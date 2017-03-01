

Today, Annie Idibia shared a beautiful loved-up picture of Veteran Actors, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs and gushed about how they are her inspiration.

Read Below:

Omg love love this love … when it isn't infatuation, when its deeper than the physical looks, when its so REAL than the bits on social media, when you understand that it isn't about who is wrong or right, when you work so hard to conquer together, when you understand forgiveness, when you understand that you r now ONE, means you can't hurt or destroy your own self, you Protect you (yours).. And yes, this takes 2 people, not just the woman or man … but both as ONE…. It doesn't have to be perfect!!! this just melts my heart. I want 2 grow with u like this my "mine".. Goodnight Fam. #inspiration @ajokesilva

Joke Silva of course saw her post and replied!

See Below:

What does one say to such a heartfelt post. God bless you Annie. Hugs to you and 2 baba.