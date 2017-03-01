₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tale Signs You Have A Worn Out Clutch Plate by blessedjohny4u: 10:15am On Mar 07
Clutching engaging and disengaging of gear remains a key feature of the ever dependable automobile manual transmission which still continues to be a sure pick for genuine petrol heads over the much embraced and now invogue automatic transmission.
The clutch system is a mechanical composition that enables the easy transmission of gears while in motion. in as much as this system is built to stand the test of time it still remains susceptible to wear and tear that happens over time.
Do you a drive a manual transmission car ? if thats the case then stay engage as this post xrays possible tale signs that would indicate you have a worn out clutch plate that should be replaced.
1. BURNT SMELL
One sure way to know you v got to have your clutch inspected is by perceiving burnt smell like that of a tire while you drive , this is usually as a result of constantly riding on your clutch pedals while in motion. at any point if you happen to perceive this sort of smell it best you visit your specialist for an inspection.
2. HIGH RPM LOW SPEED
High RPM ( revolution per minute) occasioned with low acceleration or speed is another clear indication that your clutch might be due for change. having to rev up your car well enough to attain a decent speed even on high gears is a clear pointer that your clutch fibre of disc as a whole should be replaced.
3. CLUTCH FLUID LEVEL
The level of your clutch fluid can also determine if your CLUTCH is worn out or not. in this case its best to examine your fluid if you notice any anomalies with your clutch although some car manufacturers do not specify where to find the clutch fluid but in most cases they are usually built with the brake master cylinder so simply checking the brake fluid could say a lot about the state of your clutch.
4. LOW ENGINE POWER WHEN PULLING A LOAD.
Another good way of knowing the condition of your clutch is when your car is laden. in this situation a good and effective clutch system would transfer adequate engine power to the wheels to balance the equation if there is a drop in engine power it clearly means that the clutch is distributing little or no power to the wheels and as such should be considered for inspection.
http://www.automobileinfo.com.ng/2017/03/tale-signs-you-have-worn-out-clutch.html
|Re: Tale Signs You Have A Worn Out Clutch Plate by dharrey2012: 1:33am
Please is this applicable to automatic transmission Cars?
|Re: Tale Signs You Have A Worn Out Clutch Plate by Blitz888(m): 6:54am
This you can relate to especially if you're using a manual gear system
|Re: Tale Signs You Have A Worn Out Clutch Plate by valdes00(m): 7:03am
|Re: Tale Signs You Have A Worn Out Clutch Plate by sweerychick(f): 7:05am
dharrey2012:lol automatic transmission doesn't use clutch system. Here are some signs of failing automatic transmission.
1. It takes time to engage when you want to move
2. It also takes time to switch gears
3. Decrease in acceleration
4 like manual transmission, you smell some kinda burnt rubber (that burnt smell is from a part in the gearbox . This is usually caused by lack of gearbox oil or wrong transmission oil)
5. Your engine would stop when you load the gear. I.e if you put it in either drive or reverse your car would stop abruptly.
These are major signs of auto transmission failure. How did I know? Well I have a good knowledge of auto vehicles. And I once had issues with my car that is auto transmission. Remember if you experience any of these signs, consult your auto Mech immediately. Don't work on your gearbox if it has failed completely, just get a new one.cheers....
|Re: Tale Signs You Have A Worn Out Clutch Plate by Edusouls(m): 7:11am
thanks so much,a very educative post from you, my car is having all these signs i didnt even suspect
the clutch plate...
|Re: Tale Signs You Have A Worn Out Clutch Plate by chiddyok(f): 7:18am
dharrey2012:Did you read the post? Do you even know how to drive?
|Re: Tale Signs You Have A Worn Out Clutch Plate by uboma(m): 7:30am
sweerychick:
I am impressed by your knowledge about automobiles.
Not every woman who owns a car, knows this much...
|Re: Tale Signs You Have A Worn Out Clutch Plate by uboma(m): 7:31am
chiddyok:
