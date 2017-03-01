Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Freeze Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otabo's Sex Scandal (18135 Views)

Daddy Freeze has reacted to the saga between Apostle Suleiman and Ms Stephanie Otabo..Quoting the bible, he says



Psalm 105:15 KJV

[15] Saying , Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm.

There is no hope for this generation, it is cursed with intellectual damnation. Do you think such a renowned law firm, will gamble its reputation if it didn't have a good case?

I read the comments on @instablog9ja and @famousblogng, since many people tagged me, and I was mortified at the level of mental putrefaction displayed. ~FRZ

What do you guys think?



it gets messier. Stephanie just released a video where she claims Suleiman had three-some with women WATCH VIDEO 3 Likes

Thank You! Thank you! You far too kind! 4 Likes 1 Share

Ok.What's really happening? 1 Like

FR££Z has reacted, waiting 4 ANTY K£MI 14 Likes 1 Share

Mr Freezer, come here, bi like say yyou wan dey make sense small small.. 3 Likes

Nawao this is sh¡t mehn . Check my signature

I have gone through this case and evidence on different blogs where her N*ked pics was showing (i.e. her huge bo*bs) and the pastor was also in the attachment. From the reaction of the pastor when he saw her unclothedness, from her exclusive interview with LIB and the involvement of a renowned lawyer, this pastor has a case to answer.

Those of your shouting blackmail, photoshopped, cursed lady, and she will die soon should use your brain for once and stop defending a mortal like you. The pastor is no different from you, so stop fighting his battle and face yours. The Bible keep repeating "personal race". This pastor has a clear case and with the lawyer involved he either settle out of court or the damage will cost him his business, family and sanity. The evidence are damning and she promised to release more including a sex tape if the pastor fail to answer right. 53 Likes 1 Share

I'm not saying its the truth or not, or whether Suleiman did it or not, but freeze should forget about the fact that, whether a renowned law firm would want to soil their name if they are not sure of the facts.



We know lawyers are liars, they can prove to you that white is black when they see a good case.



They know the amount they would make if they win the case! They really don't care! It's all about the benjamins 10 Likes

Leave all these daddy G.O defenders

Even angels find babes come earth during Noah time..... All of dem are here and there defending Man





Weda it is Apc or Federal Government or UN releasing these claims, what matters is weda it is true or not. 25 Likes 1 Share

The man of God has done nothing wrong, even God had a Baby mama 1 Like

. Just because she released pishure that could be photoshopped does not mean that the man of God is guilty.



A snapshot of where they are having sexual intercourse or idontbilivit. . Just because she released pishure that could be photoshopped does not mean that the man of God is guilty.A snapshot of where they are having sexual intercourse or idontbilivit. 4 Likes 1 Share

Apostle Suleman over El Rufai at anytime . 1 Like

I totally agree with freeze













Festus kayemo and femi falana don't jump into every rooster and bull story





Wait for mind boggling evidence



Patiently waiting with #myalcoholicmalt #dubic 2 Likes

No smoke without fire sha. 2 Likes

New password to FP after MMM and snake = Apostle Suleman.

BMC will not allow this man to be since he spoke against Fulani herdsmen.

Its like BMC pays one of the Moderators on NL to move all topics that mentions Apostle Suleman to FP 1 Like

Freeze has a demon

I just knew this albino talkative will open his wide mouth for no reason.

Fani Kayode and Fayose will not like this news

elrufai wil love this



sulaimon should start assembling world renown lawyers fir this case.

this is gonnan be high profile legal battle 3 Likes

This guy is just trying to stay relevant, but unknowingly rubbishing himself. Big mouth