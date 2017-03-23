₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by kenzysmith: 10:39pm
This is just a friendly match even though we lose there is no cause 4 alarm i believe in genot rohr
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by LastMumu: 10:39pm
safarigirl:
Come, where you take dey watch the match?
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by ReachHard: 10:41pm
Segadem:
Well.....
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by LastMumu: 10:42pm
I remember back in the days when Nigeria vs Senegal dey always hot die, na Aghahowa dey save us with die minute goal for their hand. Come finish am with that him mumu somersaults.
10 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by comodo: 10:42pm
Kayode for Musa
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by Icon4s(m): 10:43pm
77mins still 0-1.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by watchindelta(m): 10:44pm
I no even kn wety our bois dey play self
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by MetaHuman: 10:44pm
they wan kill naija o
abeg i no watch again.. just dey waste data
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by nothingspoil70: 10:44pm
LastMumu:go on Facebook and type nigeria vs senegal live
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by Icon4s(m): 10:44pm
MTN to Balogun.
Kayode in Musa out.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by Icon4s(m): 10:45pm
80mins 0-1.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by gbosaa(m): 10:47pm
Penalty for nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by ojceskills(m): 10:47pm
Penalty naija
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by gbosaa(m): 10:47pm
1-1
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by smartty68(m): 10:47pm
Vipbox.nu or bet365.com for livestream of the game
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by ojceskills(m): 10:47pm
1-1
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by comodo: 10:48pm
Goal Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by Icon4s(m): 10:48pm
We are lucky to be only 1 down. This team still has a long long way to go.
I think not playing at AFCON affected them.
penalty!
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by Clemsworld(m): 10:48pm
Goool!!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by MetaHuman: 10:48pm
1 - 1
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by Icon4s(m): 10:48pm
1-1 goallll!!!
Iheanacho with the well taken penalty.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by lawmani: 10:48pm
1:1
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by lawmani: 10:49pm
Nig 1:1 Seg
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by Ayotricks(m): 10:50pm
nothingspoil70:in which space will I type dat
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:50pm
LastMumu:Dying Minute Goal Don Save Us Again!!
I Pray Make E Be Draw Soup Or Make Naija Take Am
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by sonmvayina(m): 10:50pm
Who score for 9ja.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by Donshegxy10(m): 10:50pm
82 mins: GOOOOOOOOOAL!
@NGSuperEagles EQUALISE. Iheanacho brought down, he takes the spot kick and scores. 1-1
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by Sketchandcraft: 10:50pm
Goal for Nigeria... Just watching from my bathroom
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by timibare: 10:50pm
Dem don fix DAT match, na hin make dem nor show de match
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by profmsboi(m): 10:50pm
Who score for Nigeria?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by jagorinho: 10:50pm
Icon4s:calm down!! it is just a friendly match and besides senegal is a strong team
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Live) by Eventoned: 10:51pm
I just dey see GOAL. Nobody is saying who scored. Una sure say una see the match watch?
1 Like
(0) (1) (2) ... (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply)
