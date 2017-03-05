Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Uriel Evicted From Big Brother Naija (4771 Views)

BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House / BBNaija: Hot Pictures Of Uriel, The Drama And Mirror Queen / Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Uriel has just been evicted from BbNaija. Earlier tonight Kemen was Disqualified for sexually harassing Tboss while she slept.



Ebuka Uchendu Obi host of the show just called her out and told her she would be leaving the big brother house. She cried as she was called out and hugged all of her fellow housemates. She was given 10 seconds to leave the big brother house.

who she epp? 1 Like 1 Share

fake news she was evicted not disqualified oga op.

optional1:

fake news she was evicted not disqualified oga op.

Thanks. Corrected Thanks. Corrected

Such is life

Thank jah these two are out already. Kemen will just be covering the whole place with lips.... Now i can see clearly 1 Like

is still dont understand what this nonsense is all about, can someone explain to me 3 Likes

Well, it's no big news.

I'd always known she wouldn't go so far.

She's super sly and so so unreal. Calling her fake would be an understatement.



Abeg, make she go. 2 Likes

Yoooo Man 2 Likes

oh well am not surprised. Team Efe all the way.... based on One side

Honestly I dont give a Bleep

wu fit borrow me #500 5 Likes

Na wa ooo!! Somebody cannot just "tap small current" in the Big brother house, just for 'tapping' current dem pursue Kemen...... 1 Like

Aww uriel my imo state queen and her "ukwu nwanyi owerri" in flavours voice you repped us well,we love you

Abeg Na news be this 1 Like

Who put this on FP? When there are better topics than this?

Furk her pussy and her tits furk it and pour your akamu inside her ass.

OKAY, Is that her Chest? 1 Like

oh well. there's only one winner after all

Tboss should have gone instead. This girl keeps guys glued to the screen with her curves..

All these oloshos think showing their skin will help them.....



Well, they say "sex sells"

optional1:

fake news she was evicted not disqualified oga op. noted noted

And all things fall apart..those two thieves mehn..

it's a normal thing

All this people having badlucks they once voted for Jonathan

which kind op be this abeg?...



the guy did not even watch..... he just *heard*...



oga OP she did not drop a single *Tear* ahhh

Evicted for groping? What are they trying to potray? Decency?





Bloody hypocrites.

Op, no link, no source, nothing



Do the needful

huh... more news on kkkk bout the harassment rassment on tbos bos huh... more news on kkkk bout the harassment rassment on tbos bos