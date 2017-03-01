₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by chie8: 1:16am
Another lady Stephanie Ogbonna has openly accused Pastor Suleiman of infidelity.According to her,he slept with her.She accused actress Iyabo Ojo of organising ladies for Pastor Suleiman and said the actress has been deleting her comments. Iyabo Ojo is now caught in the middle of the scandal.In part she wrote.....
"I have been very silent on Apostle Sulaiman issue because i want to see how far he is willing to take this lie. I had to come on instagram to put my story out there. I met him at the airport in Mombasa Kenya and he took my contact. We had sex in dubai on that trip
He called me two weeks after and invited me back to Nigeria cutting short my trip in dubai. He bought me a business class ticket and sent me an address in Agungi area of Lekki to wait for him at his girlfriend's house as he would want us to have a party as he enjoyed my breasts. Lo and behold the house was the house of nollywood actress Iyabo ojo iyaboojofespris in an estate called 5Streets in Agungi. She made me comfortable and told how she doesnt mind whatever the pastor does as long as he keeps giving her money.
He had just rented the house for her she said her black range was giving her problems as it was also in the mechanic's place. Apostle came in around 11pm. He drove himself in a black Gwagon and his driver drove a silver range one of his other cars. After our round of sex in iyabo ojo room, he gave her the keys to the range that she should sell the black range off since it was old already. He gave her $3000 to send to her son in the US as he was said to be taking a trial exam and needed to pay some bills. He gave me $5000 and a key to a room at Protea hotel. I calles Uber and went to the hotel to wait for him.
He came on the third day on his way to Abuja and gave me another $2000. He is a nice man and the sugar daddy of most nollywood actresses but for God's sake, he should stop lying. iyaboojofespris you can say this is a lie but in your heart you will know its true. How you told me you dont make money from films but you are just doing it to keep your face and you know Sulaiman carries your bill.
Do you remember the house you told me Sulaiman is building st Osapa and he had promised he will give you to live in. When i felt shy about our party you told me that you arrange that for him always cos its what he enjoys and even jokes that even if he wants to have with you and your daughter together, you will allow him"
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by chie8: 1:17am
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by xqzytchyca(f): 1:18am
yawns**
una never tire
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by Ralphlauren(m): 1:18am
lalatiscala ooooooo
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by iRepLagos: 1:41am
Still on this matter?
Meanwhile, the first pics;
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by Khd95(m): 1:54am
Daughters of jezebel
Na sidon look mode i dey shaa on top this apostle matter,cos e taya me
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by wawappl: 1:56am
this matter is getting messier
;the same Iyabo Ojo that Kemi Olunloyo implicated in the PH case.
Let the truth prevail.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by jamex93(m): 2:00am
Belly done dey turn me sef
with all these stories upanda
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by cummando(m): 2:35am
Since everyone is testifying me sef wan testify
Me and apostle sulele dey gather drink Goldberg for mami every Thursday.
E can like catfish. He likes sucking the skull.
Last time he bought 20 crates for my niggaz
Abeg new scandal no dey? Tired of sulele
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by konklud22(m): 3:58am
hehehe
this Boobsayo wantu finish Iyabo sha
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by Nutase(f): 4:13am
Midget at work.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by maysimsimple(m): 4:30am
Ghen Ghen... So unfortunate that we both have d same name. But, me don't go around been Randy as this daddy G. O.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by maysimsimple(m): 4:32am
Henceforth, I'll stop visiting nairaland. Una no go kill me with laughter...
quote author=cummando post=54696433]Since everyone is testifying me sef wan testify
Me and apostle sulele dey gather drink Goldberg for mami every Thursday.
E can like catfish. He likes sucking the skull.
Last time he bought 20 crates for my niggaz
Abeg new scandal no dey? Tired of sulele
[/quote]
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by cummando(m): 4:46am
maysimsimple:Baba u no go die.....na we land be this
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by maysimsimple(m): 5:02am
I no go die, Una just too funny for here. Na d same name me n d Randy pastor dey bear..
cummando:
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by ikp120(m): 5:05am
When your village people finally reason your matter.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by braithwaite(m): 5:12am
Ah swear ah no surprise.. Olosho werk no easy.. Church goers tithe and offering on salty punanies..
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by Mathematical(f): 5:16am
Hehehe.. Apostle still proving stubborn? Wu knw no iyabo ojo.. continental distributor
Make im just kuku jewo.. Man yen lagidi sha..
Lalasticalala .there's fire on the mountain.
Make ah comot hia.. EPL dey todai..
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by jchioma: 5:24am
In the mouth of 2 or 3 witnesses, a case is established. Apostle, it is high time you defend your integrity if you have any left. Threats from the altar or burying ur head in the sand like ostrich will not suffice.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by Mathematical(f): 5:26am
jchioma:
Apostle don trade integrity for pussie..
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by jchioma: 5:28am
braithwaite:
Ah swear u no well o! Lol
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by EastGold(m): 5:51am
Where are these whores coming from.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by iluvdonjazzy: 6:34am
let God be the judge
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by Truthserum: 6:40am
The truth is getting out, slowly but surely
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by Firstcitizen: 6:48am
Apostle Sule my nigga. He takes no prisoners when it comes to puna.
I just love that nigga.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by Pidgin2(f): 7:08am
Apostle Sulaiman, it's not possible for all these ladies to lie against you at once.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by oseka101(m): 7:13am
Am a very open-minded person soo let me enjoy my popcorn and watch how this saga will unravel its self because one thing is sure the truth must surely come out no matter how you delay it.... Shege oga sule ......
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by oseka101(m): 7:17am
cummando:hahahaha ur a mad man
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by policy12: 7:43am
Hmmmm
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by goldfish80(m): 7:50am
Apostle must start thinking about hiring the OJ Simpson lawyer to riggle his way out of this.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Linked To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal By Lady Stephanie Ogbonna by Kakamorufu(m): 7:55am
it's getting clearer and clearer as days goes
