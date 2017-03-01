Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman And His Wife Dancing In Ghana Church (Photos) (20528 Views)

Abeg that think na lap dance Suleman dey give Lizzy?





What do you think?





Source: Apostle Suleman and his wife Dr Lizzy don't seem to be bothered by the ongoing s*x scandal.He was pictured dancing on stage today with his wife in Accra at their crusade titled 'HELP FROM ABOVE 2017, ACCRA – GHANA'.Abeg that think na lap dance Suleman dey give Lizzy?What do you think?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-his-wife-lizzy-dancing.html?m=1 1 Like

Am o seeing twerking? 3 Likes

Abeg, Nigerians should just leave this pastor alone Na. Haba! Instead of tackling the government that is suffering the masses. Na pastors dem go dey look for. Rubbish! Weak Christians with their bad Belle. Have we ever seen Muslims speaking against their alfas and imams? Mtcheewww... . 68 Likes 10 Shares

na so Tonto and churchhill do before their marriage scatter. the woman will go home now and soak her pillow with tears. 46 Likes 3 Shares

O wonder d look on otonbo's face when she sees dis 8 Likes 1 Share

The more pictures like this come out from the Pastor's camp, The more I think him guilty of the allegations levelled against him 51 Likes 6 Shares





Make una dey deceive unaselves...even me that I am not a pastor I haven't done Threesomé before So because he plays with his wife means he can't give another babe doggy style?Make una dey deceive unaselves...even me that I am not a pastor I haven't done Threesomé before 37 Likes 3 Shares

We wl nt 4get sex scandal 8 Likes 1 Share

All na wash 9 Likes 1 Share





Isn't it obvious that all is not well with the Johnsons.

Since when did his wife Lizzy start traveling abroad with him for programs



Can't you see she wants to make sure no more threesomes for him OP I know you were paid to thisButForget which scandalIsn't it obvious that all is not well with the Johnsons.Since when did his wife Lizzy start traveling abroad with him for programsCan't you see she wants to make sure no more threesomes for him 17 Likes 3 Shares



Op, so werin I wan carry this pinshures do Ayam nuh understandingOp, so werin I wan carry this pinshures do 2 Likes

op, kawamasalo... 4 Likes 1 Share

Am suspecting this guy.

Mr Man, no amount of dance can cover up this allegations. 12 Likes 3 Shares

so a man can't dance and tortorri his wife in peace again.

bloggers and aproko; 5 Likes

El-Rufai should go and die 3 Likes 1 Share

NO HOE FASHIONED AGAINST YOU SHALL PROSPER 2 Likes 1 Share

He really like ending it at the back even when he is dosing off 4 Likes

Can the woman swear that she doesn't know her husband does things he's being accused of?



Pastor Anita oyakhilome knew all these while that her husband was involved with others, yet they both put up smiles in public and in church. 14 Likes 1 Share

Over to you... Association of Apostle's Asslickers (AAA)



Gullible sheep arise to defend!



I just love Oga Sule - "TITHES FOR TITTIES"







#BringBackOurTithes!



trying PDA to shift our minds 3 Likes



God forgive me for judging this man earlier. I am not better than him in your sight. Even David had to kill the man he slept with his wife and you still said he is a man after your heart. Who am i to judge Apostle Suleiman when you have not judged him. Even his wife has not judged him. And the Jezebellic accuser has refused to come up with tangible proof of sleeping with apostle. Only frenetic silly efforts obviously aimed at dragging the man of God down into her own part of living hell. May God be praised.



#IstandWITHsuleman God forgive me for judging this man earlier. I am not better than him in your sight. Even David had to kill the man he slept with his wife and you still said he is a man after your heart. Who am i to judge Apostle Suleiman when you have not judged him. Even his wife has not judged him. And the Jezebellic accuser has refused to come up with tangible proof of sleeping with apostle. Only frenetic silly efforts obviously aimed at dragging the man of God down into her own part of living hell. May God be praised.#IstandWITHsuleman 6 Likes 2 Shares

Na the same Estate for Heaven after rapture I go like make Me and these people dey; Pastor Suleiman, Queen Elizabeth, Balotelli, Bovi, Jonathan, Dino Melaye, 2 Pac, Cobhams and Fayose. 1 Like