₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,235 members, 3,403,312 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 12:29 AM

Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? (12880 Views)

Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) / Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz In Military Outfits, Fans React (photos) / Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz' Wedding Confirmed By Freeze (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by mroop(m): 9:00pm On Mar 06
Actress, Funke Akindele’ s husband, JJC Skillz helped her arrange her dress as they got ready to take photos on the AMVCA 2017 red carpet.

Obviously, the gentleman took a cue from perfectionist , Kanye West, who is known to make sure his wife is beyond perfect every time they hit the red carpet together.

Here’s are photos of Kanye adjusting Kim’s dress on the red carpet of GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London.

Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/see-how-funke-akindeles-husband-bends.html?m=0

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by vedah: 9:05pm On Mar 06
Some peepz with village mentality will come and call the gentleman a slave.

Funke keep slaying kiss

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by cobadit(m): 9:06pm On Mar 06
Shoo ooo!
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by decatalyst(m): 9:08pm On Mar 06
vedah:
Some peepz with village mentality will come and call the gentleman a slave.

Funke keep slaying kiss

He is being romantic and gentlemanly

9 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Kondomatic(m): 9:18pm On Mar 06
vedah:
Some peepz with village mentality will come and call the gentleman a slave.

Funke keep slaying kiss
So whoever does not agree with you and the guy has village mentality?


Where in the book of love and marriage is it written that village people are not romantic?

39 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by vedah: 9:28pm On Mar 06
Kondomatic:
So whoever does not agree with you and the guy has village mentality?


Where in the book of love and marriage is it written that village people are not romantic?
I used "village mentality" literally.

2 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by yomibelle(f): 10:39pm On Mar 06
who's gonna be arranging mine

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by TINALETC3(f): 10:39pm On Mar 06
grin JJC com bend his knee like person way get rheumatism tongue

3 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Dandeson1(m): 10:39pm On Mar 06
JJC is broke so he has no choice, na funke dey feed am. See as she put head for front as the house husband dey spread d cloth(no money= no respect), and you can see Kim looking at kanye So kimye killed it

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by tayo200(m): 10:39pm On Mar 06
jenifa kan noni
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by TheArticleNG(m): 10:40pm On Mar 06
Kim slayed it... cus she looked what her husband was doing grin ANYWAYS WATCH THE VIDEO AND PICS THAT LED TO KEMEN'S EVICTION FROM BBNAIJA

thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-watch-video-that-led-to-kemens.html

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by mackmanuel: 10:40pm On Mar 06
.
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Xavier9ja(m): 10:40pm On Mar 06
Yeezy slayed.
Funke akindele focused on the camera as if the gentleman act of jjc was staged but yeezy and kim was just too romantic.

10 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by sweetetlove(f): 10:41pm On Mar 06
Kanye and Kim

2 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Kaysurplus(m): 10:41pm On Mar 06
truly, they say love is blind
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by shamecurls(m): 10:41pm On Mar 06
C. Ronaldo all the way!


I just wish Manchester United can sign him again if APC wins the next presidential election.

2 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by sakalisis(m): 10:42pm On Mar 06
Wura
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by ednut1(m): 10:42pm On Mar 06
Lol,both guys have something in common. Both broke and d wives are breadwinners hahahaha

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by ichommy(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
wink grin
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by lonelydora(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
I go with Funke/JJC because they are Nigerians.

4 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by rawpadgin(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
nigerians & copy copy


why can't u create ur own style?
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by yungbillionaire(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
in my own opinion... funke looked like she was ready for what hubby did, u can still see her posing for d cam but for Kim I guess she don't know u can see how she looked down to c what her boo was doing dia by making it look more real to me...so kimwest did it for me.

2 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by lawal28c: 10:44pm On Mar 06
Am a Nigerian,a proud one at that bt truth b told funke and ha niggar copied kim nd her guy.dey've seen kanye's pics b4 so dey just wanted to do deir own version of d stuff.look at funke and jjc,dey are posing for d camera bt go down and view kim's theirs just happened.

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by ekojoe(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
ednut1:
Lol,both guys have something in common. Both broke and d wives are breadwinners hahahaha

Not funny

3 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by MidasTouche01(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
shamecurls:
C. Ronaldo all the way!


I just wish Manchester United can sign him again if APC wins the next presidential election.

God will heal u ooo

8 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Eddie4all: 10:44pm On Mar 06
jjc & funke killd it for me... wink
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Prosper123: 10:45pm On Mar 06
before you know it they might divorce. that's the life of celebrities. They are actors.They can sing about loving a man,just to leave when things go wrong. That's not love, because love abides
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:45pm On Mar 06
Mtttsewww funke own loook fake staged see jjc smiling. mumu always trying to copy undecided
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by akom0908(m): 10:45pm On Mar 06
None of my business
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by oluwasegun007(m): 10:45pm On Mar 06
Funke akindele is like " am use to this treatment "
Kim be like " notice me " style.


grin
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Tedassie(m): 10:47pm On Mar 06
yomibelle:
who's gonna be arranging mine
Kemen...sori Klement cheesy

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? by Pussickpunk(m): 10:47pm On Mar 06
ednut1:
Lol,both guys have something in common. Both broke and d wives are breadwinners hahahaha

Is your head paining you?

2 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nollywood Actress And Actor Sikiratu Sindodo Weds Femi Adebayo (wedding Pics) / Wizkid And Chidinma Looking Like A Couple!www.nairatunes.blogspot.com / 2face To Tour Schools To Inspire Students

Viewing this topic: olaboy33(m), Gorgeousolasco(f), JackieMay(f), elijah81288(m), AlienStar(f), tron23(m), Jexyme(f), Njokunonsochukwu(m), AustinDBeloved(m), Benteazaa(m), lewispius, frankfab(m), Adefatip, High2k(m), Category1, osazsky(m), sexyjennik(f), Edwin111, Seequadry(m), hasuzu(m), wasbas(f), L0velyn(f), goodyearsam123(m), Titilayodeji13(m), lonelydora(m) and 45 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 113
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.