|Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by nollywoodgists: 4:46pm
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has not been allowed to drink water since the news of her failed marriage and day in and out; various allegations are being leveled against her.
Recently, news circulated alleging the actress of saying some years back that she can never get married to an Igbo man and that got some of her fans and those from the region wondering.
Well, since no one interrogated her on the issue, she chose to keep silent until a fan was bold enough to challenge her on the issue which she immediately gave her own side.
Read the convo below
iam_princessdiana1 : @tontolet am a huge fan of yours and also Igbo by tribe.. I read in a blog yesterday where you said you will never marry Igbo though a long time ago, honestly I felt bad because I know we d igbos love u and also the movies u feature in.. despite that we are one Please if you ever said that just know that it really hurt a lot of people. you are always beautiful and blessed @tontolet
tontolet : @iam_princessdiana1 No honey don't believe everything you read. At some point I had too many fake accounts impersonating me, saw and heard too many wrong messages via imposters unlike now I have almost all my account verified. Am partly Igbo, I have Igbo brothers. Started making a living from Iweka road onitsha via movies (Igbo land). My best boyfriend been single was Igbo sooo my darling it's all wrong info and sorry for the misconception!!I LOVE IGBOS
https://www.nollywoodgists.com/news/45832/my-boyfriend-while-single-was-an-igbo-boy-i-never-.html
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by Nne5(f): 4:50pm
Is tonto dike not Igbo?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by chimerase2: 5:22pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by tobida: 6:34pm
is it? lalasticlala
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by Mopolchi: 6:49pm
Okay. I remember say you talk am. Anyway sha, you don collect std for a wrong move motivated by a very useless talk said carelessly. What's my own there sha?
THAT SAID, ITS MY BIRTHDAY. SHOW SOME LOVE FOLKS!
MAKE UNA LEAVE TONTO DIKE MATTER.
10 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by idbami2(m): 6:49pm
Make she marry Hausa na him remain. Baba Daura preferrably.. As she don taste Igbo and Yoruba..
Madam Totoh Dickeh, come, make I pray for yyou.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by sanerugwei: 6:49pm
Good.
Rubbish.. Is she not Igbo herself?
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by ednut1(m): 6:50pm
what has nairaland turned into. nitori olorun
9 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by dacblogger(f): 6:50pm
And it made it to front page...lala why
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by SillyeRabbit: 6:50pm
8 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by hensben(m): 6:50pm
wetin be meaning of all this now.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by JohnXcel: 6:50pm
Which kind okpata dis woman dey yarn??
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by ExpiredNigeria: 6:50pm
Whatever!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by amanze15(m): 6:51pm
its okay......
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by mokoshalb(m): 6:51pm
ok
Looking for a web developer..? check my signature...
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by sanerugwei: 6:52pm
Nne5:No, she is Riverine.. Lol
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by ehispapa(m): 6:52pm
Nne5:
she is from Rivers. Ikwere i guess
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by BLoomfrancs(m): 6:52pm
Mumu you said that!
ntoor!
happy married life wif your conehead yoloba mosquehill
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by ajalawole(m): 6:52pm
if u like go marry hausa, its non of our business. Just put ur brain to work ma
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by elfmann: 6:52pm
Mopolchi:After she got anyhow treatment? She don sabi how far.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by mich24: 6:52pm
Who cares, Toronto ko Toronto ni
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by Omotayor123(f): 6:53pm
And this is News
Smh
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by Nne5(f): 6:53pm
ehispapa:Serious?I never knew
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by Dontripsy(m): 6:53pm
Who fkn cares?
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by Odingo1: 6:53pm
Nne5:According to her,she is partly Igbo.
Her full name Somtochukwu Dikeh.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by PenisCaP: 6:54pm
Nne5:.. dnt mind the fool..
Her name is somtoochukwu. And shez saying partly igb0. Anyways what happened to her marrige serves her right... and a lesson to other senseless igbo girls or "PARTLY IGBO GALS".
according to her.
U cant just see lions den and jump into it saying..."i wana kno if they will attack me"
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by ChemicalReaction(f): 6:54pm
Nne5:She's Ikwerre..
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by hucienda: 6:54pm
lol ... dis woman marriage talk don turn sth else.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by victorazy(m): 6:54pm
Igbo dicck are tu sweet so Bisola once told me. It always leave a good memory in every woman's brain.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by shamecurls(m): 6:54pm
Nne5:
She is a Niger-deltan!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo by Deathslater: 6:54pm
shameless ikwer.re girl. You don see the outcome of marrying a Yoruba man.
smh
5 Likes
