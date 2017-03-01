₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by chie8: 9:04pm
Apostle Suleman and his wife Dr Lizzy don't seem to be bothered by the ongoing s*x scandal.He was pictured dancing on stage today with his wife in Accra at their crusade titled 'HELP FROM ABOVE 2017, ACCRA – GHANA'.
Abeg that think na lap dance Suleman dey give Lizzy?
What do you think?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-his-wife-lizzy-dancing.html?m=1
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by chie8: 9:05pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by chie8: 9:05pm
chie8:more
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:09pm
Am o seeing twerking?
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by peteregwu(m): 9:10pm
Abeg, Nigerians should just leave this pastor alone Na. Haba! Instead of tackling the government that is suffering the masses. Na pastors dem go dey look for. Rubbish! Weak Christians with their bad Belle. Have we ever seen Muslims speaking against their alfas and imams? Mtcheewww... .
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by naughtyDiana: 9:11pm
na so Tonto and churchhill do before their marriage scatter. the woman will go home now and soak her pillow with tears.
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by Cambells: 9:25pm
deez love man
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by Smallville10(m): 9:25pm
O wonder d look on otonbo's face when she sees dis
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by hungryboy(m): 9:26pm
The more pictures like this come out from the Pastor's camp, The more I think him guilty of the allegations levelled against him
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 9:28pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by vizkiz: 9:28pm
So because he plays with his wife means he can't give another babe doggy style?
Make una dey deceive unaselves...even me that I am not a pastor I haven't done Threesomé before
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by benkeke(m): 9:28pm
Hm
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 9:28pm
We wl nt 4get sex scandal
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 9:28pm
All na wash
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by NwamaziNwaAro: 9:29pm
OP I know you were paid to this
But
Forget which scandal
Isn't it obvious that all is not well with the Johnsons.
Since when did his wife Lizzy start traveling abroad with him for programs
Can't you see she wants to make sure no more threesomes for him
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by JohnnyBling(m): 9:29pm
Ayam nuh understanding
Op, so werin I wan carry this pinshures do
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by MichaelSokoto(m): 9:29pm
op, kawamasalo...
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by henryutd: 9:29pm
Am suspecting this guy.
Mr Man, no amount of dance can cover up this allegations.
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by dessz(m): 9:29pm
so a man can't dance and tortorri his wife in peace again.
bloggers and aproko;
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by diasporaman(m): 9:29pm
El-Rufai should go and die
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by fejikudz(m): 9:29pm
CORRECT GUY
Ride on APOSTLE
NO HOE FASHIONED AGAINST YOU SHALL PROSPER
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by propanet(m): 9:29pm
He really like ending it at the back even when he is dosing off
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by davodyguy: 9:29pm
Publicity stunt.
Can the woman swear that she doesn't know her husband does things he's being accused of?
Pastor Anita oyakhilome knew all these while that her husband was involved with others, yet they both put up smiles in public and in church.
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by professorfal: 9:29pm
baba no send.......hoes come and go.
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 9:29pm
Over to you... Association of Apostle's Asslickers (AAA)
Gullible sheep arise to defend!
I just love Oga Sule - "TITHES FOR TITTIES"
#BringBackOurTithes!
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by shobxxy: 9:29pm
trying PDA to shift our minds
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by DickDastardly(m): 9:30pm
God forgive me for judging this man earlier. I am not better than him in your sight. Even David had to kill the man he slept with his wife and you still said he is a man after your heart. Who am i to judge Apostle Suleiman when you have not judged him. Even his wife has not judged him. And the Jezebellic accuser has refused to come up with tangible proof of sleeping with apostle. Only frenetic silly efforts obviously aimed at dragging the man of God down into her own part of living hell. May God be praised.
#IstandWITHsuleman
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by Olasco93: 9:30pm
Na the same Estate for Heaven after rapture I go like make Me and these people dey; Pastor Suleiman, Queen Elizabeth, Balotelli, Bovi, Jonathan, Dino Melaye, 2 Pac, Cobhams and Fayose.
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by Backinfront(m): 9:30pm
scammer
|Re: Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 9:30pm
