Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) (735 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Lagos ahead of the flag off of the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Line Project.He was received by Amaechi and AmbodeSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/osinbajo-arrives-lagos-for-flag-off.html?m=1

Dope men

God Bless!!

Nice

President Yemi Osinbajo (PYO), SAN, welcome to Lagos. We ipobs love you. You have our support.

Welcome home

The son of the soil.

Bellzee:

God Bless!!

coolesmile:

President Yemi Osinbajo (PYO), SAN, welcome to Lagos. We ipobs love you. You have our support. Lol. Lol.

One of my Friend told me Osinbanjo is the New President of Nigeria



I now asked him what about our President Mr Buhari?



Amaechi's face tho (in the first picture )

Respect Sir... Seriously u deserve respect from Nigerians

The great tiger of our time I luv this man is dope

ok

Welcome,Our new Awolowo.

Welcome to Lagos.....

Osibanjo should have been the President!!!