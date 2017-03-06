₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,645 members, 3,401,779 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 09:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) (5275 Views)
Uche Ekwunife Floods Anambra State With Her APC Posters (picture) / Osinbajo And His Wife With Adams Oshiomhole And Wife Today In Edo State(pic) / Sokoto Youths Sweep Jonathan, PDP Leaders Out-of-state - Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by Gigacom: 10:03pm On Mar 05
Lol
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by Afam4eva(m): 10:07pm On Mar 05
If dem never poison person for this country dem no go rest. Which one be APGA bread again?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by johncallidon(m): 10:12pm On Mar 05
nice
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by mightyokwy(m): 10:18pm On Mar 05
Obiano is working but this one is out of it. Hope is not our money they are using to produce this agege bread.
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by Emyres(m): 10:26pm On Mar 05
Is it free?
#justasking
Is it free?
#justasking
Is it free?
#justasking
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by Qmerit(m): 10:37pm On Mar 05
Since it's APGA bread even with a Gov's face Just watch how they would click, look and not comment while some would use the opportunity to campaign for him,,but how which is APC Akara spot in Edo state you see all sorts of negative and abusive comments from them! For me anything that can win election for you Obiano is ok by me, since you ve worked in the state with the resources available to you, if is ugu or bread or yam or rice strategy go on with it shall be well it you.
I wish u rule for another 4 yrs.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by 234GT(m): 10:42pm On Mar 05
Petty politics for hungry citizens!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by micfoley: 11:17pm On Mar 05
Stomach infrastructure. Willy is working
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by BlacSmit: 11:18pm On Mar 05
Clear sign that obiano is desperate. APGA would fail.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by Donshegxy10(m): 11:38pm On Mar 05
stomach infrastructure, is that what the yeast need at this point in time.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by Abagworo(m): 12:54am
He likes seeing his photos on everything from his supporters clothes to billboards, rice and bread.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by nonsobaba: 2:00am
Abagworo:Jealous clown, the Obiano bread is the most sought after brand of bread in Anambra state right now. That is evidence of his widespread popularity and acceptance. Do an opinion poll today in Imo state and ask your own people to choose who is a better governor between Okoroawusa and Obiano and at least, 95% of Imolites will tell you they would have been better off with Obiano as their governor than the fat pig who is ruling Imo state like an ayatollah. Okoroawusa is a failed governor. He is making Ohakim look like a saint now.
BTW, what is that stash that Okoroawusa always wear around his neck? Is that the Id of his secret cult? Let him put his own face on bread and see if Imo people will touch it, even with 100m long pole.
3 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by Qmerit(m): 2:53am
nonsobaba:
What do you enjoy fighting for politicians?
You guys call him Okoroawusa cause he's not in APGA or PDP but both Govs re in good light not as you think. Same Imolites u quote re-elected him so rest for the matter.
11 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by collitexnaira(m): 6:42am
BlacSmit:
How re they gonna fail when the incumbent governor is working nd doing what pleases his people
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by collitexnaira(m): 6:45am
Qmerit:Most that elected okoroawusa re regreting their mistakes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by LasGidiOwner: 6:56am
Hopeless old man. At least Obiano is a performer. What about your failed limping ogboni governor who has destroyed and sent your useless Imo state 50yrs backward and he is owing workers over 10months arrears. A governor who had a hand shake with Obama and raised a bill board for it.
Abagworo:
3 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by betterABIAstate: 7:00am
nonsobaba:chino, you will never change
2 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by betterABIAstate: 7:02am
Obiano bread, I know the bread will be Substandard, nothing good comes from obiano.
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by LasGidiOwner: 7:09am
Chidiebere, at least it is better than your fat useless ikpeazu who is yet to deliver a single project since he assumed office. Abia state under him is still like where bomb was tested
betterABIAstate:
2 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by LasGidiOwner: 7:10am
nonsobaba:
Spot on...
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by SlayerSupreme: 7:18am
betterABIAstate:
Adaka
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by ExcelNG: 7:39am
These Kidults have come to start washing the dirty linens of Igboland in public again. Abagworo, I have noticed that its you and betterabiastate that normally fire the first shot? Why can't you people face your respective states for once?
