AWCON Qualifier: Nigeria Vs Senegal - 2 - 0 (Full Time) / Nigeria Vs Senegal CAF U23 Championship Semi Final (1 - 0) On 9th December 2015 / Nigeria Vs Senegal: AYC 2015 Final (1 - 0) On 22nd March 2015

Nigeria vs Senegal



Date: March 23, 2017



Venue : the Hive Stadium London.



http://ng.soccerway.com/matches/2017/03/23/world/friendlies/nigeria/senegal/2413770/

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Teranga Lions of Senegal

Nigeria’s opponents to miss key figure for March friendly:







Kara Mbodji is set to miss the international friendly between Nigeria and Senegal later this month due to injury.



The Teranga Lions and Super Eagles will clash in a friendly at the Hive Stadium in London on March 23.



And Senegal coach Aliou Cisse will be unable to count on the services of Mbodji, according to Jourdesport.



The 27-year-old has been struggling with a knee injury since returning from duty with the national team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.



Mbodji has been unable to participate in full training with his Belgian club Anderlecht and missed their 3-2 loss at Mechelen this past weekend.



He is also expected to be unavailable for their UEFA Europa League match at APOEL on Thursday night and will need roughly 10 days to recover and resume full training.

, them no see emirates stadium kwo Why them carry the match come this kind relegation stadium, them no see emirates stadium kwo

The ticket is very cheap. Adult...£10, children...£5.

firstking01:

Why them carry the match come this kind relegation stadium , them no see emirates stadium kwo

gbosaa:





Date Match Score Competition





13 Apr 1963 Senegal v Nigeria L 5-1 French Colonial Tournament



27 Apr 1975 Senegal v Nigeria L 1-0 International Friendly



30 Oct 1977 Senegal v Nigeria L 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations



13 Nov 1977 Nigeria v Senegal W 3-0 Africa Cup of Nations



12 Jan 1980 Nigeria v Senegal D 0-0 *



15 Nov 1983 Nigeria v Senegal W 1-0 CEDEAO Cup



19 Nov 1983 Senegal v Nigeria W 0-1 CEDEAO Cup



28 Jan 1990 Nigeria v Senegal D 1-1 CEDEAO Cup



12 Jan 1992 Senegal v Nigeria W 1-2 Africa Cup of Nations



28 Feb 1999 Senegal v Nigeria D 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations



10 Apr 1999 Nigeria v Senegal D 0-0 Africa Cup of Nations



07 Feb 2000 Nigeria v Senegal W 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations



07 Feb 2002 Nigeria v Senegal W 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations



12 Oct 2002 Senegal v Nigeria D 2-2 Joola Disaster Charity Match



31 Jan 2006 Nigeria v Senegal W 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations



09 Feb 2006 Senegal v Nigeria W 0-1 Africa Cup of Nations

Victor Osimhen is out of Nigeria’s international friendlies:



VfL Wolfsburg forward Victor Osimhen is out of Nigeria’s international friendlies against Senegal and Burkina Faso later this month in London.



The 18-year-old was listed among the 25-man squad released by the Nigeria Football Federation last week but it is looking likely he would not be available for the games because of the injury.



Osimhen underwent an operation on his knee about 10 days ago after suffering a relapse from a previous operation and is expected to be back after 12 weeks.



The talented teenager, who shone like a million stars at the 2015 Fifa Under-17 World Cup, is yet to make his official debut for the Bundesliga side since his move there.



He is effectively out for the rest of the season but might be back for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations and Fifa World Cup qualifiers later in the year.



Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who is aware of the injury to the former Golden Eaglets star, is yet to name a replacement for Osimhen for the upcoming international friendlies.

robosky02:





Bros pls check this record well. It ended Nigeria V Senegal 1 - 2 Bros pls check this record well. It ended Nigeria V Senegal 1 - 2 1 Like

robosky02:

Rorh should leave this guy out for now. Let him settle-down professionally first. Rorh should leave this guy out for now. Let him settle-down professionally first. 3 Likes

Super Eagles friendlies: NFF set deadline date for players to report to camp



The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have set March 20 as deadline date for players invited for the friendly matches billed to take place later this month.



