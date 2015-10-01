MICHAEL AKINOLA



It was a black Saturday in Ikeja as the owner of a bar (name withheld) located at No 10 Akinremi Street, Anifowoshe-Ikeja, Lagos was stabbed to death by his employees.



It looked like a normal business day at the bar as the boys attended to their unsuspecting customers.



The last set of customers could not be attended to properly as the boys hurriedly left with his car claiming their boss asked them to get more drinks and other things.



People did not suspect them because the bar owner used to send them on errand. Not long after they left with the car, his wife arrived.



The wife had tried reaching her husband on phone and when she could not get through to him after several attempts she made her way down to Ikeja.



But on getting to the bar, she did not see the bar attendants or her husband and the door to the inner part of the bar was locked. The door was eventually forced open and the bar owner was found in a pool of blood.



The woman immediately alerted the police and they swung into action. The place was condoned off and the surveillance team mobilised around the area.



While the police were still patrolling the area, an airforce officer who was earlier at the bar with friends asked to know what warranted the heavy police presence and was informed about the ugly development.



Much later in the evening, while the airforce officer was still around with his friends, he spotted the suspects who had by then changed their clothes and disguised as they were leaving the area.



The officer rushed and grabbed one of them by his clothes.



He attempted to stab the officer but he disarmed him effectively and brought him down and subsequently handed him over to the police who were already carrying out investigation.



P.M. EXPRESS gathered that the owner of the bar is also a contractor and may have received some money which the bar attendants knew about and hatched the plan to eliminate him and run away with.



As at the time of filing this report, P.M. EXPRESS gathered that the police have arrested the suspects, recovered the bar owner’s car and investigation is still on to ascertain the reasons behind this ugly incident.



