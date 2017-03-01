₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by chie8: 12:39pm
Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Lagos ahead of the flag off of the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Line Project.He was received by Amaechi and Ambode
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/osinbajo-arrives-lagos-for-flag-off.html?m=1
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by Expl0rers: 12:42pm
Dope men
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by Bellzee: 12:54pm
God Bless!!
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by dadebayo1(m): 12:58pm
Nice
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by coolesmile: 1:00pm
President Yemi Osinbajo (PYO), SAN, welcome to Lagos. We ipobs love you. You have our support.
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by amodu(m): 1:05pm
Welcome home
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by kayzat: 1:09pm
The son of the soil.
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by doremi8: 1:10pm
Bellzee:
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by Otapipia: 1:11pm
coolesmile:Lol.
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by SIRKAY98(m): 1:11pm
One of my Friend told me Osinbanjo is the New President of Nigeria
I now asked him what about our President Mr Buhari?
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by houstonia(m): 1:11pm
Amaechi's face tho (in the first picture )
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by Vizzim(m): 1:11pm
Respect Sir... Seriously u deserve respect from Nigerians
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by ayogozie(m): 1:11pm
The great tiger of our time I luv this man is dope
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by sotall(m): 1:12pm
ok
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by tope777(m): 1:12pm
Welcome,Our new Awolowo.
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by teens: 1:12pm
Welcome to Lagos.....
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by Valfrankie(m): 1:13pm
Osibanjo should have been the President!!!
|Re: Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) by teens: 1:13pm
Welcome to Lagos.
Viewing this topic:
