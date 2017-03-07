doesn't concern me yet but the fg should do their work, people with valid document shouldnt ve problem going to uncle Sam.









There was once a hat seller who passed through

the forest.

The weather was very hot and he decided to

take a nap under one of the trees, so he left his

whole basket of hats by the side.

A few hours later, he woke up and realised that

all his hats were gone. Then he heard some

monkeys on top of the tree and looked up. To his

surprise, the tree was full of monkeys. They had

taken all his hats! The hat seller sits down and

try to think on how he could get the hats down.

He started to think and scratched his head. The

next moment, he realised that the monkeys were

doing the same thing.

Next, he took down his own hat and fanned

himself. The monkeys did exactly the same.

Then an idea struck him, he took his hat and

threw it on the floor, the monkeys did the same

too. Happily, he picked all his hats back.

** Fifty years later, one of his grandson also

became a hat seller and also got to hear the

monkey story from his grandfather.

One day, just like his grandfather, he passed

through the same forest. Feeling very hot, he

took a nap under the same tree and left the hats

on the floor.

Again like his grandfather, when he woke up, he

realised that all his hats were gone.

He looked up and found that the monkeys had

taken all his hats.

Remembering what his grandfather told him, he

started scratching his head and the monkeys

followed.

He took down his hat and fanned himself and

again the monkeys followed.

Now, very convinced of his grandfather's idea, he

threw his hat on the floor, but to his greatest

surprise, the monkeys still held onto all the hats..

Then one bold monkey climbed down the tree,

grabbed the hat on the floor and sneered,

"You think say Na only you get GRAND-PAPa...??

