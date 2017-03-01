₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by informant001: 11:57am
An Igbo traditional ruler, Prince Ozo R.S Okafor just arrived the ECOWAS court premises in Abuja to drum support and show solidarity with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB; Nnamdi Kanu ahead of his hearing today. The monarch was hailed by other pro-Biafra members in high spirits before he was offered a seat to wait for the main sitting of the court.
Prince Ozo R.S Okafor is a paramount ruler in Ogbaru in Anambra State.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/igbo-traditional-ruler-drums-support.html
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by informant001: 11:58am
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by stewatt(m): 12:01pm
FTC for real.. Hahahahahahahaahah laughing in Togo
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by SuperS1Panther: 12:02pm
Who is Ecowas where Nigeria is talking?
These people still have a lot to learn in International Politics and Politicking.
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Adiola(f): 12:03pm
informant001:I can only marry a man from my tribe if that Yoruba' man can have the heart of nnamdi KANU. am crushing on him tickless
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by madridguy(m): 12:06pm
Prince Ozo R.S Okafor greeting the Onikuje of Kuje prison
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Emycord: 12:09pm
Yes o i'm from ogbaru in anambra state i stand with our ruler and i stand with nnamdi kanu. Long live the lawful org
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by SuperPanther: 12:09pm
Kanu should be released, what offence has he committed?
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Princesaha: 12:12pm
madridguy:
Slow and steady wins the race. Gradually, they are coming out to support this dude, Nnamdi. It was Pat Utomi, Soludo and other Igbo leaders the other day. One thing is certain, victory is sure.
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Nne5(f): 12:13pm
Nnamdi kanu will be released this year.Serious.
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Expl0rers: 12:15pm
Gbam...
Buhari has finished this country and taken off...
Ndigbo Amaka.....
Gbam...
Buhari has finished this country and taken off...
Ndigbo Amaka.....
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by themonk(m): 12:15pm
its a good development that true rulers are coming out to drum support for justice
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by iykofias(m): 12:16pm
Shi juz got interesting
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Lilimax(f): 12:16pm
Following?
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by hucienda: 12:16pm
Nnamdi Kalu don turn celeb
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by corperscorner: 12:16pm
Mumu traditional ruler - Came all the way to ridicule himself
After dancing outside like better pikin - E enter go hang neck sleep for inside courtroom
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by arsenal33: 12:17pm
FOOLS
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by igwebuike01: 12:17pm
It is not longer the "miscreants" now.
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by wildchild1: 12:17pm

|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by kjigga(f): 12:18pm
Prince buhari go take down your name
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by prince9851(m): 12:18pm
Nicheey:
corperscorner:
arsenal33:
Lmao...see lamentations of pain
The news really pain their Yoruba Muslim oblong skulls
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by SuperPanther: 12:18pm
SuperS1Panther:
kanu will be free!
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by shamecurls(m): 12:19pm
Comedy!
Nnamadi Kanu must surpass Nelson Mandela's record behind bars by spending an average of 27years behind bars!
He has only spent less than 2 years and y'all already agitating for his release.
Doesn't he want to be Africa's greatest freedom fighter anymore?
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Mayydayy(m): 12:20pm
Its all becoming a reality.others are waiting for someone to trail the blaze.this traditional ruler just started it.other traditional rulers will follow suit. Then the youth.the elites and intellectuals.that's way to go my beloved.
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by madridguy(m): 12:20pm
1000 years he no go happen. Before it was British Government, then Donald Trump and now Professor Pat and Co, I laugh in Zigzag
Princesaha:
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by SouthEast001: 12:20pm
SuperS1Panther:. yorubastard.why are you pained by this news? if the pain too much , kindly end ur misery by ending ur already cursed life with a rat poison like awolowo of cursed memory
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Cornerstone2020: 12:20pm
Abeg Nepa no dey my side . Buhari Don call anybody today?
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by sdindan: 12:20pm
corperscorner:
Mumu like ur Ooni and Obas.
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by desquad: 12:20pm
Zombies will not like this
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by AdonaiRoofing(m): 12:20pm
Good move by your highness, more Royal fathers should emulate him
Good move by your highness, more Royal fathers should emulate him
|Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by dacovajnr: 12:21pm
Adiola:Sorry we don't bear Adiola but Adeola!you beta goan ask your peeps where u cum from
