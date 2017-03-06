₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by robosky02(m): 11:44am
Adorable Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters
The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman posted a photo of himself and his adorable daughters via his twitter handle and captioned it, “Me and my 1st 3kids.. God favour, divine and love”
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by robosky02(m): 11:48am
Apostle Johnson Suleman and his lovely wife,
sir, we love you to finish
let them talk
the lying lips will not prosper
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by Chikelue2000(m): 11:52am
I wana get married n start haing kids
Nice kids
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by DozieInc(m): 11:59am
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by robosky02(m): 1:47pm
Chikelue2000:
that's nice
if you pursue it logically before the year end we could celebrate with you
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by true2god: 2:16pm
This man na serious apari, according to Yoruba people.
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by deezzle(m): 2:31pm
See his stripper toto licking mouth. Lol
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by idbami2(m): 2:31pm
Why him no dey barb skin, abeg? Him wife sef no try, se him no suppose advise am?
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by Dhaffs(m): 2:31pm
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by Dhaffs(m): 2:31pm
Buh wait ooh no male ......?
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by Ifeconwaba(m): 2:31pm
cute family
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by Keneking: 2:32pm
So he is going too
“Me and my 1st 3kids.. God favour, divine and love”...Are there second three
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by lonelydora(m): 2:32pm
Politics is a dirty game. They have remembered Apostle Suleiman. But he shall conquer in Jesus Name. Amen.
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by Mortiple(m): 2:32pm
Keyamo ... oya GO AND DIE!!!
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by akilo1: 2:32pm
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by mmb: 2:32pm
Ugly faces.
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by smartmey61(m): 2:32pm
Chikelue2000:God and Konji help u
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by azimibraun: 2:32pm
The Man and his followers have been put on the defensive with a huge distraction. Never knew with Women.
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by highrise07(m): 2:33pm
let no man deceive you, only God knows who is truly serving him.
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by todayboy: 2:34pm
Man of God
The more BMC try to bring you down
The more we love you
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by Franchise21(m): 2:34pm
Everything Suleman crediting frontpage
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by Omudia: 2:34pm
Call me a hater but I care not. This is one uncultured pastor. As a man of God you should learn to bridle your tongue but this man talks carelessly. He even said that TB Joshua is too small. Uses curse words on the alter of God.
So no, I don't like apostle Suleiman
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by unclezuma: 2:34pm
Cute children of the...
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by Edenoscar(m): 2:34pm
Lets deal with the controversy first then we will talk about this guy and his kids
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by Teadavid23(m): 2:35pm
Nice one jawe
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by seunlayi(m): 2:35pm
THIS IS INTERESTING
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by SBG04: 2:35pm
This is what they call image laundering. This stripper loving fake pastors business is on the verge of crumbling. He will do anything, tell any lie, to keep the tithes and offerings flowing. Imagine saying that the Stephanie girl is an agent of Boko haram, a delta girl!!!
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 2:36pm
Only God knows d truth..but we know what apc are capable of!!!
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by defendedvictim(m): 2:37pm
anytime i see this man, all i remember is 'This nonsense must stop'...
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by strenghtt: 2:37pm
beautiful!
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by priceaction: 2:37pm
it is like this man has unleashed his paid media team to redeem and boast back his public confidence in him after this striper confusions.
|Re: Photo Of Apostle Johnson Suleman And His Daughters by bhella10: 2:38pm
I tot his past has come back to bite him in tha ass
