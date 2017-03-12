₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by rexericx(m): 6:58pm
Barely one week after a lady, Stephanie Otobo, claimed she was in a sexual relationship with the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Johnson Suleman, another lady has also said she was in a similar sexual relationship with the cleric.
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by WeNoGoDie: 7:04pm
Jeromejnr:
3 Likes
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by rexericx(m): 7:07pm
It's
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by SalamRushdie: 7:25pm
El Rufai Media Centre is working very very hard on this case ..7th Apostle Suleman front page today alone ..
Can someone tell me why she is seeking protection from the Kaduna state govt before releasing her pics .
58 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by kayo80: 7:25pm
Hmm!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by iskky1: 7:26pm
All of a sudden people are coming out... My question is, who dey fetch out these people? hmm
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Goodnuel(m): 7:26pm
Na wa oooo
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by samhay: 7:26pm
Samhay is typing
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Tazdroid(m): 7:26pm
Well well Apostle, quite the week you've been having with all these allegations flying in uninvited. How do you want some of us to react?
Should we start by saying "there's an element of truth in every lie" or......
"She who alleges must prove"....or
"Let me sit back, keep my mouth shut, and watch"?
I think the last approach is the best
6 Likes
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by enadad: 7:26pm
this one weak me
1 Like
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Olateef(m): 7:26pm
Lobatan . I think I need to speak out too
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by AngryNigerian(m): 7:26pm
..this is getting more interesting
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by felixomor: 7:26pm
Ranchoddas
Another food don come
Come o
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by coolcharm(m): 7:26pm
Getting interesting. I see why Festus Keyamo is not budging.
The ladies are beginning to live by this year's international women's day theme: Be bold for change
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by DickDastardly(m): 7:26pm
No comment
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Jeromejnr(m): 7:26pm
Now everyone will wanna seek attention.
Enof of all these bull crap.
If u know u wanna come out to say something, provide evidence. Text messages, pics, phone call logs e.t.c
Is that hard for ppl to do?
18 Likes
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Phonefanatic: 7:26pm
This one pass me. But it's very obvious they are trying to bring this man down
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Splinz(m): 7:26pm
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by highrise07(m): 7:26pm
omega fire fire...... the pastor vs the stripper vs the actress vs the usher. who is next?....omega fire fire
10 Likes
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by tope3x(m): 7:27pm
Watching in 7d
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by solace2013: 7:27pm
this Apostle sef?
1 Like
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by slurryeye: 7:27pm
Ladies on the forum I want to ask you all a question,
Why is it that when a lady comes out and claim to have a sexual relationship with a known figure, that's when other ladies will come out to add more salt to the man's injury? Is it that you guys enjoy the fame that comes with tarnishing a man's image
It happened to Tiger woods, it happened to Donald Trump, it happened to Bill Cosby etc. Now it is happening to Apostle Sule
9 Likes
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by money121(m): 7:27pm
At Last won get Pastor yi...
P*uzzy get power oooo...
Fear Women oooo
Nigeria bloggers and Nairaland sef na them dey promote this apostle pass.. Check ads on Nairaland
1 Like
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by space007(m): 7:27pm
goodness
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by damilareoye(m): 7:27pm
Foolish olosho girl.... Why can't you come out with this junks before now?
All these scripted news gan self.....
#IstandWithMOG.
11 Likes
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Daemonsanti(m): 7:27pm
shwooooo...... where these people dy come from Na??
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by felixomor: 7:27pm
Stale.
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by SeunWedsLinda(m): 7:28pm
A minute silence to those who believed this
6 Likes
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by maximunimpact(m): 7:28pm
cup done full
2 Likes
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by Nofuckgiven: 7:28pm
Men of God aka magicians! Omega fire ministries!! Chai!
|Re: Queen Esther, An Usher: "Apostle Suleman And I Were In Sexual Relationship" by lionlamb020(m): 7:28pm
Hunger bad oo... So some people just engage in cooking stories when there's mo more food to Cook.. Smh
8 Likes