The NFF has set 13h00 on March 20 as the deadline for players to arrive at the team’s camp in London, with training under coach Gernot Rohr set to start later on the same day.



The Super Eagles are set to play two friendlies in the upcoming international window: they will face Senegal on March 23, followed four days later by a clash against Burkina Faso. Both matches will be played at the Hive Stadium in London.



Nigeria are using the matches to prepare for the start of group stage matches in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Their first game will be against South Africa in June.



Of the 25 players called up by Rohr for the March matches, no less than seven are based in England, including the likes of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Moses.

Lets go there….



mynd44, ItsQuinn, safarigirl, shizzy7, AngelAhnie, Smellymouth, Mediapace, refiner(, suwalee, optional1, vivianblog1, cruzita, klexycole, VickyRotex(, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanist, Ajibel, honeric01

This is a big match for Nigeria. After Cameroon's unexpected result in the AfCoN, they well be coming back to qualifying with a high level of confidence. Winning our next two friendlies could help Naija match that confidence against sides who are of similar style and possibly a higher level of talent than Cameroon. Yes, Cameroon beat Senegal, but Senegal was and is still the more highly-regarded side atm. Plus, a convincing win on neutral ground against both teams would be of a similar equivalent to Cameroon's work in the tournament and reverse the confidence factor back to our favor. Poor showings in London, however, could plant a seed of doubt in the minds of the players and begin to create friction in a squad that has so far been cohesive and playing for the manager and one another. Players like Musa have been content to come off the bench but will likely only do so as long as the team continues to win.



Rohr has stayed busy and has been scouring the market for defensive help as depth at the back has been sorely lacking. A backup keeper to Iheme could be crucial as well. We covered his loss well against Algeria; Akpeyi wasn't totally bad and defended shots well, but his decision-making and distribution was lacking. This could be improved with coaching, but I'd be more comfortable with another option. A shame that Enyeama has ruled out playing unless the team qualifies, and if it comes to that, then he doesn't deserve a spot on the team at all since such Ikeme is serviceable when he's playing and we don't need someone who isn't invested fully into the project. Sure, Enyeama had legit gripes, but there is a new manager and young players who could have used his leadership. Credit to Mikel for sticking it out.



Very excited and apprehensive at the same time. This could make or break our qualifying campaign before it even resumes. Plus there's an AfCoN qualifier mixed in which will also serve as yet another warm-up for WC qualifying. Very important to win all three matches or at least come away with two wins and a draw. 1 Like

Rorh should leave this guy out for now. Let him settle-down professionally first. What's the status on Isaac Success? We've yet to see him suit up for Nigeria since qualifying began. What's the status on Isaac Success? We've yet to see him suit up for Nigeria since qualifying began. 1 Like

Unak78:



What's the status on Isaac Success? We've yet to see him suit up for Nigeria since qualifying began.

Multiple injuries have kept him out.



However he is among the invitees for the double friendlies. Multiple injuries have kept him out.However he is among the invitees for the double friendlies. 2 Likes

Obi Mikel and likely Moses will be out for the friendlies. Nigeria cannot afford to not have Success for a potential boost.

Nigeria and Chelsea player Victor Moses could miss his country’s friendly internationals against Senegal and Burkina Faso later this month due to injury, reports Allnigeriasoccer.com.



The Super Eagles flyer limped off from Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday, with a suspected calf strain.



If the Blues’ medical department confirms the severity of the injury, Moses could face up to three weeks on the sidelines.



This would rule him out of the Super Eagles’ matches against Senegal on March 23 and Burkina Faso on March 27 – both at the Hive Stadium in London.



Wolfsburg’s Victor Oshimen has already been ruled out of the matches due to injury and has been replaced in the squad by Olanrewaju Kayode of Austria Vienna.

Hannover 96 striker Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee is struggling to be in tip-top condition ahead of the Super Eagles first game of 2017 against Senegal at the Hive Stadium next week Thursday.



