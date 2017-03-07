₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,755 members, 3,404,802 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 05:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians (12154 Views)
Postpone U.s Trip For Now Presidency Urges Nigerians / Suicidal Nigerian Man Who Was Scammed In Dubai Tells His Pathetic Story / 5 Lies Everyone Tells You About Northern Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by ijustdey: 3:11pm
By Abdullateef Salau |
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/ignore-call-to-postpone-us-trip-foreign-minister-tells-nigerians/188195.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by jerseyboy: 3:12pm
Abike Dabiri is an attention seeking alarmist
68 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by castrokins(m): 3:18pm
This Administration And Somersault Are Like.
You Wonder Why Abike Felt It Was Right To Usurp The Powers Of The Foreign Ministry, A Mere SA Issuing Statements And Warnings In The Stead Of Nigeria.
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by kjigga(f): 3:50pm
is this government not confused?
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by Papykush: 3:50pm
"Don't always believe everything you read on social media"
2 Likes
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by Keneking: 3:50pm
Click like if Nigeria's foreign policies are more confusing thanTrump's travel policies
Click share if otherwise
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by Amebo1(m): 3:50pm
When will i be FTC on nairaland now? i know a day is coming like dat
1 Like
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by Omoakinsuyi(m): 3:51pm
Can u imagine this confusionist government? See them disagreeing with themselves like kids...
21 Likes
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by BestHyper(m): 3:51pm
Lol I for say shaa
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by holatin(m): 3:51pm
doesn't concern me yet but the fg should do their work, people with valid document shouldnt ve problem going to uncle Sam.
There was once a hat seller who passed through
the forest.
The weather was very hot and he decided to
take a nap under one of the trees, so he left his
whole basket of hats by the side.
A few hours later, he woke up and realised that
all his hats were gone. Then he heard some
monkeys on top of the tree and looked up. To his
surprise, the tree was full of monkeys. They had
taken all his hats! The hat seller sits down and
try to think on how he could get the hats down.
He started to think and scratched his head. The
next moment, he realised that the monkeys were
doing the same thing.
Next, he took down his own hat and fanned
himself. The monkeys did exactly the same.
Then an idea struck him, he took his hat and
threw it on the floor, the monkeys did the same
too. Happily, he picked all his hats back.
** Fifty years later, one of his grandson also
became a hat seller and also got to hear the
monkey story from his grandfather.
One day, just like his grandfather, he passed
through the same forest. Feeling very hot, he
took a nap under the same tree and left the hats
on the floor.
Again like his grandfather, when he woke up, he
realised that all his hats were gone.
He looked up and found that the monkeys had
taken all his hats.
Remembering what his grandfather told him, he
started scratching his head and the monkeys
followed.
He took down his hat and fanned himself and
again the monkeys followed.
Now, very convinced of his grandfather's idea, he
threw his hat on the floor, but to his greatest
surprise, the monkeys still held onto all the hats..
Then one bold monkey climbed down the tree,
grabbed the hat on the floor and sneered,
"You think say Na only you get GRAND-PAPa...??
.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by BizBayo: 3:51pm
Abike is a Fox
7 Likes
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by Jamiubond009(m): 3:52pm
A
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by henrydadon(m): 3:52pm
someone just wasted 1m just to get to US airport and get turned back
6 Likes
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by NaijaMutant(f): 3:52pm
I knew it will finally come to this the moment Abike Dabiri started to overstep her boundaries. She lost her job description and decided to replace with Godfrey Onyema's.
Attention seeker
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by xynerise(m): 3:52pm
Confused people
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by Jengem: 3:52pm
Dabiri with her big mouth
A true appointee of dullardeen
Obviously there is no ban on Nigerians
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by LastSurvivor11: 3:52pm
Confused set of confusionists.
Michael, David, Victor n co can travel
Abdul, mohamamed, usman n co can stay back or better still move to Saudi Arabia..
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by Tazdroid(m): 3:52pm
Trip
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by maxtop(m): 3:53pm
Lolz ..."Trumphobia" is still affecting some people. Even those residing here are affected too. Something needs to be done about the disease.
2 Likes
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by ipobbigot7: 3:53pm
Mr minister quit ego.
we had a report some few days ago of how an IT technician that was sent by his company was to the US was subjected to a written test at Kennedy airport, the said Engeneer sighted other cases of mistreatment being melted against other Nigeria immigrants to the US. What did you do about that.
The xenophobia attack in South Africa where several Nigerians were killed what did you do about it.
Is your own family members not enjoying unthreatened movement around the world with diplomatic cover?
7 Likes
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by Sibe007(m): 3:53pm
Why the mix up
Madam should Learn never to outshine the master.
3 Likes
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by AdonaiRoofing(m): 3:54pm
Who do we listen to now? Can't this govt speak with one voice for once?
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
2 Likes
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by Tazdroid(m): 3:54pm
They both work for Baba if I'm not mistaken
So because baba no dey, them don dey contradict themselves?
1 Like
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by yinkslinks(m): 3:54pm
Shame on abike. She should resign abeg.
ijustdey:
4 Likes
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by SalamRushdie: 3:54pm
Abike Goofed big time , she is always feeling like a foriegn affairs maestro while in reality she can't even define international diplomacy
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:54pm
Good one! Abike wanted to takeover the function
of the MFA Minister...
She should resign immediately
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by okadoo: 3:54pm
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by maxtop(m): 3:54pm
Lolz ..."Trumphobia" is still affecting some people. Even those residing here are affected too. Something needs to be done about the disease.
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by NaijaMutant(f): 3:54pm
Abike Dabiri is just fighting really hard to take Godfrey Onyema's job
But kolewerk
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ignore Call To Postpone US Trip" - Foreign Minister Tells Nigerians by mwizzy(m): 3:55pm
This government just dey give everybody leg over
5 Likes
Does It Snow In Jos? / Few Pics Of Nnewi / Which West African Countries Do You Prefer Except Nigeria
Viewing this topic: 777philosopher, nogasimplicity, Olurote(m), wealthpos, tboy2k4, aribs, Lstar4real(m), ip2121918021(m), gmetric, spokesboy, debbydee(f), owoademola, 2n2k(m), lilmaydee, Ohislee(m), Briteiyobo1(m), 2rucool(m), adhakuhnna, teflonhova, buddwizer, goldbim(f), CACAWA(m), yoddy(m), oduneja, Prinzcharmin, madridsta007(m), oshiiteoku, babylawyr(f), DimFemmy(m), dabrown01, tonbratom(m), tmama1, alfajohn, Abenen, notI, hibly(m), ucheHapers(m), henribj(m), MrCyril(m), allrightsir, oluezekiel(m), ezioyi(m), holuwabumi, princemi(m), telltimes, Trut(m), tochi8888(m), KunlePrism(m), captainbell, ok01, sango147(m), Exjoker(m), labeerson(m), Alexdon200089(m), OYAY(m), emidon007(m), Google63(m), Blazed(m), busky101(m), erosimo(m) and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7