₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,013 members, 3,402,653 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 04:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians (8436 Views)
FRSC Urges Use Of Bicycles In Lagos / Ban Ki-moon Urges States To Work To Maximise Tourism Potentials (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by Factfinder1(f): 3:51pm
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has advised Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the US to postpone their travel plans until the new administration’s policy on immigration is clear.
A statement in Abuja by Dabiri-Erewa’s media aide, Abdurrahman Balogun, said that the warning became imperative due to series of reports received by the office of the SSA.
In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to the Nigeria. In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled,” she said. Dabiri -Erewa said that “no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities.” The Presidential aide said that the statement “is only to advise Nigerians without any compelling or essential reasons to visit the US to consider rescheduling their trip until there is clarity on the new immigration policy.”
She, however, reminded Nigerians in the Diaspora to abide by the rules and regulations of their host countries and be good ambassadors of the country.
http://ogashub.com.ng/postpone-u-s-trip-for-now-presidency-urges-nigerians/
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by nwanna89(m): 3:55pm
Senior Special Assistant has a media aide too? Kai. Naija!
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by carmag(m): 3:57pm
.
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by kasheemawo(m): 4:02pm
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by TheArticleNG(m): 4:02pm
Ok na.... HELLO GUYS, WATCH THE VIDEO AND PICS THAT LED TO KEMEN'S EVICTION FROM BBNAIJA >>
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-watch-video-that-led-to-kemens.html
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by izzou(m): 4:02pm
nwanna89:
The cost of running this country is very high. The problem of this country is not really about what party rules, but the fact that we spend so much maintaining irrelevant positions.
7 Likes
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by AbujaBoss: 4:02pm
e
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by ALAYORMII: 4:02pm
I had rather go and face whatever is there than be in this
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by waterhouse071(m): 4:03pm
I'm not a terrorist, so i have nothing to fear about.
6 Likes
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by DIKEnaWAR: 4:03pm
These people are mad o.
There is a Ministry of foreign affairs, but Abike has decided to usurp their role and issue stupid statements.
SSA with her own SSA. Buhari and his government are as confused as the dog Oge Okoye stole on Instagram. They don't know who or to where they belong.
5 Likes
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by menzo4u: 4:03pm
I don't understand what has become of this country that we so much waste money on frivolity, just imagine this statement :
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign
Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa --- Now, the media aide to the Senior special assistant to president Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora. I am sure that there is Special Adviser to the president on foreign affairs and disapora, that one too will have his media aid.
Even the media aid will have special adviser. And these people are still paid from the coffers of government. All ministers too have special advisers on various "nonsense".
I am waiting to see the spokesperson of the spokesperson of the senior special adviser's media aid of madness affairs to the president. RUBBISH!
5 Likes
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by recievesense: 4:03pm
There is no travel warning on south Africa but you are quick to talk about America wey safe.
10 Likes
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by AyamConfidence(m): 4:03pm
We wey no get any business for U.S please let us gather around and watch this thread because no be our business
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by malton: 4:03pm
Izz like this woman want chop insults this afternoon.
Common rejection and you want Nigerians to postpone. If you like, move Isis and SA to the US, Nigerians will still go today today.
A war-torn US will provide better opportunities than a peaceful Nigeria; you, politicians across all divide, have made living in this country a survival.
2 Likes
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by AbujaBoss: 4:03pm
nwanna89:So you didn't read that even the BMCs have media aides?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by SuperS1Panther: 4:03pm
We no go hear word.
Libya is a dangerous place, don't go there. Na lie we are trooping there.
Indonesia is a no nonsense country, don't carry drugs there. Na lie, our ugandan developers will carry bales of hard drugs there.
1 Like
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by obembet(m): 4:03pm
Nigeria is the best nation in the world
No visa for foreigners
We value foreigners and the real citizens
We dont deport foreigners here
Abeg, Nigeria is the best
1 Like
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by seunny4lif(m): 4:04pm
Say wetin?