@ Lagidiowner, please stop referring to Imo state as worthless and useless. That state is the bedrock of education in Igboland same as Abia being the bedrock of Commerce. Imo people have always been known to be nice and respectful to Anambrarians. Imo has a very myopic governor and everybody knows Obiano is light years ahead of him. But that doesnt warrant anybody to call the beautiful people of Imo worthless and useless. I have good friends there and am not happy.
By the way on the topic, I don't really know if these bread is being used for campaign. If it is, Obiano does not need all these to win election. Who has worked, has worked and one good turn deserves another. These are stuffs you see in Ekiti and Imo where Fayose and Rochas share Fowls and groundnut oil. Anambra is on another level.
Obiano has my votes hands down. I am a young politician from Uke and we support him wholeheartedly. Adoration people also support him.
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by LasGidiOwner: 7:46am
Stats has proven otherwise.
ExcelNG:
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by betterABIAstate: 7:47am
Obiano came out with substandard rice, now its substandard bread
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by LasGidiOwner: 7:50am
hehehehe
Chidiebere, at least he came out with something edible while your dead Abia state has nothing to offer. Okezie has not done anything but wandering from one party to another. Do you even have a governor in your dead Abia state?
betterABIAstate:
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by betterABIAstate: 7:52am
LasGidiOwner:have you eaten obingo bread this morning?
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by nonsobaba: 7:54am
ExcelNG:Nobody is asking you whether you support Obiano or not. His re-election is a given. I do not see anything wrong if Obiano, who has been known for long to have the milk of human kindness, also add this highly subsidized Bread to that milk, so as to help the poorest of the poor in the society, as APC-induced hunger sweeps the country.
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by LasGidiOwner: 7:55am
Chidiebere, the next time you gonna eat chicken is in about 10months time. See how you jubilate each time it is due. Chai..
betterABIAstate:
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by Agimor(m): 7:55am
Afam4eva:Just like APC bread.
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by betterABIAstate: 7:56am
LasGidiOwner:obingo, you dear post someone's picture chino. You are finished
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by Omoluabi16(m): 7:57am
I really can't understand the hatred and misunderstanding between Imo and anambra folks. The public spat between both governors worsened the relationship. Division and hatred will never work, let us all be united. Settle your differences!
|Re: Willie Obiano Bread Floods Anambra State (PIC) by Yyeske(m): 7:57am
People commenting like fools they are, how sure are we that the government and even governor knows anything about the bread.
An entrepreneur could just feel like getting to the limelight by stamping Obiano's face on the bread since he knows Obiano is well loved, ndi Anambra are not the hungry type
3 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Kano State Owes N110 Billion / Daniel Can’t Return To Pdp –obasanjo / Buhari Busted! Waec/cambridge Did Not Offer Hausa As Subject In 1961
Viewing this topic: smarty563, ceejay80s(m), Bravoe(m), realbitez(m), mhk043(m), amSTARboy, Ambulose, nonso10, noetic5, bidexolumanish(m), MqLqKqi, wristbangle(m), MightyVicky(m), darlingbas(m), Jennynkk(f), dallyemmy, darthv, adto(m), Banjoramos(m), odicity, joenor(m), Dalek(m), koolcat, sparog(m), krasican(m), okochaik, kelly72, LasGidiOwner, jomboliski(m), mantlestone, teejan, goon, ajilegend(m), Goahead(m), SGTScatter, Drlilprinz(m), Chukwudozzie(m), onward4life(m), fippycbk(m), dammyshow100, Kirigidi(m), Doug07034780891(m), Jo144(m), shamecurls(m), adomuwiner(m), blaise00700, amadgreat, timoddy(m), aloeeverhealth, myfantasies(f), MakeADifference, mansuetusmiki, ogeoflyf(f), Buharimustgo, shegzydave(m), saxwizard(m), shoyemiayodeji(m), ifeomafigure8(f), moufan(m), Babangida70(m), betterABIAstate, youngberry001(m), Iyke1998(m), Danosky502, chinology, PapaBaby, macanu(m), Anowax(m), kayceerilyn(f), Okies27(m), imoowo(m), SuperPanther, orbgoblin, Peter5694(m), Collins9156(m), ikuku(m), izenco2005, jericco1(m), Mynd44, obianobread, Abbies, LordBailish(m), kcprince, alpacino2014(m) and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9