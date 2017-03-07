Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / The Age Of Big Brother Naija Housemates (7607 Views)

I have read so many comments here on Nairaland and on facebook, twitter saying Tboss is an old woman in that show. It baffles me how gullible we are in Nigeria maybe Africa at large.



As Nigerians we don't like to tell our real age cos we believe we shouldn't be known as grown ups or too old. I don't want to dive into our normal football age cheat. I will like to clear some lies going on in BigBrother house with their age cheat.



ThinTallTony said he's 36 that I believe.



Kemen said he's 27 years, that's a blatant lie. his real age will be around 36 - 37



Our dear Efe said he's 24 years(lol) meanwhile his younger brother celebrated his 33 years birthday yesterday in Jos. his real age will be around 34 - 35



Tboss said her real age cos she doesn't know our drill here. she didn't know that she would've minus 5 from her real age to make her 28 years old instead of 33 this week.

so her real age is 33 from this week Thursday.



Uriel said her real age is 30, I believe her cos unlike our people she doesn't know the drill in Nigeria

her real age is 30



Mavis said shes 23, God knows shes like 31, don't look at her small body, that girl is not your mate.she said she did her NYSC in 2011

her real age is 31



Gifty, I don't even know where to start with that my sister, that one is a bloody liar. so no need to even waste my time talking about her.



Bisola said she's 32 I believe her cos she doesn't see any reason to say shes 21 years old.



Debbie Rise doesn't want to tell her age yet, but I strongly believe she's around 27 - 28.



Bassey obviously is 30 years +, but don't be surprise if he comes out to claim 23 like Efe.



Bally obviously should be above 34 years, but my guy is just lying



Cocoice is above 34, but she said she's 26. God is watching you cocoice.



Lastly main looking at them from the way they talk, move and act. I can roughly put their age in this order from oldest to youngest.

all in their 30s all in their 30s

i don't know why some Nigerians are like dis. we believe any thing that comes outside Nigeria as perfect and ours as nonsense.







Uriel told you her real age is 30 and you believe her and why efe confirmed in you that his real age is 24 you say he's lying.op some thing is wrong with you. 2 Likes

His real name is Bobai balat

I am 30yrs of age So he must be between 27-29yrs of age.

Op, looks can be deceiving, don't jump into conclusions . Bally and my younger sister were classmatesHis real name is Bobai balatI am 30yrs of age So he must be between 27-29yrs of age.Op, looks can be deceiving, don't jump into conclusions 9 Likes

tribalistseun:

Spend the remaining part of your life studying age of kermit, when u finally realize, may it not be too late for u Spend the remaining part of your life studying age of kermit, when u finally realize, may it not be too late for u 4 Likes

If majority of them are in their 30s like you've claimed then they are unserious set of people

Valkaryie:

all in their 30s

The age range and age bracket would qualify as the youth age in any society.



Now, in our own context, can we let these crop of youths heee in bba lead our nation? Would we?

Can anyone here vote any of these ones into electoral office? May we? The age range and age bracket would qualify as the youth age in any society.Now, in our own context, can we let these crop of youths heee in bba lead our nation? Would we?Can anyone here vote any of these ones into electoral office? May we?

Coco ice mentioned in the house to Soma that she's 32, and Marvis' age on the big brother website is 26. OP, where did you get ur ages from? Abeg go Siddon jare. 1 Like

ednut1:

get a life

Give am one Give am one

Asegzy:

Bally and my younger sister were classmates

His real name is Bobai balat

I am 30yrs of age So he must be between 27-29yrs of age.

Op, looks can be deceiving, don't jump into conclusions .

Classmates and age mates aint the same...i had classmates 3,4,5 yrs older than me back in school Classmates and age mates aint the same...i had classmates 3,4,5 yrs older than me back in school 4 Likes

Some People don't mind their business anymore....Always intruding on other's private life

Azeequeen:

If majority of them are in their 30s like you've claimed

then they are unserious set of people



Can u explain?? Can u explain??

anything tat comes out from Efe's mouth is the truth... So believs him #teamefe

Na lie.... Even if I don't know the ages of any of the housemates, I can confidently tell you Efe is in his twenties....





Source : EFE na person we know right from home. If he's elder bro is 30-31 yrs, how can EFE be 34-35??



Op just shut up abeg... If I didn't know about this Efe's own, I would have almost believed all these nonsense you wrote. Just kindly shut up please. 1 Like

tribalistseun:

Mavis is 25 years old and don't argue what you don't know. As for that Tboss she looks 50. She looks much older than all the housemates with a wrinkled face and body. She might be 33 but probably lived a very bad life when she was young. Mavis is 25 years old and don't argue what you don't know. As for that Tboss she looks 50. She looks much older than all the housemates with a wrinkled face and body. She might be 33 but probably lived a very bad life when she was young.











They re all older than Taiye Taiwo so I believe them.

You wrong.My 9year old son knows my age.Only one with complex hides their age.

jieta:

as na you born them.







i don't know why some Nigerians are like dis. we believe any thing that comes outside Nigeria as perfect and ours as nonsense.



Uriel told you her real age is 30 and you believe her and why efe confirmed in you that his real age is 24 you say he's lying.op some thing is wrong with you.



And uriel is the person u have to pick out.

What about that cheap old hag with shovel teeth BISOLA sayin she is 31..

Na ur hatred go finally kill u...

Go ask buhari how far. And uriel is the person u have to pick out.What about that cheap old hag with shovel teeth BISOLA sayin she is 31..Na ur hatred go finally kill u...Go ask buhari how far.