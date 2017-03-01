₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,682 members, 3,404,548 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 03:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) (26578 Views)
Prices Of Rice, Beans, Maize Soar At Lagos Market - Vanguard / "I Found Garden-Egg In The Eggroll I Bought In Aba" - Young Man (Photos) / As A Nairalander, Will You Eat This Kind Of Fish? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Naijahelm: 1:07pm
A Nigerian man was given the shock of his life after seeing a piece of fish sold for N42000 in a supermarket in Lagos.
Chris shared the photo and wrote; So earlier today, i was at the Grand square supermarket in Victoria Island, to get some snacks to quench my cravings.
Guess what I saw? Can you imagine this piece of fish is sold for 42,000 Naira?
Shouldn't this be a wake up call for all Nigerians to go into fishing? Water don pass Garri o.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/nigerian-man-given-shock-of-his-life.html?m=1
http://www.instagram.com/p/BRTwtxzg1z0/
2 Likes
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by jamessssman: 1:09pm
lol... mehn... na shark b dt?... dz tin wey b lyk eja dindin.. lol
14 Likes
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by HARDDON: 1:10pm
are you sure itz not gold plated piece of furniture?
13 Likes
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 1:17pm
it's possible...,
maybe the left over from the fish Jesus used to feed multitude in the Bible...
remember the story about Five loaves of bread/Fish .. in the Bible.. fit b the left over shaaa....
207 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 1:23pm
Eh?
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by sipsip(m): 1:23pm
That is Diamond fish na. It contains vitamins, protein, carbohydrate, carbon dioxide, carbon copy... it has a fridge in it. You can eat it and it will grow back, provided you eat just one part of it. Yes... that small thing. The computer that was used to type the price is mad. The eatery that sold the fish is mad. The guy that bought the fish is mad. The boat that was used to catch the fish is mad, the fish that was killed itself is mad too. Rubbish set of people.
209 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by TPAND: 1:28pm
Grand Square na scammer shop abeg. Other than bread, i doubt if i can get anything there. Outrageous prices
3 Likes
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 2:08pm
Cool I wanna buy
Come and collect the cash
1 Like
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 2:08pm
The buyer must be a beneficiary of Tunibu's looted funds. I guess is even a relation to BAT.
Work hard and earn your salary in a hard way, you will never participate in such frugality
7 Likes
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 2:08pm
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by maddman: 2:08pm
Na the price na. It's called a pussy fish
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by ip2121918021(m): 2:09pm
Even if i smoke everything here
and I drink everything here
and I access all the information(s) here
and I do this 101010100x101010100 times
I no go buy am 5h
Even this monkey no go buy am 5H
even cat wey like fish no gree
178 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by gbishman: 2:09pm
Am sure the fish cures cancer, I trust gullible Nigerians Like yourself would buy.
1 Like
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by kidman96(m): 2:09pm
pamdaniel:
Millxz:
onatisi:
Millxz:
mine85:
VickyRotex:
its still too expensive for N420:00
17 Likes
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 2:09pm
Nawaooo, u dey vex oooo
sipsip:
5 Likes
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Pascalville(m): 2:09pm
Meanwhile
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 2:09pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by lifezone247(m): 2:09pm
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by lekibraky(m): 2:09pm
Tah That is 420.00 naira
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by AutosBay: 2:09pm
Mistake it's N420
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 2:09pm
That fish na person head?
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by nkemdi89(f): 2:10pm
Typo error.
3 Likes
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Orpe7(m): 2:10pm
Chumpchange
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by playfulvivo: 2:10pm
Rubbish I no buy an for N100 sef
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Kfaaji(m): 2:10pm
Na typographical error. He wanted to say N420 Fish like this has gone into extinction.
3 Likes
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by pmc01(m): 2:10pm
It's not even up to a Kilogram.
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by BusinessHub1: 2:10pm
The devil is a liar!!
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by AreaFada2: 2:10pm
Typo.
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by suzan404(f): 2:10pm
The fish body na goldthe money fit buy 2bags of rice....fish wey no fit reach me sef
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:11pm
Definitely a weigh in price error ..The will re- calibrate their electronic pricing scale
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by INTERMAN: 2:11pm
Maybe na Mammy water. It reminds me that boring old movie called YEMI MY LOVER. Fish turning to mami water
1 Like
|Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by xynerise(m): 2:11pm
Na too much money dey make person go buy packaged dog shi't
1 Like 2 Shares
What Do You Gain From Drinking Alcohol? / 7 Finger Foods That Should Make It Into Nigerian Small Chops In 2017 / Domino's Pizza Opens Second Outlet In Ibadan
Viewing this topic: emeshot, Mowoe(m), Demiyike, Jackeeh(m), irokooo, amakarita(f), monalicious(f), theo07, amliftedhigher, ameerh(m), Riehmann, Adedayo97(m), skitkid2(m), Muyesky(m), Ngoziezel(f), Darla(f), albayomide, kiddoiLL(m), lionshare, Ade001ng(m), teabully(m), strawgirl(f), tonybamy(m), shayhune, EricDonn(m), adeniyilamlek(m), Batam(m), ibsadiq, mamapidgin, jacky101, osasbenny, xty50(f), Northmall(m), bolethings, calabaman(m), Yteflon(m), sammytee59(m), adicious(m), goldedprince, MRSIBOMO(f), drachel1993(f), ugreat(m), fagbalex(m), tboks(m), yetufaari(m), alabashop(m), ungab(m), Highdee860(m), deept(m), Alamala1, passion007, jazzyking(m), sododo(m), dejavu1(m), omo17(m), ganja06(m), acidici, Hadampson(m), latonyn(m), DrPlato, pyod, BoleAndFish, Dzesse, Onedibe1, Larryupsy, dbabba, joepepsy(m), lawalwas, Enaxfarm, slineik, eboski2, pautex, egorov(m), nathx(m), Sammybenzino, Current27(m), Famoustemmy, TINO26, tundelomo(m), Khemhyte(f), david16(m), funflavoured(f), jeff2010(m), somez(m), olaskul(m), leksgcfr(m), ennygbamgba(m), andyjell01(m), tunafishbabs(m), Dimaya, frenchwine(m), Ekeeyhandsome(m), Kingjoe7, cheddahboy(m), dljbd1(m), EzeCanada, Thecassanova, drharry, richyblink1(m), ifycent2, samobaba(m), maticanto(m), AGUBANZE, Loneley, DrFaitobaba(m), enigmaticlion, kayburner, Fecodear(f), showlight101(m), Temitope223(m), samuel051(m), ojibole(m), kenny5811, Tompolo1, MonAkan, Eustiham, SIRmuel86(m), Dainamo, okilingtete, Everest1989(m), khoyejo, 30secs(m), Josh64(m), Torlark(m), grayht(m), Emperorone(m), Mrmooh(m), christofashion1(m), asala1, Gidobaba(m), Anthony4578(m), 9ja4show, cybaj09, fretnot(m), Michollo(m), arcniyi(m), AheadMarket(m), AyamConfidence(m), Timiblanko(m), rayyj, eazy12(m), Oluwasemilorep(m), kachijack(m), beewhy009(m), Andema(m), iamademorlar(m), jayalpha, Nemma(m), mikewills(m), equity2genesis, nnemak(m) and 262 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13