Obviously, the gentleman took a cue from perfectionist , Kanye West, who is known to make sure his wife is beyond perfect every time they hit the red carpet together.



Here’s are photos of Kanye adjusting Kim’s dress on the red carpet of GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London.



Funke keep slaying Some peepz with village mentality will come and call the gentleman a slave.Funke keep slaying 29 Likes 1 Share

Shoo ooo!

vedah:

Some peepz with village mentality will come and call the gentleman a slave.



Funke keep slaying

He is being romantic and gentlemanly He is being romantic and gentlemanly 9 Likes

vedah:

Some peepz with village mentality will come and call the gentleman a slave.



Funke keep slaying So whoever does not agree with you and the guy has village mentality?





Where in the book of love and marriage is it written that village people are not romantic? So whoever does not agree with you and the guy has village mentality?Where in the book of love and marriage is it written that village people are not romantic? 39 Likes 4 Shares

Kondomatic:

So whoever does not agree with you and the guy has village mentality?





Where in the book of love and marriage is it written that village people are not romantic? I used "village mentality" literally. I used "village mentality" literally. 2 Likes

who's gonna be arranging mine 1 Like

JJC com bend his knee like person way get rheumatism JJC com bend his knee like person way get rheumatism 3 Likes

JJC is broke so he has no choice, na funke dey feed am. See as she put head for front as the house husband dey spread d cloth(no money= no respect), and you can see Kim looking at kanye So kimye killed it 7 Likes 1 Share

jenifa kan noni

.

Yeezy slayed.

Funke akindele focused on the camera as if the gentleman act of jjc was staged but yeezy and kim was just too romantic. 10 Likes

Kanye and Kim 2 Likes

truly, they say love is blind

C. Ronaldo all the way!





I just wish Manchester United can sign him again if APC wins the next presidential election. 2 Likes

Wura

Lol,both guys have something in common. Both broke and d wives are breadwinners hahahaha 1 Like

I go with Funke/JJC because they are Nigerians. 4 Likes

nigerians & copy copy





why can't u create ur own style?

in my own opinion... funke looked like she was ready for what hubby did, u can still see her posing for d cam but for Kim I guess she don't know u can see how she looked down to c what her boo was doing dia by making it look more real to me...so kimwest did it for me. 2 Likes

Am a Nigerian,a proud one at that bt truth b told funke and ha niggar copied kim nd her guy.dey've seen kanye's pics b4 so dey just wanted to do deir own version of d stuff.look at funke and jjc,dey are posing for d camera bt go down and view kim's theirs just happened. 1 Like

ednut1:

Lol,both guys have something in common. Both broke and d wives are breadwinners hahahaha

Not funny Not funny 3 Likes

shamecurls:

C. Ronaldo all the way!





I just wish Manchester United can sign him again if APC wins the next presidential election.

God will heal u ooo God will heal u ooo 8 Likes

jjc & funke killd it for me...

before you know it they might divorce. that's the life of celebrities. They are actors.They can sing about loving a man,just to leave when things go wrong. That's not love, because love abides

Mtttsewww funke own loook fake staged see jjc smiling. mumu always trying to copy

None of my business



Kim be like " notice me " style.





Funke akindele is like " am use to this treatment "Kim be like " notice me " style.

yomibelle:

who's gonna be arranging mine Kemen...sori Klement Kemen...sori Klement 1 Like