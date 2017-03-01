₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,572 members, 3,404,287 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 01:14 PM

Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos (7397 Views)

Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos / Obasanjo Drums Support For Igbo Presidency In 2019 / Picture Of Nnamdi Kanu At The Court Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by informant001: 11:57am
An Igbo traditional ruler, Prince Ozo R.S Okafor just arrived the ECOWAS court premises in Abuja to drum support and show solidarity with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB; Nnamdi Kanu ahead of his hearing today. The monarch was hailed by other pro-Biafra members in high spirits before he was offered a seat to wait for the main sitting of the court.

Prince Ozo R.S Okafor is a paramount ruler in Ogbaru in Anambra State.

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/igbo-traditional-ruler-drums-support.html

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by informant001: 11:58am
more >>>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/igbo-traditional-ruler-drums-support.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by stewatt(m): 12:01pm
FTC for real.. Hahahahahahahaahah laughing in Togo
Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by SuperS1Panther: 12:02pm
Who is Ecowas where Nigeria is talking?

These people still have a lot to learn in International Politics and Politicking.

9 Likes

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Adiola(f): 12:03pm
informant001:
An Igbo traditional ruler, Prince Ozo R.S Okafor just arrived the ECOWAS court premises in Abuja to show solidarity with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB; Nnamdi Kanu ahead of his hearing today. The monarch was hailed by other pro-Biafra members in high spirits before he was offered a seat to wait for the main sitting of the court.

Prince Ozo R.S Okafor is a paramount ruler in Ogbaru in Anambra State.

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/igbo-traditional-ruler-drums-support.html
I can only marry a man from my tribe if that Yoruba' man can have the heart of nnamdi KANU. am crushing on him tickless

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by madridguy(m): 12:06pm
grin grin grin Prince Ozo R.S Okafor greeting the Onikuje of Kuje prison grin

10 Likes

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Emycord: 12:09pm
Yes o i'm from ogbaru in anambra state i stand with our ruler and i stand with nnamdi kanu. Long live the lawful org

28 Likes

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by SuperPanther: 12:09pm
Kanu should be released, what offence has he committed?

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Princesaha: 12:12pm
madridguy:
grin grin grin Prince Ozo R.S Okafor greeting the Onikuje of Kuje prison grin

Slow and steady wins the race. Gradually, they are coming out to support this dude, Nnamdi. It was Pat Utomi, Soludo and other Igbo leaders the other day. One thing is certain, victory is sure.

24 Likes

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Nne5(f): 12:13pm
Nnamdi kanu will be released this year.Serious.

22 Likes

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Expl0rers: 12:15pm
Gbam...
Buhari has finished this country and taken off...
Ndigbo Amaka.....
anyways, just incase you missed it, Nnamdi Kanu's brother beat up a moi-moi prison official... you can watch the video here... http://naijavocal.com/nnamdi-kanus-angry-brother-beats-up-prison-official/

5 Likes

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by themonk(m): 12:15pm
its a good development that true rulers are coming out to drum support for justice

1 Like

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by iykofias(m): 12:16pm
Shi juz got interesting shocked
Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Lilimax(f): 12:16pm
Following?

1 Like

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by hucienda: 12:16pm
Nnamdi Kalu don turn celeb

1 Like

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by corperscorner: 12:16pm
Mumu traditional ruler - Came all the way to ridicule himself
After dancing outside like better pikin - E enter go hang neck sleep for inside courtroom

2 Likes

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by arsenal33: 12:17pm
FOOLS
Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by igwebuike01: 12:17pm
It is not longer the "miscreants" now.

