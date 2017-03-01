Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians (8436 Views)

A statement in Abuja by Dabiri-Erewa’s media aide, Abdurrahman Balogun, said that the warning became imperative due to series of reports received by the office of the SSA.



In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to the Nigeria. In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled,” she said. Dabiri -Erewa said that “no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities.” The Presidential aide said that the statement “is only to advise Nigerians without any compelling or essential reasons to visit the US to consider rescheduling their trip until there is clarity on the new immigration policy.”

She, however, reminded Nigerians in the Diaspora to abide by the rules and regulations of their host countries and be good ambassadors of the country.



Senior Special Assistant has a media aide too? Kai. Naija! 39 Likes 1 Share

nwanna89:

Senior Special Assistant has a media aide too? Kai. Naija!

The cost of running this country is very high. The problem of this country is not really about what party rules, but the fact that we spend so much maintaining irrelevant positions. The cost of running this country is very high. The problem of this country is not really about what party rules, but the fact that we spend so much maintaining irrelevant positions. 7 Likes

I had rather go and face whatever is there than be in this 10 Likes 1 Share

I'm not a terrorist, so i have nothing to fear about. 6 Likes

These people are mad o.



There is a Ministry of foreign affairs, but Abike has decided to usurp their role and issue stupid statements.



SSA with her own SSA. Buhari and his government are as confused as the dog Oge Okoye stole on Instagram. They don't know who or to where they belong. 5 Likes

I don't understand what has become of this country that we so much waste money on frivolity, just imagine this statement :



The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign

Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa --- Now, the media aide to the Senior special assistant to president Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora. I am sure that there is Special Adviser to the president on foreign affairs and disapora, that one too will have his media aid.



Even the media aid will have special adviser. And these people are still paid from the coffers of government. All ministers too have special advisers on various "nonsense".



I am waiting to see the spokesperson of the spokesperson of the senior special adviser's media aid of madness affairs to the president. RUBBISH! 5 Likes

There is no travel warning on south Africa but you are quick to talk about America wey safe. 10 Likes

We wey no get any business for U.S please let us gather around and watch this thread because no be our business 7 Likes 1 Share









Common rejection and you want Nigerians to postpone. If you like, move Isis and SA to the US, Nigerians will still go today today.



A war-torn US will provide better opportunities than a peaceful Nigeria; you, politicians across all divide, have made living in this country a survival. Izz like this woman want chop insults this afternoon.Common rejection and you want Nigerians to postpone. If you like, move Isis and SA to the US, Nigerians will still go today today.A war-torn US will provide better opportunities than a peaceful Nigeria; you, politicians across all divide, have made living in this country a survival. 2 Likes

nwanna89:

Senior Special Assistant has a media aide too? Kai. Naija! So you didn't read that even the BMCs have media aides? So you didn't read that even the BMCs have media aides? 9 Likes 1 Share

We no go hear word.



Libya is a dangerous place, don't go there. Na lie we are trooping there.



Indonesia is a no nonsense country, don't carry drugs there. Na lie, our ugandan developers will carry bales of hard drugs there. 1 Like

Nigeria is the best nation in the world



No visa for foreigners

We value foreigners and the real citizens



We dont deport foreigners here





Abeg, Nigeria is the best 1 Like

Say wetin?

Wetin concern una hmmm FG..

Go help those in Libya first

lol .. but una go go as una like ba?



Jokers.





I do not mean to derail this thread but these got my attention more than the real issue being discussed A statement in Abuja by Dabiri-Erewa’s media aide, Abdurrahman Balogun, said that . Does this mean even a Senior Special Assistant to the president also has a media aide (being paid from the nation's treasury)? Remember that there are still other Special assistants doing the same job and this probably applies to all other SSAs. Where then is the reduction in government spending that he APC promised us? We know these offices are not part of the civil service, but only a political appointment. This doesn't sound well at all. What the hell does an SSA have to say that he/she should be too busy to relay by herself/himself that would now require the employment of a media aide.



I will submit by saying however that maybe it is not a bad idea to have a media aide for such offices, but I will suggest that the office holders should be made to pay the aides from whatever they are paid as their salaries. That will now show whether or not they really need the aides. Tell this to bubu. Let him and all the leaders lead by example.I do not mean to derail this thread but these got my attention more than the real issue being discussed. Does this mean even a Senior Special Assistant to the president also has a media aide (being paid from the nation's treasury)? Remember that there are still other Special assistants doing the same job and this probably applies to all other SSAs. Where then is the reduction in government spending that he APC promised us? We know these offices are not part of the civil service, but only a political appointment. This doesn't sound well at all. What the hell does an SSA have to say that he/she should be too busy to relay by herself/himself that would now require the employment of a media aide.I will submit by saying however that maybe it is not a bad idea to have a media aide for such offices, but I will suggest that the office holders should be made to pay the aides from whatever they are paid as their salaries. That will now show whether or not they really need the aides. 2 Likes

Tell our model to come back from his UK trip first. 2 Likes 1 Share

We might all think it is funny. But until countries start deporting our citizens and GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS before Nigerians will wake up to develop their country.



Who born USA or Donald Trump papa to deport a German, Japanese, Canadian, UK, or Australian citizen without a genuine reason.



Our leaders have failed us and the youths are encouraging them.



Imagine a President of the supposed Giant of Africa SHAMELESSLY feeling comfortable to go abroad to receive medical treatment while he is keeping it secret from his citizens. As if it is not Tax payers money they are spending.Whe they see how things work in those countries, the feel reluctant to even return to do the work they were elected to do.



If those countries they go to receive treatment were as irresponsible and corrupt as them all, no be die the likes of IBB, Shagari, Gowon, Jonathan and Buhari for don die tehteh. Baba Iyabo no dey sick, na other people wife be e own antidote.



Refuse entry into your country any Nigerian diplomatic passport. Let them stay home and develop their country.











Also it will reduce the demand for dollar

Rubbish statement.. If they fixed up this country that will reduce how many people leaving the country.

nwanna89:

Senior Special Assistant has a media aide too? Kai. Naija!



You'll be surprised to hear that the aide also has an aide You'll be surprised to hear that the aide also has an aide 6 Likes 1 Share

this govt is a sad joke 2 Likes

nwanna89:

Senior Special Assistant has a media aide too? Kai. Naija! That is how they bloat govt expenditure on salaries