₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,527 members, 3,412,472 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 04:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School (8425 Views)
Lady Drives Keke In Bayelsa To Sponsor Herself Through School. Photos / NWAG Scholarships For Female Undergraduate Nigerian Students 2016 / A Youth Corper And His Mum Who Sold Fish To Get Him Through School (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by Nikkybrainz(f): 6:19am
MEET FATIMAH APESIN, Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys for a Living
While many are lamenting over high rates of unemployment in the country, Fatimah Apesin has carved a niche for herself by cutting keys for a living.
__Apesin who is a 500 level student of Psychology in the University of Ịbadan uses returns from the business to see herself through school. Within minutes, she expertly fashioned out an exact copy of a key for an AFAS press correspondent.
__According to her, 'key cutting is a very lucrative business and I enjoy doing it.' While commenting on her choice of business, Miss Apesin says that she chose it because it's not a saturated venture like makeup, hairdressing, fashion designing and other typical female vocations.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdxiuWhjr8/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by baylord101(m): 6:21am
Her name show she wasn't born with silver spoon and she chose not to market her private part.
All d best young lady
Dedicating this FTC to all hardworking babes out there, the Lord is ur strength
28 Likes
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by gbegemaster(m): 6:23am
Awesome! I love people who never see themselves as too young to venture into business.
7 Likes
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by ken19(m): 6:23am
hardwork pays
3 Likes
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by Oladimejyy(m): 6:35am
Is it a crime if she cut key?Is she bigger than that? Nigerians and job selection
6 Likes
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by Nogodye(m): 6:56am
God bless you girl!
1 Like
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by DIKEnaWAR: 8:26am
Isn't she better and more respectable than the actress that is alleged to sleep with a certain apostle for cash and flaunt Range Rover?
Go girl! The sky is your limit.
1 Like
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by marsoden: 9:01am
Oladimejyy:
What do you do that you're hating on her? Probably at home eating "Mama thank you".
Did you go through the pains of seeing yourself through school? If you don't have anything good to say, then waka pass.
7 Likes
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by Evaberry(f): 9:14am
heheheheheheh
I just feel like looking for people's trouble today so lemme type something that may irk you guys
this girl doesn't know what to do with her destiny
1 Like
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by deb303(f): 9:32am
better than doing akunakuna
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by snowden9(m): 10:20am
Cool
Meanwhile somebody please help me beg glo to turn up the volume of their network for me or maybe put the equalizer of their network on bass boost, at least just for today. I want to celebrate my birthday today by staying home and watching "Fifty shades darker". I'm currently on the first floor of my house with my hands held high in order to get network. Some people will understand what I'm saying.
Also wishing others celebrating with me today a wonderful birthday celebration and for those that will celebrate me by liking and sharing this message, you'll meet your birthday again before the next 365 days in good health and wealth. And for those that won't like, you'll equally still meet your birthdays too but lalasticlala will ban you. Hehehehe. Just kidding folks.
Tanchu and Jah bless.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by NotOfThis(f): 12:15pm
Keep it up, girl.
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by Flourish2017: 4:04pm
Choi... What is Nigeria turning into like this?
Anyways, I just got paid on havenaid.com
The admins replied my mail for the very first time in the history of Nigerian ponzi and the person that was merged to pay me refused...
I was rematched instantly.
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by ekems2017(f): 4:04pm
Go girl, if you can think it, you can do it. God bless your hustling.
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by Safiaa(f): 4:05pm
Please stop trying to act like all women sell themselves cheap for cash. They're a lot of young women who work hard to make ends meet in university. She happens to be one of them. Kudos to her!
baylord101:
2 Likes
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by ALAYORMII: 4:05pm
Miisef wan dey kut key abeg
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by damilolammm: 4:05pm
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by itiswellandwell: 4:05pm
Nice one. God bless you!
