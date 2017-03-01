Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Prince Ozo Okafor Supports Nnamdi Kanu At The ECOWAS Court. Photos (7397 Views)

Prince Ozo R.S Okafor is a paramount ruler in Ogbaru in Anambra State.



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/igbo-traditional-ruler-drums-support.html An Igbo traditional ruler, Prince Ozo R.S Okafor just arrived the ECOWAS court premises in Abuja to drum support and show solidarity with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB; Nnamdi Kanu ahead of his hearing today. The monarch was hailed by other pro-Biafra members in high spirits before he was offered a seat to wait for the main sitting of the court.Prince Ozo R.S Okafor is a paramount ruler in Ogbaru in Anambra State. 9 Likes 2 Shares

more >>>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/igbo-traditional-ruler-drums-support.html 1 Like 1 Share

FTC for real.. Hahahahahahahaahah laughing in Togo

Who is Ecowas where Nigeria is talking?



These people still have a lot to learn in International Politics and Politicking. 9 Likes

informant001:

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/igbo-traditional-ruler-drums-support.html I can only marry a man from my tribe if that Yoruba' man can have the heart of nnamdi KANU. am crushing on him tickless I can only marry a man from my tribe if that Yoruba' man can have the heart of nnamdi KANU. am crushing on him tickless 24 Likes 1 Share

Prince Ozo R.S Okafor greeting the Onikuje of Kuje prison Prince Ozo R.S Okafor greeting the Onikuje of Kuje prison 10 Likes

Yes o i'm from ogbaru in anambra state i stand with our ruler and i stand with nnamdi kanu. Long live the lawful org 28 Likes

Kanu should be released, what offence has he committed? 10 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Prince Ozo R.S Okafor greeting the Onikuje of Kuje prison

Slow and steady wins the race. Gradually, they are coming out to support this dude, Nnamdi. It was Pat Utomi, Soludo and other Igbo leaders the other day. One thing is certain, victory is sure. Slow and steady wins the race. Gradually, they are coming out to support this dude, Nnamdi. It was Pat Utomi, Soludo and other Igbo leaders the other day. One thing is certain, victory is sure. 24 Likes

Nnamdi kanu will be released this year.Serious. 22 Likes



Buhari has finished this country and taken off...

Ndigbo Amaka.....

anyways, just incase you missed it, Nnamdi Kanu's brother beat up a moi-moi prison official... you can watch the video here... Gbam...Buhari has finished this country and taken off...Ndigbo Amaka.....anyways, just incase you missed it, Nnamdi Kanu's brother beat up a moi-moi prison official... you can watch the video here... http://naijavocal.com/nnamdi-kanus-angry-brother-beats-up-prison-official/ 5 Likes

its a good development that true rulers are coming out to drum support for justice 1 Like

Shi juz got interesting

Following? 1 Like

Nnamdi Kalu don turn celeb 1 Like

Mumu traditional ruler - Came all the way to ridicule himself

After dancing outside like better pikin - E enter go hang neck sleep for inside courtroom 2 Likes

FOOLS

It is not longer the "miscreants" now. 3 Likes

Prince buhari go take down your name

Nicheey:





sprewing up hatred between nigerians while he was outta the country, telling the gullible igbos to pick uparms and attack the government security agencies while he relax at the comfort of his home, Calling Nigeria a zoo, while it's that same zoo he's seeking a republic(who's deceiving who?)Telling other neighboring countries to invade Nigeria whereas it'll be a suicide mission for any african country to invade nigeria(they'll be the first to say Nigeria is killing africans)causing public disturbance e.g what happened in Rivers state on the 20th of Jan , Finally the brain washing his gullible followers to the extend the shout biafra or death, but ran away when security agencies arrive ,Are all this not enough to cause a crisis? ?(civil war,or genocide against the igbos including the innocent ones??) corperscorner:

Mumu traditional ruler - Came all the way to ridicule himself

After dancing outside like better pikin - E enter go hang neck sleep for inside courtroom arsenal33:

FOOLS

Lmao...see lamentations of pain

The news really pain their Yoruba Muslim oblong skulls Lmao...see lamentations of painThe news really pain their Yoruba Muslim oblong skulls 19 Likes 2 Shares

SuperS1Panther:

Who is Ecowas where Nigeria is talking?



These people still have a lot to learn in International Politics and Politicking .

kanu will be free! kanu will be free! 12 Likes 1 Share

Comedy!





Nnamadi Kanu must surpass Nelson Mandela's record behind bars by spending an average of 27years behind bars!





He has only spent less than 2 years and y'all already agitating for his release.





Doesn't he want to be Africa's greatest freedom fighter anymore? 1 Like

Its all becoming a reality.others are waiting for someone to trail the blaze.this traditional ruler just started it.other traditional rulers will follow suit. Then the youth.the elites and intellectuals.that's way to go my beloved. 3 Likes 1 Share





Princesaha:





Slow and steady wins the race. Gradually, they are coming out to support this dude, Nnamdi. It was Pat Utomi, Soludo and other Igbo leaders the other day. One thing is certain, victory is sure. 1000 years he no go happen. Before it was British Government, then Donald Trump and now Professor Pat and Co, I laugh in Zigzag 1 Like

SuperS1Panther:

Who is Ecowas where Nigeria is talking?



These people still have a lot to learn in International Politics and Politicking. . yorubastard.why are you pained by this news? if the pain too much , kindly end ur misery by ending ur already cursed life with a rat poison like awolowo of cursed memory . yorubastard.why are you pained by this news? if the pain too much , kindly end ur misery by ending ur already cursed life with a rat poison like awolowo of cursed memory 10 Likes 1 Share

Abeg Nepa no dey my side . Buhari Don call anybody today? 1 Like

corperscorner:

Mumu traditional ruler - Came all the way to ridicule himself

After dancing outside like better pikin - E enter go hang neck sleep for inside courtroom



Mumu like ur Ooni and Obas. Mumu like ur Ooni and Obas. 4 Likes

Zombies will not like this 2 Likes

Good move by your highness, more Royal fathers should emulate him