Wetin concern una hmmm FG..
Go help those in Libya first
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by hucienda: 4:04pm
lol .. but una go go as una like ba?
Jokers.
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by unclezuma: 4:04pm
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by tolustx(m): 4:04pm
Tell this to bubu. Let him and all the leaders lead by example.
I do not mean to derail this thread but these got my attention more than the real issue being discussed
A statement in Abuja by Dabiri-Erewa’s media aide, Abdurrahman Balogun, said that. Does this mean even a Senior Special Assistant to the president also has a media aide (being paid from the nation's treasury)? Remember that there are still other Special assistants doing the same job and this probably applies to all other SSAs. Where then is the reduction in government spending that he APC promised us? We know these offices are not part of the civil service, but only a political appointment. This doesn't sound well at all. What the hell does an SSA have to say that he/she should be too busy to relay by herself/himself that would now require the employment of a media aide.
I will submit by saying however that maybe it is not a bad idea to have a media aide for such offices, but I will suggest that the office holders should be made to pay the aides from whatever they are paid as their salaries. That will now show whether or not they really need the aides.
2 Likes
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by Vickiweezy(m): 4:04pm
Tell our model to come back from his UK trip first.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:04pm
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by Ask4Info: 4:04pm
We might all think it is funny. But until countries start deporting our citizens and GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS before Nigerians will wake up to develop their country.
Who born USA or Donald Trump papa to deport a German, Japanese, Canadian, UK, or Australian citizen without a genuine reason.
Our leaders have failed us and the youths are encouraging them.
Imagine a President of the supposed Giant of Africa SHAMELESSLY feeling comfortable to go abroad to receive medical treatment while he is keeping it secret from his citizens. As if it is not Tax payers money they are spending.Whe they see how things work in those countries, the feel reluctant to even return to do the work they were elected to do.
If those countries they go to receive treatment were as irresponsible and corrupt as them all, no be die the likes of IBB, Shagari, Gowon, Jonathan and Buhari for don die tehteh. Baba Iyabo no dey sick, na other people wife be e own antidote.
Refuse entry into your country any Nigerian diplomatic passport. Let them stay home and develop their country.
Why Ladies Can't Settle With A Broke Guy
http://www.nairaland.com/3663911/why-ladies-cant-settle-broke
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by shiki(m): 4:04pm
Also it will reduce the demand for dollar
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by Badgers14: 4:05pm
Rubbish statement.. If they fixed up this country that will reduce how many people leaving the country.
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by ALAYORMII: 4:05pm
nwanna89:
You'll be surprised to hear that the aide also has an aide
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by utajo: 4:05pm
this govt is a sad joke
2 Likes
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by BCISLTD: 4:05pm
That is how they bloat govt expenditure on salaries
nwanna89:
