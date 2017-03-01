₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by mroop(m): 8:38pm On Mar 05
Today, Annie Idibia shared a beautiful loved- up
picture of Veteran Actors , Joke Silva and Olu
Jacobs and gushed about how they are her
inspiration.
Read Below :
Omg love love this love … when it isn ’ t infatuation, when its deeper than the physical looks, when its so REAL than the bits on social
media ,when you understand that it isn ’ t about who is wrong or right , when you work so hard to
conquer together , when you understand forgiveness, when you understand that you r now
ONE , means you can’ t hurt or destroy your own self , you Protect you (yours ) . . And yes , this takes 2 people, not just the woman or man … but both as ONE … . It doesn’ t have to
be perfect !!! this just melts my heart . I want 2 grow with u like this my “ mine” . . Goodnight Fam . # inspiration @ ajokesilva
Joke Silva of course saw her post and replied !
See Below :
What does one say to such a heartfelt post .
God bless you
Annie . Hugs to you and 2 baba.
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by Skeendip: 8:39pm On Mar 05
And she wished it was Cinderella Story
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by PetrePan(m): 8:43pm On Mar 05
2baba! 2baba!! 2baba!!! How many times did i call you..na wetin your wife want be dat o
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by Rtopzy(f): 8:44pm On Mar 05
Cool
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by Nixiepie(f): 8:55pm On Mar 05
Kind hearted
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by Tazdroid(m): 10:48pm On Mar 05
Correct
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by seunlly(m): 10:48pm On Mar 05
and so
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by Jalubarika(m): 10:49pm On Mar 05
Sai 2 baba!
Anny is dreaming big.
We all know baba na Donator.
Anny sorry Kolewerk
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by brightballer(m): 10:50pm On Mar 05
Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs..
Iretidola and Patrick Doyle..
Wunmi and Tunde Obe...
Three inspirations for married Nigerian entertainers.
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by WeRblessed: 10:50pm On Mar 05
Great! So very touching.
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by priestchurch(m): 10:50pm On Mar 05
Very 9ice...
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by oluwasegun007(m): 10:50pm On Mar 05
lovely, this can only be possible when u marry your friend...
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by Solowande(m): 10:51pm On Mar 05
2baba ur wife want one luv oya play 4 am
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by benedictnsi(m): 10:51pm On Mar 05
Joke and hussy always smiling
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by joshi1: 10:52pm On Mar 05
legendary actors and actresses.. OLu jacob na king for all movies im act
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by loomer: 10:52pm On Mar 05
Na as I go take reach house dey my mind
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by madjune: 10:52pm On Mar 05
The woman no talk much in response.
She knows Annie na indomie breed.
2moro if something happen for her house, she fit blame Joke response.
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by Omotayor123(f): 10:52pm On Mar 05
This couple inspires me too. one can easily noticed it's Love all the Way!
Happy Home I pray for dear Lord.
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:53pm On Mar 05
wow
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by verygudbadguy(m): 10:53pm On Mar 05
Inspiration to all married men and women.... They may not be perfect but are very close to perfection.
I so much love them together... Annie Idibia, this one no be soft work ooo like Falz sang....
Na real work ooo... Tolerance, Endurance... Above all, Love and Respect will seal the deal.
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by mamaafrik(m): 10:54pm On Mar 05
This is one of the few living doyens of love of our time.
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by Misterdhee1(m): 10:54pm On Mar 05
It's simple.. Joke silva and her husband are not into social media relationship. They are married to each other. If Annie too want her relationship to last, she should keep it off social media. If she doesn't, she should be ready to dance to the music when the sound goes off! If I lie, make she ask Tonto
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by Eaugusta(f): 10:55pm On Mar 05
It takes the2 persons involve to make it work out, I must confess they are a bunch of inspiration to so many out there but how many are making the sacrifices it require to make their home like theirs
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:55pm On Mar 05
very lovely
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by rawpadgin(m): 10:55pm On Mar 05
n
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by kiddoiLL(m): 10:56pm On Mar 05
so make i fry kpomo??
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by obowunmi(m): 10:56pm On Mar 05
Olu Jacob has only one wife though.....
Not 100 babymamas.
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by nairascores: 10:56pm On Mar 05
Powerful couple
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by iswallker(m): 10:56pm On Mar 05
PetrePan:
I see
|Re: Joke Silva Responds To Annie Idibia’s Prayers by Gemmxy(m): 10:56pm On Mar 05
Beautiful