This might be of interest to other students. Are you a student? The link below might be of interest to you. Check it out.
http://www.nairaland.com/3657298/low-start-up-capital-business
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by MrIcredible: 4:05pm
Msteeeewu
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:05pm
So pretty
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by SmartMugu: 4:06pm
Better pikin. Some would rather be Olosho than work with their hands.
1 Like
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by weedtheweeds: 4:07pm
hg
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by October1960: 4:07pm
Wife material.
No bleaching, no forming, no laziness, modest appearance. Congrats and all the best to her.
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by dotcomnamename: 4:07pm
Oladimejyy:
She is 100% better than you at the moment. Shameless HATER
1 Like
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:07pm
In order news adewumiopeyemi:
Guys nairaland pool party is coming up dis easter and is going to be fun an intresting we did it last year December. Nw we doing the second party dis easter is going to b fun if u intrested to join the whatsup group pm. Me
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by SweetJoystick(m): 4:08pm
Good for her
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by Nma27(f): 4:09pm
#Respect
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by INVESTORBNAIRA: 4:09pm
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by Rayhandrinni(m): 4:09pm
thanks to girls like this who do things of this sort to get thier dosh...yal making the world a better place...
Quick story...when i was 19, i was involved in this factory job...il come home everyday to tell my frnd(runsbabe) how hard the job is...she'd always laugh at me and tell me how much shes made today by not doing anything at all...she was making double of what i made in a month in just a day...ladies!
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by smartmey61(m): 4:10pm
ASS i was starring at the first pic tho she seems a determined lady,
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by Touchey: 4:11pm
baylord101:how are you sure she's not marketing the private part
?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: See Female Undergraduate That Cuts Keys To See Herself Through School by onuwa12: 4:12pm
IS NOT A BIG DEAL IN CUTTING KEYS TO MAKE MONEY, BUT YOU CAN ALSO JOIN WWW DOT SERIALTURN DOT COM TO MAKE MORE MONEY. SERIALTURN DOT COM AM FEELING GROOVY AND HAPPY NOW COS I DONT LABOUR TO MAKE MY MONEY
Please Help Over "Pending Result" / May/june 2015 WAEC Offline Registration. / Uniben School Fees
Viewing this topic: tabashng, uche988, badblog, JKisOK(m), viqueta(m), ilyasom, Babawo50(m), louken(m), micki1(m), IsraelNoah, Donjinks(m), Ijtoday, MOKWUNYE(m), Chukwu94, Shakeeraw(f), Hadeyeancah(m), isaac19, lade007(m), clubkonnect, webcalculator, jampro123(m), Eecho(m), DonLo, Drienzia, dguvnur(m), tobiadebolas(m), wrose(m), iamsmile(m), Highbe(m), 46arcadez(m), ifex370(m), kings09(m), harbarzzy, goldenone(f), LoJ, atikubaba(m), dunni2011, youngmoneyeze, biz9ja(m), paulpery, NosoChic(f), neuroneXY(m), krinniebouqui(f), Aditueledumare(m), banksnature, VeeVeeMyLuv(m), gdon1010(m), Robinhoodxxx(f), ORIGENAL(m), AGUBANZE, 3Dee(m), wale377(m), kengodson, jiboaf(m), kingDarius(m), yrunvus, pixey(m), TUNSBOYLE(m), olak4gold(m), skyhighweb(m), Franchise21(m), sentix(m), eitsei(m), ameh(m), chloride6, Jair, Alawi1(m), Mushriqun, jboy73, teehay45(m), PhilJames, Spacko007(m), olarmeleksite, Danhumprey, Phemoo10, Abbey2sam(m), Nani4all(m), realhumanity, tmodeltoluene(m), omojane91(f), fotadmowmend(m), pointmond, GENIUS18, AnnyEssien(m), dozzynet(m), sariu11(f), boliswitpassprik(m), Fairgodwin(m), tony4s, Firstcitizen, Seanherck, feran15(m), mcsegun101, lovedatruth(m), 1stallon(m), Zeedarh(f) and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7