So him think say na music people dey take make money for Nigeria? I laugh in Swahili. I guess you are not aware that Naija music can only make you famous and have 'shikini' money to a level that you can't rise above when compared with your American counterparts. My friend you better follow the footsteps of your father and help manage the family business (whatever that is) if you really want to 'lowo ju Daddy eh o'. E tie gbo naa? were you actually singing because you wanted money and not that you loved music? No wonder you've never had another hit since you mistakenly had a hit with Dami Duro...you and that your froggy voice!