|Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by dre11(m): 8:51pm On Mar 05
MICHAEL AKINOLA
http://pmexpressng.com/popular-bar-owner-stabbed-death-boys-ikeja/
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by yomi007k(m): 9:00pm On Mar 05
Na wa ooo.
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by ObiOkpor(m): 9:22pm On Mar 05
God save us from premature death from the people we employ.
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Nickymezor(f): 10:50pm On Mar 05
What an awful news....May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Adeevah(f): 12:39am
This is serious...there is more to this news ooo
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Lorechino(m): 12:43am
Only God can Judge
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Lorechino(m): 12:47am
Adeevah:u never sleep?
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by ijustdey: 11:43am
thats one way these reporters dey vex me......
nah name be 'popular bar owner'
abeg lalasticlala, shey na true the thing happen self
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Nne5(f): 2:15pm
Very bad
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by kasmail(m): 2:15pm
i wan buy dog oooooooooooooo
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Tpave(m): 2:15pm
Hmm!!! The military man really tried One needs to be very careful these days
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by richidinho(m): 2:16pm
Na im make am black Saturday?
Me dey here dey scatter punany anyhow
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Expl0rers: 2:16pm
wicked
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by maddman: 2:17pm
RIP. How appalling
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Hysmady(m): 2:17pm
Cold world
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by unclezuma: 2:17pm
Op nah the bar be that?
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by PrickGetSize(m): 2:17pm
Mind the kind of boys you employ, they can be the death of you.
RIP.
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by SalamRushdie: 2:18pm
Dangerous world
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by MilesLamar(m): 2:18pm
Expl0rers:
fake
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by nkwuocha: 2:18pm
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Samanza89(m): 2:19pm
"Stabbed to death by his boys"...
Money they say is the root of all evil... Why take someone's life just because of something that will eventually vanish away in a short period..
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by cosby02(m): 2:19pm
For what na
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by SweetJoystick(m): 2:20pm
Na wah oh
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Franchise21(m): 2:20pm
Too bad
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by ednut1(m): 2:20pm
ObiOkpor:we will die at the apportioned time, nothing like premature death
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Themind: 2:21pm
ijustdey:You don't divurge too much information to the public when murder investigation is still on.
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by zeribe4real(m): 2:21pm
They think it is easy to commit a crime and go Scot free
Good job by the Air Force man, Self defense is good, hw I wish Our country is Isreal where everyone is trained to be a soldier for atleast 2yrs.
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by praisekeyzz(m): 2:22pm
if you were the airforce guy Dat grabbed one of d boys, still trying to stab him too, what will you do??
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by iDRAW(m): 2:22pm
hmm...
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by Diplomaticbeing(m): 2:22pm
Enemies within. . . If you can contend them, then only natural death (which is normal) can fall you or cut your life short. They come in different shades.
RIP.
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by freddie82(m): 2:24pm
rip bar owner
|Re: Bar Owner Stabbed To Death In Ikeja By His Boys by dayleke(m): 2:24pm
RIP
