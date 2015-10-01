₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,013 members, 3,402,653 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 04:27 PM

Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys (16387 Views)

Man Stabbed To Death During Vagina Celebration / RCCG Pastor’s Son Stabbed To Death In Canada Bar By A Burundian / Prostitute Stabbed To Death In Her Lagos Hotel Room (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by dre11(m): 8:51pm On Mar 05
MICHAEL AKINOLA

It was a black Saturday in Ikeja as the owner of a bar (name withheld) located at No 10 Akinremi Street, Anifowoshe-Ikeja, Lagos was stabbed to death by his employees.

It looked like a normal business day at the bar as the boys attended to their unsuspecting customers.

The last set of customers could not be attended to properly as the boys hurriedly left with his car claiming their boss asked them to get more drinks and other things.

People did not suspect them because the bar owner used to send them on errand. Not long after they left with the car, his wife arrived.

The wife had tried reaching her husband on phone and when she could not get through to him after several attempts she made her way down to Ikeja.

But on getting to the bar, she did not see the bar attendants or her husband and the door to the inner part of the bar was locked. The door was eventually forced open and the bar owner was found in a pool of blood.

The woman immediately alerted the police and they swung into action. The place was condoned off and the surveillance team mobilised around the area.

While the police were still patrolling the area, an airforce officer who was earlier at the bar with friends asked to know what warranted the heavy police presence and was informed about the ugly development.

Much later in the evening, while the airforce officer was still around with his friends, he spotted the suspects who had by then changed their clothes and disguised as they were leaving the area.

The officer rushed and grabbed one of them by his clothes.

He attempted to stab the officer but he disarmed him effectively and brought him down and subsequently handed him over to the police who were already carrying out investigation.

P.M. EXPRESS gathered that the owner of the bar is also a contractor and may have received some money which the bar attendants knew about and hatched the plan to eliminate him and run away with.

As at the time of filing this report, P.M. EXPRESS gathered that the police have arrested the suspects, recovered the bar owner’s car and investigation is still on to ascertain the reasons behind this ugly incident.


http://pmexpressng.com/popular-bar-owner-stabbed-death-boys-ikeja/

1 Like

Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by yomi007k(m): 9:00pm On Mar 05
embarassed

Na wa ooo.
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by ObiOkpor(m): 9:22pm On Mar 05
God save us from premature death from the people we employ.

21 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Nickymezor(f): 10:50pm On Mar 05
What an awful news....May his soul rest in peace.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Adeevah(f): 12:39am
This is serious...there is more to this news ooo
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Lorechino(m): 12:43am
Only God can Judge
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Lorechino(m): 12:47am
Adeevah:
This is serious...there is more to this news ooo
u never sleep?
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by ijustdey: 11:43am
thats one way these reporters dey vex me......



nah name be 'popular bar owner'



abeg lalasticlala, shey na true the thing happen self
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Nne5(f): 2:15pm
Very bad
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by kasmail(m): 2:15pm
i wan buy dog oooooooooooooo
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Tpave(m): 2:15pm
Hmm!!! The military man really tried shocked shocked shocked One needs to be very careful these days
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by richidinho(m): 2:16pm
Na im make am black Saturday?

Me dey here dey scatter punany anyhow grin grin grin
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Expl0rers: 2:16pm
wicked
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by maddman: 2:17pm
RIP. How appalling
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Hysmady(m): 2:17pm
Cold world
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by unclezuma: 2:17pm
sad sad sad sad

Op nah the bar be that?

1 Like

Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by PrickGetSize(m): 2:17pm
Mind the kind of boys you employ, they can be the death of you.
RIP.
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by SalamRushdie: 2:18pm
Dangerous world
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by MilesLamar(m): 2:18pm
Expl0rers:
wicked

fake
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by nkwuocha: 2:18pm
angry
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Samanza89(m): 2:19pm
"Stabbed to death by his boys"...

Money they say is the root of all evil... Why take someone's life just because of something that will eventually vanish away in a short period..
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by cosby02(m): 2:19pm
For what na
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by SweetJoystick(m): 2:20pm
Na wah oh
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Franchise21(m): 2:20pm
Too bad
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by ednut1(m): 2:20pm
ObiOkpor:
God save us from premature death from the people we employ.
we will die at the apportioned time, nothing like premature death angry

1 Like

Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Themind: 2:21pm
ijustdey:

thats one way these reporters dey vex me......




nah name be 'popular bar owner'




abeg lalasticlala, shey na true the thing happen self
You don't divurge too much information to the public when murder investigation is still on.
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by zeribe4real(m): 2:21pm
They think it is easy to commit a crime and go Scot free
Good job by the Air Force man, Self defense is good, hw I wish Our country is Isreal where everyone is trained to be a soldier for atleast 2yrs.
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by praisekeyzz(m): 2:22pm
if you were the airforce guy Dat grabbed one of d boys, still trying to stab him too, what will you do??

Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by iDRAW(m): 2:22pm
hmm...

Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Diplomaticbeing(m): 2:22pm
Enemies within. . . If you can contend them, then only natural death (which is normal) can fall you or cut your life short. They come in different shades.

RIP.

1 Like

Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by freddie82(m): 2:24pm
rip bar owner
Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by dayleke(m): 2:24pm
RIP

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigerian Man Jailed In South Africa For Armed Robbery / Mohammed Audu Charged With Armed Robbery / Nigerian Man Jailed For 6 & Half Years In London For Possession Of Cocaine

Viewing this topic: basty, Pyramid001, Vaco, Samuelvic45, geedeex2(m), Rafrik27, paykobo, Lovelydaisy(f), Tunchi101(m), matrix75, rius17, diego2015, chino4(m), layzie, abbey72(m), freeage7(m), tripleaa, bleccin(m), wickedboi, kinngie(m), mocash, soulfood(m), okahdidi, AlexJ1(m), 2kurupt(m), okey85, Dilish007(m), Alexanderinn, mumynoella(f), uzojames, egokudiowomoney, easyflex, segunn20(m), Melahou(m), hodonuu, kingsinhno1, thinkmoney(m), Igbouwanile(m), ChommyforGod, yvesboss(m), Lushka(m), yilari, shizle26(m), kizzken(m), Yeahreen(m) and 88 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.