



Receiving the initial copies for Dana Airline, ‎the Manager of Media and Communication, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa said he is impressed with the publication especially with regards to its quality and rich content. In his words " Attention Magazine is cool and will definitely hold our guests spellbound when they fly with us....Indeed an interesting magazine for a 45 minutes flights" The popular customerly friendly airline had full back page coverage and airlines safety campaign messages in this special edition.



With the Publisher Alex Nwankwo at the presentation ‎were some of the editorial team, Nollywood actress Maureen Cyril and Crown & Glamour TV presenter - Ivy Cypriel. The all full glossy and eye- comfort magazine is expected to be on some of the Dana Airline flights to different state as well as othe traffick packed locations like Shopright, major Hotels, Embassies, Ministries etc.



