While many are lamenting over high rates of unemployment in the country, Fatimah Apesin has carved a niche for herself by cutting keys for a living.







__Apesin who is a 500 level student of Psychology in the University of Ịbadan uses returns from the business to see herself through school. Within minutes, she expertly fashioned out an exact copy of a key for an AFAS press correspondent.





__According to her, 'key cutting is a very lucrative business and I enjoy doing it.' While commenting on her choice of business, Miss Apesin says that she chose it because it's not a saturated venture like makeup, hairdressing, fashion designing and other typical female vocations.



Her name show she wasn't born with silver spoon and she chose not to market her private part.



All d best young lady







Dedicating this FTC to all hardworking babes out there, the Lord is ur strength 28 Likes

Awesome! I love people who never see themselves as too young to venture into business. 7 Likes

hardwork pays 3 Likes

Is it a crime if she cut key?Is she bigger than that? Nigerians and job selection 6 Likes

God bless you girl! 1 Like

Isn't she better and more respectable than the actress that is alleged to sleep with a certain apostle for cash and flaunt Range Rover?



Go girl! The sky is your limit. 1 Like

Oladimejyy:

Is it a crime if she cut key?Is she bigger than that? Nigerians and job selection

What do you do that you're hating on her? Probably at home eating "Mama thank you".

Did you go through the pains of seeing yourself through school? If you don't have anything good to say, then waka pass. What do you do that you're hating on her? Probably at home eating "Mama thank you".Did you go through the pains of seeing yourself through school? If you don't have anything good to say, then waka pass. 7 Likes

heheheheheheh



I just feel like looking for people's trouble today so lemme type something that may irk you guys





this girl doesn't know what to do with her destiny 1 Like

better than doing akunakuna

Cool





Keep it up, girl.

Go girl, if you can think it, you can do it. God bless your hustling.

baylord101:

Her name show she wasn't born with silver spoon and she chose not to market her private part.



All d best young lady Please stop trying to act like all women sell themselves cheap for cash. They're a lot of young women who work hard to make ends meet in university. She happens to be one of them. Kudos to her! 2 Likes

Miisef wan dey kut key abeg





Msteeeewu

So pretty

Better pikin. Some would rather be Olosho than work with their hands. 1 Like

hg

Wife material.



No bleaching, no forming, no laziness, modest appearance. Congrats and all the best to her.

Oladimejyy:

Is it a crime if she cut key?Is she bigger than that? Nigerians and job selection



She is 100% better than you at the moment. Shameless HATER She is 100% better than you at the moment. Shameless HATER 1 Like

Good for her

#Respect

thanks to girls like this who do things of this sort to get thier dosh...yal making the world a better place...

Quick story...when i was 19, i was involved in this factory job...il come home everyday to tell my frnd(runsbabe) how hard the job is...she'd always laugh at me and tell me how much shes made today by not doing anything at all...she was making double of what i made in a month in just a day...ladies!

ASS i was starring at the first pic tho she seems a determined lady,

baylord101:

Her name show she wasn't born with silver spoon and she chose not to market her private part.



All d best young lady how are you sure she's not marketing the private part

? how are you sure she's not marketing the private part 1 Like 1 Share