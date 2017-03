Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Am Returning Soon To Continue Project Of Fixing Nigeria - Buhari (5905 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he was returning soon to continue the project of fixing Nigeria after a time of rest in London.



President Buhari spoke in a telephone conversation with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State at the weekend during which the two men paid compliments to one another on what they had done in office.



Governor Bello would be the second governor President Buhari would be speaking with after his discussion with Governor Ganduje of Kano State.



The President had also been reported to have spoken with the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, who recently lost his wife and with foreign leaders, including President Donald Trump of the United States, Moroccan leader, King Mohammed VI and African Union chairperson, President Alpha Conde of Guinea.



The phone conversation which happened in Lagos on the governor’s trip back from President Olusegun Obasanjo’s 80th birthday celebrations which lasted for minutes, was in the presence of the speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, a few other members of the House, commissioners and other top government functionaries.



The President, who thanked the governor for his support and his leadership qualities, told him that he was observing rest and would return very soon to continue his assignment of providing purposeful leadership for the nation. President:



"Governor Yahaya Bello, I am/impressed by your leadership qualities, what you/are doing in Kogi State and all your prayers and support for me and Nigeria. I am resting hereand will soon return home to continue our project of fixing Nigeria,” the governor was quoted as saying in a press statement made available to Vanguard by the Director-General of the governor’s Media Team.



Responding, Governor Bello was quoted as saying: “Nigeria has won respect globally because of your integrity and the anti-graft war that has been hugely successful.



”We are praying for you. Kogites and Nigerians are solidly behind your administration as we continue to wish you sound health and the grace of Allah.”



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/buhari-i-am-returning-soon-to-continue-project-of-fixing-nigeria/



We dey talk better thing....... Who him comeback wan help Who else noticed the way the sand in superman's grave start to floatWe dey talk better thing....... Who him comeback wan help 22 Likes

We'r expecting you soon either in Person or otherwise 4 Likes 1 Share

Sai Baba: Even in your absent EFCC Boss "Ibrahim Magu" is chaining the goats that eat our yam. 23 Likes 3 Shares

Your health first o

Buhari please remain in UK. We like it like that.... 24 Likes 1 Share

Sidon there baba daura.We want u alive. 3 Likes 1 Share



Please do us a favour and stay back till 2019. Who u eppPlease do us a favour and stay back till 2019. 30 Likes

God will bring you safely baba



Wailers are in disarray already



Gej is looking clueless



Nnamdi is begging for freedom 9 Likes 1 Share

zeribe4real:

.

See just a sentence you can't write



Update all your apps See just a sentence you can't writeUpdate all your apps 1 Like

sarrki:





See just a sentence you can't write



Update all your apps oga BMC we don see you oo twale oga BMC we don see you oo twale 30 Likes

sarrki:





See just a sentence you can't write



Update all your apps see one of the paid propagandist so much talked about see one of the paid propagandist so much talked about 53 Likes 2 Shares

Please dont come.We are not missing you.Continue with your spare parts business in UK. 29 Likes

Abeg Baba will miss u but pls stay there till 2019. 5 Likes

I need bughari back 2 com 'fix' this economy

Hilarious but true 10 Likes

Baba please stay in London, Osinbajon is doing great. 9 Likes

Buhari the 21st century oracle who only speaks through others. Please stay back in the land of the spirits. There's enough kola for sacrifice 27 Likes 1 Share

Love Machine:

Please dont come.We are not missing you.Continue with your spare parts business in UK.

Who are the "we" ? Please speak for yourself. Who are the "we" ? Please speak for yourself.





But if you can't, relax- Osinbajo's got it all under control.



God bless Nigeria.



God bless Osinbajo.



God bless Baba Collectus. Amen!But if you can't, relax- Osinbajo's got it all under control.God bless Nigeria.God bless Osinbajo.God bless Baba Collectus. 6 Likes 2 Shares

You want to come and further frustrate us abi? God pass you! 14 Likes

sarrki:





See just a sentence you can't write



Update all your apps





26 Likes 1 Share

The title of this thread is just funny. 3 Likes

So Baba would be "coming soon", like a Nollywood movie. But even the movie dey get date 1 Like

Rilwayne001:

You want to come and further frustrate us abi? God pass you!

And God pass you too. By God grace He will be back to take Nigeria to the promise land. Go hug transformer if you're not comfortable with that. And God pass you too. By God grace He will be back to take Nigeria to the promise land. Go hug transformer if you're not comfortable with that. 3 Likes

If you won't resign you go die like fowl 3 Likes

FriendChoice:





And God pass you too. By God grace He will be back to take Nigeria to the promise land. Go hug transformer if you're not comfortable with that.

Zombiedeen, please shut up!! Zombiedeen, please shut up!! 11 Likes

FriendChoice:





Who are the "we" ? Please speak for yourself. Are you one of buhari's BMC? Are you one of buhari's BMC? 5 Likes

God bless the president!!!



Long Live Muhammadu Buhari



Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!! 1 Like 1 Share