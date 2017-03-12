₦airaland Forum

Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship"

Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by rexericx(m): 6:58pm
Barely one week after a lady, Stephanie Otobo, claimed she was in a sexual relationship with the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Johnson Suleman, another lady has also said she was in a similar sexual relationship with the cleric.

The lady, who identified herself as Queen Esther, said she began a sexual relationship with Mr. Suleman (popularly known as Apostle Suleman) in 2013 before a “catastrophic break-up” a year later.

“I was an usher in his branch church, but I had a sexual relationship with him as he lured me into it in order to solve my spiritual problem and limitations to success in career and marriage, but after the sex he didn’t solve the problems for me, instead he started making proposal for us to marry,” Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

“I dated Apostle Suleman while I was a member in his church, he was my pastor, spiritual director and mentor aside being a boyfriend, from August 2013 to 2014 April.”

Ms. Esther’s claims came two days after Ms. Otobo, a Canadian-based singer, told journalists about her alleged amorous affair with the cleric.
Mr. Suleman denies all the allegations.

On Friday, the cleric threatened to sue Ms. Otobo’s lawyer, Festus Keyamo, and accused him of plotting to clone his voice in a forthcoming video on the marriage scandal.

The preacher’s wife, Lizy, had also risen in support of her husband, insisting his alleged persecution is the handiwork of the powers that be in the political circles.


On Sunday, Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Suleman’s wife got to know about her affair with the cleric, a reason for her decision to end the relationship.
“I told him to give me a break in the relationship, so I can stay away from his wife’s view, and also get married to a single suitor I had at that time, instead he felt I was breaking up with him and began to threaten me, that I hurt him and that I will see the consequences of hurting him,” the lady said.

“Barely seven days after that, my body changed, I began to have strange movements in my body, my womb, sharp pains in my left breast,” she continued.
“I was taken to many places by my family and we were told that my boyfriend used me for sacrifice and wants to kill me, Suleman sent me text messages of threatening that I will die, I almost died if my God didn’t rescue me. So all my attempts to get him to heal me failed, I went to his father his father tried to talk to him, but he denied doing anything to me, till today.”
When contacted on Sunday, Phrank Shaibu, Mr. Suleman’s spokesperson, declined to comment on Ms. Esther’s claims.

STATE PROTECTION
Ms. Esther turned down PREMIUM TIMES’ request to produce her photograph – or her real identity – saying she wants to first seek the protection of the Kaduna State Government from Mr. Suleman and “his team of magicians.”

“In the wake of this current sex scandal between Miss Otobo Stephanie and Johnson Suleman, I started having strange calls from people who speak Auchi language while making incantations on me once I pick their phone calls,” she said.

“I cannot be able to send my picture now till am (sic) sure of my protection from his followers’ attacks.
“Many ladies are victims of Johnson Suleman but they are afraid to come out publicly because they fear the consequences attached to their public stand against him, which is a possible spiritual attack and destruction on their life and destiny.”

A top official of the Kaduna State government confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that they received a request for protection from Ms. Esther, but added that the government does not want to be involved in the matter.
On Friday, Ms. Otobo said most of the evidence of her affair with Mr. Suleman got lost after her laptop was stolen on arrival at the Lagos airport, last year.
She accused the preacher of being behind the theft.
Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES her own evidence against Mr. Suleman – “videos of him around me in the church always,” phone calls, text messages – mysteriously disappeared from her phone immediately after their breakup.


“But if police can retrieve my text messages and phone calls from MTN service provider between the month of August 2013 and 2015 May, that will be enough to prove him guilty of oppression and threat to life.”

Source.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/arts-entertainment/naija-fashion/225912-exclusive-sex-scandal-another-woman-says-sexual-relationship-apostle-suleman.html

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by WeNoGoDie: 7:04pm
Jeromejnr:
Now everyone will wanna seek attention.

Enof of all these bull crap.

If u know u wanna come out to say something, provide evidence. Text messages, pics, phone call logs e.t.c

Is that hard for ppl to do?

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by rexericx(m): 7:07pm
It's

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by SalamRushdie: 7:25pm
El Rufai Media Centre is working very very hard on this case ..7th Apostle Suleman front page today alone ..

Can someone tell me why she is seeking protection from the Kaduna state govt before releasing her pics .

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by kayo80: 7:25pm
Hmm!

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by iskky1: 7:26pm
All of a sudden people are coming out... My question is, who dey fetch out these people? hmm

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Goodnuel(m): 7:26pm
Na wa oooo angry angry
Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by samhay: 7:26pm
Samhay is typing
Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Tazdroid(m): 7:26pm
Well well Apostle, quite the week you've been having with all these allegations flying in uninvited. How do you want some of us to react?


Should we start by saying "there's an element of truth in every lie" or......


"She who alleges must prove"....or


"Let me sit back, keep my mouth shut, and watch"?


I think the last approach is the best


Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by enadad: 7:26pm
this one weak me

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Olateef(m): 7:26pm
Lobatan . I think I need to speak out too
Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by AngryNigerian(m): 7:26pm
..this is getting more interesting
Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by felixomor: 7:26pm
Ranchoddas
Another food don come

Come o
undecided
Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by coolcharm(m): 7:26pm
Getting interesting. I see why Festus Keyamo is not budging.

The ladies are beginning to live by this year's international women's day theme: Be bold for change

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by DickDastardly(m): 7:26pm
grin grin cheesy grin
No comment
Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Jeromejnr(m): 7:26pm
Now everyone will wanna seek attention.

Enof of all these bull crap.

If u know u wanna come out to say something, provide evidence. Text messages, pics, phone call logs e.t.c

Is that hard for ppl to do?

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Phonefanatic: 7:26pm
This one pass me. But it's very obvious they are trying to bring this man down

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Splinz(m): 7:26pm
embarassed

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by highrise07(m): 7:26pm
omega fire fire...... the pastor vs the stripper vs the actress vs the usher. who is next?....omega fire fire

10 Likes

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by tope3x(m): 7:27pm
Watching in 7d
Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by solace2013: 7:27pm
this Apostle sef?

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by slurryeye: 7:27pm
Ladies on the forum I want to ask you all a question,
Why is it that when a lady comes out and claim to have a sexual relationship with a known figure, that's when other ladies will come out to add more salt to the man's injury? Is it that you guys enjoy the fame that comes with tarnishing a man's image
It happened to Tiger woods, it happened to Donald Trump, it happened to Bill Cosby etc. Now it is happening to Apostle Sule

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by money121(m): 7:27pm
At Last won get Pastor yi... grin grin

P*uzzy get power oooo... grin grin

Fear Women oooo grin grin

Nigeria bloggers and Nairaland sef na them dey promote this apostle pass.. Check ads on Nairaland grin grin

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by space007(m): 7:27pm
goodness
Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by damilareoye(m): 7:27pm
Foolish olosho girl.... Why can't you come out with this junks before now?




All these scripted news gan self.....




#IstandWithMOG.

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Daemonsanti(m): 7:27pm
shwooooo...... where these people dy come from Na??
Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by felixomor: 7:27pm
Stale.
Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by SeunWedsLinda(m): 7:28pm
A minute silence to those who believed this

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by maximunimpact(m): 7:28pm
cup done full

Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Nofuckgiven: 7:28pm
Men of God aka magicians! Omega fire ministries!! Chai! undecided
Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by lionlamb020(m): 7:28pm
Hunger bad oo... So some people just engage in cooking stories when there's mo more food to Cook.. Smh embarassed

