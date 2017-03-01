

This would have been the case of Davido over the case of Imade’s pregnancy if he had denied her while still in the womb of her mother Sophia Momodu.



Imade is a split image of her father who has taken to her since she was given birth to. Aside his music another thing that Davido’s life is centred around is Imade. The singer had once vowed that he is going to defend her with his last blood.



