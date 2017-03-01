₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by LVMedia: 3:57am
Some children are good at embarrassing their father for denying their pregnancy after they are born.
This would have been the case of Davido over the case of Imade’s pregnancy if he had denied her while still in the womb of her mother Sophia Momodu.
Imade is a split image of her father who has taken to her since she was given birth to. Aside his music another thing that Davido’s life is centred around is Imade. The singer had once vowed that he is going to defend her with his last blood.
http://www.legendvibes.com.ng/2017/03/you-will-be-amazed-who-davidos-daughter.html?m=1
1 Like
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by jbaba231: 6:01am
she looks like dele momodu.
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by Drinokrane: 6:17am
jbaba231:ah reserve ma comment
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by dacblogger(f): 7:11am
Imade is way cuter...
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by LordOfNaira: 9:02am
She looks like Aremu Obasanjo!!!
2 Likes
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by papadee93(m): 9:27am
Now that Imade has a sibling
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by buygala(m): 1:03pm
LordOfNaira:
David right after reading this comment
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by girlhaley(f): 1:05pm
LordOfNaira:
Wicked
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by Remyboyhefty(m): 1:06pm
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by Jacksparr0w127: 1:07pm
Cute girl
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by BizLifeE: 1:07pm
Like father and mother, like daughter.
Like father and mother, like daughter.
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by VastfinderBlog: 1:07pm
Who really gave a Sh*t pls.
. tell me... Trashest trash..
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by chiefolododo(m): 1:07pm
So make we fry beans?
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by forke(m): 1:08pm
Turtle head in d making
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by doremi8: 1:10pm
dacblogger:
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by bestiediva: 1:11pm
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by Maltaleeza(f): 1:11pm
Wow.....photocopy ko easy.
Re: Davido's Baby Pictures Vs His Daughter, Imade's Baby Pictures by tmgold007(f): 1:12pm
LordOfNaira:LWKMD......CLAP FOR YOUR SELF....FUNNY DUDE
