The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman posted a photo of himself and his adorable daughters via his twitter handle and captioned it, “Me and my 1st 3kids.. God favour, divine and love”







the lying lips will not prosper

Nice kids 5 Likes

if you pursue it logically before the year end we could celebrate with you

This man na serious apari, according to Yoruba people.

See his stripper toto licking mouth. Lol 7 Likes

Why him no dey barb skin, abeg? Him wife sef no try, se him no suppose advise am?

Buh wait ooh no male ......? 1 Like

cute family 1 Like





"Me and my 1st 3kids.. God favour, divine and love"...Are there second three

Politics is a dirty game. They have remembered Apostle Suleiman. But he shall conquer in Jesus Name. Amen. 12 Likes 1 Share

Keyamo ... oya GO AND DIE!!! 3 Likes

Ugly faces.

God and Konji help u

The Man and his followers have been put on the defensive with a huge distraction. Never knew with Women.

let no man deceive you, only God knows who is truly serving him. 10 Likes 1 Share

The more BMC try to bring you down



The more we love you

Call me a hater but I care not. This is one uncultured pastor. As a man of God you should learn to bridle your tongue but this man talks carelessly. He even said that TB Joshua is too small. Uses curse words on the alter of God.



So no, I don't like apostle Suleiman 2 Likes 1 Share





Lets deal with the controversy first then we will talk about this guy and his kids 3 Likes 1 Share

This is what they call image laundering. This stripper loving fake pastors business is on the verge of crumbling. He will do anything, tell any lie, to keep the tithes and offerings flowing. Imagine saying that the Stephanie girl is an agent of Boko haram, a delta girl!!! 12 Likes 1 Share

Only God knows d truth..but we know what apc are capable of!!!

anytime i see this man, all i remember is 'This nonsense must stop'...

it is like this man has unleashed his paid media team to redeem and boast back his public confidence in him after this striper confusions. 4 Likes 1 Share