|Re: Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians by bettercreature(m): 4:05pm
ALAYORMII:You simply don't know the definition of freedom and i dont think you value your freedom at the moment
3 Likes
ffff / That Tollgate At MM Local Airport Ikeja / Ukba Nigerian Employee Arrested On Insider Ilr Deals For Nigerians In Uk
Viewing this topic: Simoneblosson(m), sexyeyes(f), la1(m), aspenjnr, AdamuUcheOla, unwogu, Jaeru, Mishaelonye(m), ultimatebas(m), icemann(m), Chaquil, proudlyND(m), darmiee1(m), Kasco04, jahlid(m), emperor272(m), dmola(m), 777philosopher, ifex370(m), bkool7(m), henrysilver(m), charlisco(m), mjbaba, adicious(m), sirvvy, dejavu1(m), dovelike(f), DTalented(m), italo, benELOHIM7(m), enuelsmith, Mdfox5, OKUCHI11(m), KingGBsky(m), ShySteady, MurderX, Anthocracy(m), mokoshalb(m), onyinyenwadigbo, ednut1(m), Ask4Info, ificatchmodeh, ChikaSunday(m), Kennedymac(m), Buking1, Adekdammy, skywalker495, lukasa, LastlyFREEDOM, MARKone(m), phelps007, BabaO2, buzzmania(m), RALPHOW(m), donem, chyke007(m), BlessedFellow01, Thyrotransistor, princepet, softy(m), Jflex07(m), justscorchone(m), ExplicitConnect(m), TundeHashim(m), nurey(m), uruego(f), sadissbala(m), Mskrisx(f), jericco1(m), PROSE5, Onnasucs1(m), Donlittle(m), hatchy, Viking007(m), lloyds(m), benit(f), abiolag(m), prince049(m), Dee60, indomitable234, yuskanovic(m), toscorico(m), larj(m), wallace1, thunderrider, Chatlaury(f), lalasticlala(m), onadana, soberdrunk(m), eyiye, Mystical888, Oilwell(m), fagin1982(m), lanre4u99(m), Chukwu94, milo9, oyb(m), DeKen, starwar(m), verygudbadguy(m), peaceonearth(m), Abokii8(m), timojerry, simp, Truman155(m), devinne(m), Lucasbalo(m), Immunity1555, mrbinson(m), emmy994, Mekenz(m), ibrews, shabashola(f), ardeysholah, OgbeniLazaruz, erico2k2(m), dont8(m), maj007(m), jeje123(m), blont(m), moscyt(m), AgentOfAllah, docayo, LMohd(m), okpobe, ucheo, Stanleyelege(m), chingynt(m), UgoFly, homopoliticus, StevDesmond(m), soulhighman(m), wesco73, eleven(m), destiro(m), speaktome(m), ottersberger(m), OldBeer, OBAGADAFFI, EDSONSMITH(m), Neot77(m), Phantomstranger, Phonefanatic, Ernest777(m), conductor1, dayleke(m), Yungbitz(m), mywells, MaziOmenuko, adeloly, weirdo17(f), Synergy01, windman, thedims, jbonito(m), Movingcoil(m), GambaOsaka, IMASTEX, Jengem, uvie66, Jcan, adaifx, shaddoww, segun0001, factwriter(m), Carlyn, ladiakins(m), tazzus(m), ApachaiHopachai, gentlelarry(m), sharatech, morkaz(m), theecaus, ORACULUM(m), tosynbolade(m), beautycrush24(f), tobsvent, aduje(m), IAmNigerian, freeay, nefertitiram, olumighty25, shuddy29(m), Authentic2000, Harisbabe, jayriginal, unclezuma, slimmaintenance(m), chiefololade, mukht(f), goodvision12(m), must2016, ipledge01, unitysheart(m), segzie2012, ajalawole(m), sayitall(m), monex(m), jidebond, liv123, Chizua(m), DeltahArmy(m), goodnija, prodam(m), cashreport, adedayo55(m), ojtech, TallPck1, donpapa(m), Stooi76(m), thirdi(m), duabba, Ysboy(m), bodekom92(m), Maryberry15(f), fmthegreatest(m), Patrickker(m), princeadams11, Samot4life(m), yrunvus, adeokunade, Tee999, Nollynude, ogrin(m), Clintonfire(m), Smooyis(m), Johnsonpac(m), sholay2011(m), LaDivva(f), josessybj, larrypappyy(m), dxdiag, obiemurphy(m), Kowale, kenlinzo(m), Talk2bryant(m), donsteady(m), Lemonade01(m), Vic74real, Danhumprey, Janet101(f), Elcid1(m), ogashman(m), Tjohnnay, yinkslinks(m), Dondbuzor, Kinguche1, CoolVoice(m), myners007, recievesense, abode(m), Lrmush(m), kissval1388(m), chimax1(m), agoodman(m), Umunede, agarawu23(m), freddurst, nkata09, moneytalks86(m), jufee007(m), K9blunt(f), starz100, tallestobj(m), Jackeeh(m), Nigayoyo and 420 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19