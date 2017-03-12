Barely one week after a lady, Stephanie Otobo, claimed she was in a sexual relationship with the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Johnson Suleman, another lady has also said she was in a similar sexual relationship with the cleric.



The lady, who identified herself as Queen Esther, said she began a sexual relationship with Mr. Suleman (popularly known as Apostle Suleman) in 2013 before a “catastrophic break-up” a year later.



“I was an usher in his branch church, but I had a sexual relationship with him as he lured me into it in order to solve my spiritual problem and limitations to success in career and marriage, but after the sex he didn’t solve the problems for me, instead he started making proposal for us to marry,” Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.



“I dated Apostle Suleman while I was a member in his church, he was my pastor, spiritual director and mentor aside being a boyfriend, from August 2013 to 2014 April.”



Ms. Esther’s claims came two days after Ms. Otobo, a Canadian-based singer, told journalists about her alleged amorous affair with the cleric.

Mr. Suleman denies all the allegations.



On Friday, the cleric threatened to sue Ms. Otobo’s lawyer, Festus Keyamo, and accused him of plotting to clone his voice in a forthcoming video on the marriage scandal.



The preacher’s wife, Lizy, had also risen in support of her husband, insisting his alleged persecution is the handiwork of the powers that be in the political circles.





On Sunday, Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Suleman’s wife got to know about her affair with the cleric, a reason for her decision to end the relationship.

“I told him to give me a break in the relationship, so I can stay away from his wife’s view, and also get married to a single suitor I had at that time, instead he felt I was breaking up with him and began to threaten me, that I hurt him and that I will see the consequences of hurting him,” the lady said.



“Barely seven days after that, my body changed, I began to have strange movements in my body, my womb, sharp pains in my left breast,” she continued.

“I was taken to many places by my family and we were told that my boyfriend used me for sacrifice and wants to kill me, Suleman sent me text messages of threatening that I will die, I almost died if my God didn’t rescue me. So all my attempts to get him to heal me failed, I went to his father his father tried to talk to him, but he denied doing anything to me, till today.”

When contacted on Sunday, Phrank Shaibu, Mr. Suleman’s spokesperson, declined to comment on Ms. Esther’s claims.



STATE PROTECTION

Ms. Esther turned down PREMIUM TIMES’ request to produce her photograph – or her real identity – saying she wants to first seek the protection of the Kaduna State Government from Mr. Suleman and “his team of magicians.”



“In the wake of this current sex scandal between Miss Otobo Stephanie and Johnson Suleman, I started having strange calls from people who speak Auchi language while making incantations on me once I pick their phone calls,” she said.



“I cannot be able to send my picture now till am (sic) sure of my protection from his followers’ attacks.

“Many ladies are victims of Johnson Suleman but they are afraid to come out publicly because they fear the consequences attached to their public stand against him, which is a possible spiritual attack and destruction on their life and destiny.”



A top official of the Kaduna State government confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that they received a request for protection from Ms. Esther, but added that the government does not want to be involved in the matter.

On Friday, Ms. Otobo said most of the evidence of her affair with Mr. Suleman got lost after her laptop was stolen on arrival at the Lagos airport, last year.

She accused the preacher of being behind the theft.

Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES her own evidence against Mr. Suleman – “videos of him around me in the church always,” phone calls, text messages – mysteriously disappeared from her phone immediately after their breakup.





“But if police can retrieve my text messages and phone calls from MTN service provider between the month of August 2013 and 2015 May, that will be enough to prove him guilty of oppression and threat to life.”



Source.



