
I'd always known she wouldn't go so far.
She's super sly and so so unreal. Calling her fake would be an understatement.
Abeg, make she go.
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by chelseabmw(m): 9:40pm
Yoooo Man
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by joshi1: 9:40pm
oh well am not surprised. Team Efe all the way.... based on One side
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by emmayayodeji(m): 9:40pm
Honestly I dont give a Bleep
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Morhziez(m): 9:40pm
wu fit borrow me #500
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by soberdrunk(m): 9:40pm
Na wa ooo!! Somebody cannot just "tap small current" in the Big brother house, just for 'tapping' current dem pursue Kemen......
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by INVESTORBNAIRA: 9:41pm
Aww uriel my imo state queen and her "ukwu nwanyi owerri" in flavours voice you repped us well,we love you
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Zaheertyler(m): 9:41pm
Abeg Na news be this
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Tolulopefinest(m): 9:41pm
Who put this on FP? When there are better topics than this?
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by DixonKuntz: 9:41pm
Furk her pussy and her tits furk it and pour your akamu inside her ass.
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by emvico(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by DollarAngel(m): 9:41pm
OKAY, Is that her Chest?
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by mbe97: 9:41pm
oh well. there's only one winner after all
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Olizey(m): 9:42pm
Tboss should have gone instead. This girl keeps guys glued to the screen with her curves..
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Hoddor: 9:42pm
All these oloshos think showing their skin will help them.....
Well, they say "sex sells"
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by eweresaro: 9:42pm
optional1:noted
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by PetrePan(m): 9:42pm
And all things fall apart..those two thieves mehn..
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by davedpo: 9:42pm
it's a normal thing
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by IpobExposed: 9:43pm
All this people having badlucks they once voted for Jonathan
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by FlawlesRebirth02(f): 9:43pm
which kind op be this abeg?...
the guy did not even watch..... he just *heard*...
oga OP she did not drop a single *Tear* ahhh
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by kidman96(m): 9:44pm
Evicted for groping? What are they trying to potray? Decency?
Bloody hypocrites.
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Tazdroid(m): 9:44pm
Op, no link, no source, nothing
Do the needful
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by leevi93(m): 9:44pm
huh... more news on kkkk bout the harassment rassment on tbos bos
|Re: Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija by picker(f): 9:44pm
congrats to her, at least she left before experiencing sexual harrasment or even harrasing anyone.
