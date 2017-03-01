

The clutch system is a mechanical composition that enables the easy transmission of gears while in motion. in as much as this system is built to stand the test of time it still remains susceptible to wear and tear that happens over time.



Do you a drive a manual transmission car ? if thats the case then stay engage as this post xrays possible tale signs that would indicate you have a worn out clutch plate that should be replaced.



1. BURNT SMELL



One sure way to know you v got to have your clutch inspected is by perceiving burnt smell like that of a tire while you drive , this is usually as a result of constantly riding on your clutch pedals while in motion. at any point if you happen to perceive this sort of smell it best you visit your specialist for an inspection.



2. HIGH RPM LOW SPEED



High RPM ( revolution per minute) occasioned with low acceleration or speed is another clear indication that your clutch might be due for change. having to rev up your car well enough to attain a decent speed even on high gears is a clear pointer that your clutch fibre of disc as a whole should be replaced.





3. CLUTCH FLUID LEVEL



The level of your clutch fluid can also determine if your CLUTCH is worn out or not. in this case its best to examine your fluid if you notice any anomalies with your clutch although some car manufacturers do not specify where to find the clutch fluid but in most cases they are usually built with the brake master cylinder so simply checking the brake fluid could say a lot about the state of your clutch.



4. LOW ENGINE POWER WHEN PULLING A LOAD.



Another good way of knowing the condition of your clutch is when your car is laden. in this situation a good and effective clutch system would transfer adequate engine power to the wheels to balance the equation if there is a drop in engine power it clearly means that the clutch is distributing little or no power to the wheels and as such should be considered for inspection.



