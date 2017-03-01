₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,179 members, 3,403,163 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 10:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal (18135 Views)
Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment / Freeze Reacts To Oyedepo And Critics Of Covenant University's Fee / Freeze Reacts To The Lady Bounced At Immigration Office Over Her Dressing (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by noetic5: 8:14pm
We all know that he loves to attack rich and famous pastors
Daddy Freeze has reacted to the saga between Apostle Suleiman and Ms Stephanie Otabo..Quoting the bible, he says
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRSjv4_AuV3/?taken-by=daddyfreeze
Psalm 105:15 KJV
[15] Saying , Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm.
-
There is no hope for this generation, it is cursed with intellectual damnation. Do you think such a renowned law firm, will gamble its reputation if it didn't have a good case?
-
I read the comments on @instablog9ja and @famousblogng, since many people tagged me, and I was mortified at the level of mental putrefaction displayed. ~FRZ
#FreeTheSheeple
What do you guys think?
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/daddy-freeze-reacts-to-apostle-suleiman.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by noetic5: 8:14pm
it gets messier. Stephanie just released a video where she claims Suleiman had three-some with women WATCH VIDEO
3 Likes
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by NLSniper(m): 8:16pm
Thank You! Thank you! You far too kind!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by Nne5(f): 8:18pm
Ok.What's really happening?
1 Like
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by eezeribe(m): 8:21pm
OK
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by noetic5: 8:21pm
na wa
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by FvckShiT: 8:28pm
Fůckery
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by TINALETC3(f): 8:40pm
FR££Z has reacted, waiting 4 ANTY K£MI
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by apcmustwin: 8:40pm
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by smithsydny(m): 8:40pm
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:40pm
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by idbami2(m): 8:41pm
Mr Freezer, come here, bi like say yyou wan dey make sense small small..
3 Likes
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by wizflame: 8:41pm
Nawao this is sh¡t mehn . Check my signature
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by Dongreat(m): 8:41pm
I have gone through this case and evidence on different blogs where her N*ked pics was showing (i.e. her huge bo*bs) and the pastor was also in the attachment. From the reaction of the pastor when he saw her unclothedness, from her exclusive interview with LIB and the involvement of a renowned lawyer, this pastor has a case to answer.
Those of your shouting blackmail, photoshopped, cursed lady, and she will die soon should use your brain for once and stop defending a mortal like you. The pastor is no different from you, so stop fighting his battle and face yours. The Bible keep repeating "personal race". This pastor has a clear case and with the lawyer involved he either settle out of court or the damage will cost him his business, family and sanity. The evidence are damning and she promised to release more including a sex tape if the pastor fail to answer right.
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by austinosita(m): 8:41pm
I'm not saying its the truth or not, or whether Suleiman did it or not, but freeze should forget about the fact that, whether a renowned law firm would want to soil their name if they are not sure of the facts.
We know lawyers are liars, they can prove to you that white is black when they see a good case.
They know the amount they would make if they win the case! They really don't care! It's all about the benjamins
10 Likes
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by Millz404(m): 8:41pm
Leave all these daddy G.O defenders
Even angels find babes come earth during Noah time..... All of dem are here and there defending Man
Weda it is Apc or Federal Government or UN releasing these claims, what matters is weda it is true or not.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by GodIsFoolish: 8:42pm
The man of God has done nothing wrong, even God had a Baby mama
1 Like
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:42pm
. Just because she released pishure that could be photoshopped does not mean that the man of God is guilty.
A snapshot of where they are having sexual intercourse or idontbilivit.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by SalamRushdie: 8:42pm
Apostle Suleman over El Rufai at anytime .
1 Like
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by lustychima: 8:42pm
I totally agree with freeze
Festus kayemo and femi falana don't jump into every rooster and bull story
Wait for mind boggling evidence
Patiently waiting with #myalcoholicmalt #dubic
2 Likes
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by kullozone(m): 8:42pm
No smoke without fire sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by piagetskinner(m): 8:42pm
brb...make I finish this eba
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by Guyman02: 8:42pm
New password to FP after MMM and snake = Apostle Suleman.
BMC will not allow this man to be since he spoke against Fulani herdsmen.
Its like BMC pays one of the Moderators on NL to move all topics that mentions Apostle Suleman to FP
1 Like
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by omogin(f): 8:42pm
Freeze has a demon
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by Valkaryie(f): 8:42pm
I just knew this albino talkative will open his wide mouth for no reason.
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by koladebrainiac(m): 8:42pm
lol
Fani Kayode and Fayose will not like this news
elrufai wil love this
sulaimon should start assembling world renown lawyers fir this case.
this is gonnan be high profile legal battle
3 Likes
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by fuckpro: 8:43pm
...
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by ehix89(m): 8:43pm
,
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by visijo(m): 8:43pm
kkkkkkkkkkkk
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by 4reala(m): 8:43pm
This guy is just trying to stay relevant, but unknowingly rubbishing himself. Big mouth
|Re: Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal by Intellect20: 8:43pm
Someone should confirm to me if Daddy Freeze is an Afonja? I want to make a point
1 Like
Desmond Elliot Slaps Upcoming Comedian For Calling Him Desmond E-diot PHOTOS / 10 Countries With Highest HIV/AIDS In Africa 2014 {nigeria 2nd Position} / Checkout Obama's Daughter's Selfie Which Has Got Everyone Talking
Viewing this topic: tommysparks, Jajayi, cleanshaven(m), keylo(m), adelie(m), cezeilo1, FemiLastBorn(m), phelmzzy(m), distinguished1(m), wasiudvd(m), Ssholly(m), Ashleyma77(m), ADAMUdaCOWBOY, Realist1(m), kaffy4tope(m), slegdehammer(m), Inani(m), Razael23, Paulex05(m), oluseuniyi(m), Majikals(m), felixofeimun, Award200(m), rose54321, mantlestone, Rebuke, QingQamal, abba1992, blank(f), JohnXcel, ikehuchenna, Mc4larin, ihollarmide(m), zhiggy1(m), Ayubz(m), wura2020, ApostleBlack(m), iammanuel, Duplik8t77(m), Kingzy4pep(m), agentM(m), pussyponder, fuckmeharder(m), Dannyset(m), calebarry(m), idris4r83(m), tens4real(m), softwerk(f), mascot87(m), pragnosis, 201320142015ob(m), Omuka, joseboy199(m), Profvic107(m), Jjokke, kushe, nepapole(m), Dhotseal(m), MOSICATED5(m), Kingsley123(m), edyfa(f), oladefirst2(m), Chomsky1967, sipsip(m), riczy(m), timmycris(m), Day11(m), mrpablo(m), leofab(f), coolestchris(m), DeRuggedProf, philosaro, ip2121918021(m), bolaadebiyi, savanto, ioreth69(f), Evergreenc, xoxo001(m), ELff, peterock100, OgaBossG(m), jpmorgan003, silent10(m), ayodeji1(m), joepepsy(m), Cornerstone2020, Onyema1(m), asodane, gergemam, nnanyereugo and 136 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32