₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,235 members, 3,403,312 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 12:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Quits Music (Video) (2327 Views)
|Davido Quits Music (Video) by Romanault(m): 11:46pm On Mar 06
Omo Baba Olowo OMO, Davido, in his recent snap says he quits music that he got plenty of money. Well watch the video to give your thoughts about him
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m47PxDSmNDM
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by ociboy(m): 12:02am
Guy which person SK do you this thing? i promise to jail that person that sold stuffs to you.
if i hear say you quit music...
if to saY i no like you now,i for say you are...... but i comment my reserve
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by bumi10: 12:08am
ok now
too much money made already
e go finish oooo
hmmmm
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by africandollar: 12:08am
So him think say na music people dey take make money for Nigeria? I laugh in Swahili. I guess you are not aware that Naija music can only make you famous and have 'shikini' money to a level that you can't rise above when compared with your American counterparts. My friend you better follow the footsteps of your father and help manage the family business (whatever that is) if you really want to 'lowo ju Daddy eh o'. E tie gbo naa? were you actually singing because you wanted money and not that you loved music? No wonder you've never had another hit since you mistakenly had a hit with Dami Duro...you and that your froggy voice!
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by lonelydora(m): 12:08am
Today is my birthday
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by Emma5097: 12:09am
lonelydora:
Happy birthday.
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by happney65: 12:09am
IGBOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO..
1 Like
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by Wingback: 12:10am
One less trash on the airwaves, One less dirt clogging the Nigerian Music Industry...DJ TURN UP.
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by lasisi69(m): 12:10am
lonelydora:My man.... what's up... long time... how's gonna be with your end time birthday
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by mohince(m): 12:10am
Who is davido?
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by cogbuagu: 12:10am
That is not what he needs to quit.
He should quit getting babe mama's and marry.
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by professorfal: 12:10am
airforce1 take it from here.
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by mallorca(m): 12:10am
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by 175(m): 12:10am
See wetin weed dey cause
1 Like
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by babseg(m): 12:11am
So high on osogbo weed and crystal meth
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by olakunlea1(m): 12:11am
Broh Davido abeq pack well for an upcoming artist!
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by JoshBlack(m): 12:11am
sorry what Is davido?
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by lonelydora(m): 12:11am
Emma5097:
Thanks
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by IBreakRules: 12:11am
ki lo n shey bobo yo bayii..
this Davido's fan below me has something to say though.
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by Charismatic107: 12:12am
See your Life
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by Arsenalholic(m): 12:12am
This boy will never outgrow childishness. Does he still suck his moam's breast?
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by ToriBlue(f): 12:12am
Arrogant fo0l!
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by profmsboi(m): 12:12am
Na joke joor
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by tmgold007(f): 12:12am
He don talk am say he go soon retire tot he was kidding........wish him success in any decision he takes
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by Synord: 12:13am
na play
or igbo at work
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by oluwasegun007(m): 12:13am
Justine bieber said sane....all na show.
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by Francis95(m): 12:13am
if i hear
|Re: Davido Quits Music (Video) by JON01: 12:13am
Assuming thats paw paw leave at work
Update You Phone Firmware To The Latest Firewall Including Lateset Featur / Drive 1 Million Guaranteed Real Visitors To Your Site Every Month Totally Free / Hybikay Ft Ab1- Blackberry Pin: Check It Out, Download And Share.its Hot
Viewing this topic: nairascores, Debikanty(m), GUNZnROSES(m), abbeylli, oladayo63(m), Shauron1(m), Yomi6(m), Benedict44(m), CodeBlooded, Slymonster(m), Macantonio(m), GENERALCASHMIR(m), SmartyPants, zainmaxwell(m), emteecve(m), misteryman, iriferi(m), bjfred, Physicist01, HARDEH4040, Collinbo(m), Marvel1206, squino(m), wiseone10, mystmoze(m), Max2max(m), Jiggyronnie, zeestunner(m), forgiveness, 4X4, barcitymedia, superior1, ThesailorR, chris4gold(m), kingsleefolli(m), Unbeliever(m), shadrach77, Damfostopper(m), Jane77(f), Kjking(m), elsatom, smartmey61(m), Mitope(f), igyuvetm, phidipe, segvic(m), africandollar, RevisedEdition, debuchy(m), dubbiskelly(m), Godemcee(m), cgniyi, Superstar007(m), pheranmiee(m), decoco(m), sikells(m), Optimist4life, MrRitchie, gabrielniy(m), baresy007(m), egbabiekperemo1, searchcorp(m), immortalcrown(m), ExpiredNigeria, Rachiana(f), seyilaw3(m), Titilayodeji13(m), McLove(m), lalasticlala(m), OracleMxNelson(m), EMEKA1MILLION(m), manofsleep(m) and 133 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10