|Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by mroop(m): 9:00pm On Mar 06
Actress, Funke Akindele’ s husband, JJC Skillz helped her arrange her dress as they got ready to take photos on the AMVCA 2017 red carpet.
Obviously, the gentleman took a cue from perfectionist , Kanye West, who is known to make sure his wife is beyond perfect every time they hit the red carpet together.
Here’s are photos of Kanye adjusting Kim’s dress on the red carpet of GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London.
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by vedah: 9:05pm On Mar 06
Some peepz with village mentality will come and call the gentleman a slave.
Funke keep slaying
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by cobadit(m): 9:06pm On Mar 06
Shoo ooo!
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by decatalyst(m): 9:08pm On Mar 06
vedah:
He is being romantic and gentlemanly
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Kondomatic(m): 9:18pm On Mar 06
vedah:So whoever does not agree with you and the guy has village mentality?
Where in the book of love and marriage is it written that village people are not romantic?
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by vedah: 9:28pm On Mar 06
Kondomatic:I used "village mentality" literally.
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by yomibelle(f): 10:39pm On Mar 06
who's gonna be arranging mine
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by TINALETC3(f): 10:39pm On Mar 06
JJC com bend his knee like person way get rheumatism
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Dandeson1(m): 10:39pm On Mar 06
JJC is broke so he has no choice, na funke dey feed am. See as she put head for front as the house husband dey spread d cloth(no money= no respect), and you can see Kim looking at kanye So kimye killed it
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by tayo200(m): 10:39pm On Mar 06
jenifa kan noni
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by TheArticleNG(m): 10:40pm On Mar 06
Kim slayed it... cus she looked what her husband was doing ANYWAYS WATCH THE VIDEO AND PICS THAT LED TO KEMEN'S EVICTION FROM BBNAIJA
thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-watch-video-that-led-to-kemens.html
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by mackmanuel: 10:40pm On Mar 06
.
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Xavier9ja(m): 10:40pm On Mar 06
Yeezy slayed.
Funke akindele focused on the camera as if the gentleman act of jjc was staged but yeezy and kim was just too romantic.
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by sweetetlove(f): 10:41pm On Mar 06
Kanye and Kim
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Kaysurplus(m): 10:41pm On Mar 06
truly, they say love is blind
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by shamecurls(m): 10:41pm On Mar 06
C. Ronaldo all the way!
I just wish Manchester United can sign him again if APC wins the next presidential election.
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by sakalisis(m): 10:42pm On Mar 06
Wura
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by ednut1(m): 10:42pm On Mar 06
Lol,both guys have something in common. Both broke and d wives are breadwinners hahahaha
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by ichommy(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by lonelydora(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
I go with Funke/JJC because they are Nigerians.
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by rawpadgin(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
nigerians & copy copy
why can't u create ur own style?
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by yungbillionaire(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
in my own opinion... funke looked like she was ready for what hubby did, u can still see her posing for d cam but for Kim I guess she don't know u can see how she looked down to c what her boo was doing dia by making it look more real to me...so kimwest did it for me.
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by lawal28c: 10:44pm On Mar 06
Am a Nigerian,a proud one at that bt truth b told funke and ha niggar copied kim nd her guy.dey've seen kanye's pics b4 so dey just wanted to do deir own version of d stuff.look at funke and jjc,dey are posing for d camera bt go down and view kim's theirs just happened.
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by ekojoe(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
ednut1:
Not funny
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by MidasTouche01(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
shamecurls:
God will heal u ooo
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Eddie4all: 10:44pm On Mar 06
jjc & funke killd it for me...
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Prosper123: 10:45pm On Mar 06
before you know it they might divorce. that's the life of celebrities. They are actors.They can sing about loving a man,just to leave when things go wrong. That's not love, because love abides
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:45pm On Mar 06
Mtttsewww funke own loook fake staged see jjc smiling. mumu always trying to copy
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by akom0908(m): 10:45pm On Mar 06
None of my business
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by oluwasegun007(m): 10:45pm On Mar 06
Funke akindele is like " am use to this treatment "
Kim be like " notice me " style.
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Tedassie(m): 10:47pm On Mar 06
yomibelle:Kemen...sori Klement
|Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Pussickpunk(m): 10:47pm On Mar 06
ednut1:
Is your head paining you?
