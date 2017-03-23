Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) (40179 Views)

AWCON Qualifier: Nigeria Vs Senegal - 2 - 0 (Full Time) / Nigeria Vs Senegal CAF U23 Championship Semi Final (1 - 0) On 9th December 2015 / Nigeria Vs Senegal: AYC 2015 Final (1 - 0) On 22nd March 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply) (Go Down)

This is just a friendly match even though we lose there is no cause 4 alarm i believe in genot rohr

safarigirl:

Another Omeruo foul and another free kick. Swung in dangerously but same Omeruo cleared. Senegal on top at the moment.

Come, where you take dey watch the match?

1 Like

Segadem:



overrated lad

Well..... Well.....



I remember back in the days when Nigeria vs Senegal dey always hot die, na Aghahowa dey save us with die minute goal for their hand. Come finish am with that him mumu somersaults. 10 Likes

Kayode for Musa

77mins still 0-1. 1 Like

I no even kn wety our bois dey play self

they wan kill naija o



abeg i no watch again.. just dey waste data

LastMumu:





Come, where you take dey watch the match?

go on Facebook and type nigeria vs senegal live go on Facebook and type nigeria vs senegal live

MTN to Balogun.

Kayode in Musa out.

80mins 0-1. 1 Like

Penalty for nigeria

Penalty naija

1-1

Vipbox.nu or bet365.com for livestream of the game

1-1

Goal Nigeria

We are lucky to be only 1 down. This team still has a long long way to go.



I think not playing at AFCON affected them.



penalty! 1 Like

Goool!!

1 - 1

1-1 goallll!!!



Iheanacho with the well taken penalty.

1:1

Nig 1:1 Seg

nothingspoil70:

go on Facebook and type nigeria vs senegal live in which space will I type dat in which space will I type dat

LastMumu:



I remember back in the days when Nigeria vs Senegal dey always hot die, na Aghahowa dey save us with die minute goal for their hand. Come finish am with that him mumu somersaults. Dying Minute Goal Don Save Us Again!!



I Pray Make E Be Draw Soup Or Make Naija Take Am Dying Minute Goal Don Save Us Again!!I Pray Make E Be Draw Soup Or Make Naija Take Am 1 Like

Who score for 9ja.

82 mins: GOOOOOOOOOAL!

@NGSuperEagles EQUALISE. Iheanacho brought down, he takes the spot kick and scores. 1-1

Goal for Nigeria... Just watching from my bathroom

Dem don fix DAT match, na hin make dem nor show de match

Who score for Nigeria?

Icon4s:

We are lucky to be only 1 down. This team still has a long long way to go.



I think not playing at AFCON affected them. calm down!! it is just a friendly match and besides senegal is a strong team calm down!! it is just a friendly match and besides senegal is a strong team