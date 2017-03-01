

The Nigerian Women Association of Georgia (NWAG), a non-profit organization based in Atlanta Georgia, was founded in April 2000 by the then Consul General's wife, Mrs. Dayo Keshi with a mission to empower women, youth and children in their adopted community in the United States and in their home country, Nigeria.



Applications are invited for:



Title: 2017 NWAG Scholarships for Female Undergraduates in Nigerian Universities



The Nigerian Women Association of Georgia (NWAG) plans to award 37 one-time scholarships, one per state of origin as well as one for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Naira equivalent amount of $200.00 each, to Nigerian female undergraduate students in Nigerian university or tertiary institutions.



Requirements

All applications must include the following documents:



* Proof of State of Origin - Letter of Origination from the university or a letter from your local government office.



* Two Letters of Recommendation from any two of the following: Church Pastor/Mosque Imam, Village Head, Local Government Chairperson or one of your Lecturers.



* One Letter of Recommendation from either the Dean of your Faculty/School or your Head of Department. Photocopy of your current university student identification card



* A current photograph of yourself



* An explanation of why you need and should receive the scholarship (not more than one-half typed page).



* A type-written, double - spaced, two-page Essay on: "Women are marginalized in leadership positions in Nigeria. Position yourself as a woman activist and propose how you can advocate for women rights in government positions, challenge early/child marriage and gender discrimination"



Previous Essay Topics



* 2016: "How has the current inflation and its resultant high cost of living in Nigeria, affected the quality of education in Nigeria?"



* 2015: “What is the one system in Nigeria, such as educational, political, health care, financial…, that you feel if changed would have the most beneficial impact on Nigerians, and why?”



* 2014: “What are the effects of the frequent Nigerian teachers’ strikes on student academic performance and learning?”



* 2013: “How could we improve the health system in Nigeria especially for women, youth and children?”



* 2012: “The education of our youth is compromised by frequent strikes and school closings. If you were the first female president of Nigeria, how would you handle things differently from President Jonathan or all the past presidents?”



Application Closing Date

31st May, 2017.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should download and complet tha application form below, submit their application and all required documents as stated in the requirement above to NWAG either electronically via email at:

nwagscholarship@yahoo.com



Or



Via regular mail to:

P.O. Box 14542,

Atlanta,

Georgia - 30324,

USA.



Click http://www.nwag.org/files/2017Scholarships/2017_Scholarship_Application_Form_Nigeria.docx to download the Application Form (MS Word)



Note

* All electronic submissions must be in pdf or word format only (no other submittals will be accepted). Subject line of email: name of applicant & state of origin.

* Application process is free! Do not send money to anyone nor include money in your application