Ahead of the visit to St. Pauli, the German-born talent did not train with Hannover’s first team on Wednesday.



The official word from The Reds is that Noah Bazee was rested because of a minor knee injury, the same scenario that occurred before the 2 Bundesliga games against 1860 Munich and Karlsruher SC.

just dont like this news of Moses being out of the match due to injury. would want all our best legs to play those 2 matches, we need to beat these teams to send a strong warning to S-Africa and Cameroun just dont like this news of Moses being out of the match due to injury. would want all our best legs to play those 2 matches, we need to beat these teams to send a strong warning to S-Africa and Cameroun

Akpeyi has been called up for the Super Eagles’ squad for their upcoming two friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso. The Chilli Boys’ number one shot-stopper and his Nigeria teammates are scheduled to face Senegal on March 23, before taking on Burkina Faso on March 27.



Having helped Chippa to a 1-0 win over Witbank Spurs on Wednesday, the result which earned the Port Elizabeth outfit a place in the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, Akpeyi is now anticipating a trip to be with his national team.



“He (Akpeyi) has already submitted his application. He is expecting the Visa today (Friday). He will see what happens,” a source told the Siya crew.



The Super Eagles are expected to have their first training session on Monday at Hive Stadium. Some of Nigeria’s stars include Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa, as well as Chelsea’s Victor Moses.



Chippa United goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, is being delayed by paperwork as he awaits to leave South Africa to join the Nigeria national team.

Akpeyi has been called up for the Super Eagles' squad for their upcoming two friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso. The Chilli Boys' number one shot-stopper and his Nigeria teammates are scheduled to face Senegal on March 23, before taking on Burkina Faso on March 27.

Having helped Chippa to a 1-0 win over Witbank Spurs on Wednesday, the result which earned the Port Elizabeth outfit a place in the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, Akpeyi is now anticipating a trip to be with his national team.

"He (Akpeyi) has already submitted his application. He is expecting the Visa today (Friday). He will see what happens," a source told the Siya crew.

The Super Eagles are expected to have their first training session on Monday at Hive Stadium. Some of Nigeria's stars include Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa, as well as Chelsea's Victor Moses.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will begin running the rule over the Super Eagles stars called up for the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso on Monday.



Allnigeriasoccer.com understands that Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, Arsenal wonderkid Alex Iwobi, Leicester City duo Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi, Watford starlet Isaac Success, and Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme have given assurances that they will be in camp on Monday.



Rohr is presently in Europe but will be in London tomorrow, while his assistants are expected to join him latest Wednesday.



Nigeria are using the friendlies against the West African teams to prepare for their crucial African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in three months time.



With Senegal and Burkina Faso ahead of Nigeria in the Fifa ranking, the Super Eagles are aiming for victories to push up their ranking ahead of a possible participation in the 2018 World Cup.



Rohr Begins Running The Rule Over Arsenal, Man City, Leicester, Watford Stars:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will begin running the rule over the Super Eagles stars called up for the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso on Monday.

Allnigeriasoccer.com understands that Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, Arsenal wonderkid Alex Iwobi, Leicester City duo Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi, Watford starlet Isaac Success, and Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme have given assurances that they will be in camp on Monday.

Rohr is presently in Europe but will be in London tomorrow, while his assistants are expected to join him latest Wednesday.

Nigeria are using the friendlies against the West African teams to prepare for their crucial African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in three months time.

With Senegal and Burkina Faso ahead of Nigeria in the Fifa ranking, the Super Eagles are aiming for victories to push up their ranking ahead of a possible participation in the 2018 World Cup.





http://www.allnigeriasoccer.com/read_news.php?nid=22424



Oghenekaro Etebo will go into Super Eagles duty in good form after finding the back of the net in CD Feirense's 3-2 win over Chaves at Estádio Marcolino de Castro on Sunday evening.

gbosaa:

The ticket is very cheap. Adult...£10, children...£5.







Wrong info. Wrong info.