3 Likes

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by wildchild1: 12:17pm
Football Jerseys available, check my signature
Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by kjigga(f): 12:18pm
Prince buhari go take down your name
Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by prince9851(m): 12:18pm
Nicheey:


sprewing up hatred between nigerians while he was outta the country, telling the gullible igbos to pick uparms and attack the government security agencies while he relax at the comfort of his home, Calling Nigeria a zoo, while it's that same zoo he's seeking a republic(who's deceiving who?)Telling other neighboring countries to invade Nigeria whereas it'll be a suicide mission for any african country to invade nigeria(they'll be the first to say Nigeria is killing africans)causing public disturbance e.g what happened in Rivers state on the 20th of Jan , Finally the brain washing his gullible followers to the extend the shout biafra or death, but ran away when security agencies arrive ,Are all this not enough to cause a crisis? ?(civil war,or genocide against the igbos including the innocent ones??)
corperscorner:
Mumu traditional ruler - Came all the way to ridicule himself
After dancing outside like better pikin - E enter go hang neck sleep for inside courtroom
arsenal33:
FOOLS

Lmao...see lamentations of pain
The news really pain their Yoruba Muslim oblong skulls grin grin

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by SuperPanther: 12:18pm
SuperS1Panther:
Who is Ecowas where Nigeria is talking?

These people still have a lot to learn in International Politics and Politicking.

kanu will be free!

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by shamecurls(m): 12:19pm
Comedy!


Nnamadi Kanu must surpass Nelson Mandela's record behind bars by spending an average of 27years behind bars!


He has only spent less than 2 years and y'all already agitating for his release.


Doesn't he want to be Africa's greatest freedom fighter anymore?

1 Like

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Mayydayy(m): 12:20pm
Its all becoming a reality.others are waiting for someone to trail the blaze.this traditional ruler just started it.other traditional rulers will follow suit. Then the youth.the elites and intellectuals.that's way to go my beloved.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by madridguy(m): 12:20pm
1000 years he no go happen. Before it was British Government, then Donald Trump and now Professor Pat and Co, I laugh in Zigzag grin

Princesaha:


Slow and steady wins the race. Gradually, they are coming out to support this dude, Nnamdi. It was Pat Utomi, Soludo and other Igbo leaders the other day. One thing is certain, victory is sure.

1 Like

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by SouthEast001: 12:20pm
SuperS1Panther:
Who is Ecowas where Nigeria is talking?

These people still have a lot to learn in International Politics and Politicking.
. yorubastard.why are you pained by this news? if the pain too much , kindly end ur misery by ending ur already cursed life with a rat poison like awolowo of cursed memory

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by Cornerstone2020: 12:20pm
Abeg Nepa no dey my side . Buhari Don call anybody today?

1 Like

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by sdindan: 12:20pm
corperscorner:
Mumu traditional ruler - Came all the way to ridicule himself
After dancing outside like better pikin - E enter go hang neck sleep for inside courtroom


Mumu like ur Ooni and Obas.

4 Likes

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by desquad: 12:20pm
Zombies will not like this cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by AdonaiRoofing(m): 12:20pm
Good move by your highness, more Royal fathers should emulate him

Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc

1 Like

Re: Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos by dacovajnr: 12:21pm
Adiola:
I can only marry a man from my tribe if that Yoruba' man can have the heart of nnamdi KANU. am crushing on him tickless
Sorry we don't bear Adiola but Adeola!you beta goan ask your peeps where u cum from undecided

3 Likes 2 Shares

(0) (1) (Reply)

Bulk Sms ( Spamming) / Make Money Simple And Fast.you Will Not Believe It. / Libyan War Is Far From Over

Viewing this topic: SlayHER, Johnpaul2k2(m), ikes9(m), corperscorner, Jiang, eboski2, adblack10(m), juxsayveron(m), Pchikaodili(m), Milkymike1(m), fablani(m), Kingsolex1(m), okeyjoel89(m), DPCHUKS1, stagamagadasca(f), amakarita(f), DoyenExchange, Callmemike(m), Acetyl(m), Zeinymira(f), Macelliot(m), ICEFLAME419ja(m), Goziemartins, beejayphako(m), huwah, Chiboyz40(m), HALLOWED, webcalculator, kechywillz(m), OOlanath, Davidcruze(m), Willzz(m), Inkredible(m), bayocanny, Commonsense247, PortHakotTimes(m), kcpumping(m), kaykay1980, ovin, Godswillnwaoma(m), cross50(m), chuksonu, Dreambeat and 87 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.