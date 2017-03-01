Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) (26578 Views)

Chris shared the photo and wrote; So earlier today, i was at the Grand square supermarket in Victoria Island, to get some snacks to quench my cravings.



Guess what I saw? Can you imagine this piece of fish is sold for 42,000 Naira?



Shouldn't this be a wake up call for all Nigerians to go into fishing? Water don pass Garri o.



lol... mehn... na shark b dt?... dz tin wey b lyk eja dindin.. lol 14 Likes

are you sure itz not gold plated piece of furniture? 13 Likes

it's possible...,



maybe the left over from the fish Jesus used to feed multitude in the Bible...



remember the story about Five loaves of bread/Fish .. in the Bible.. fit b the left over shaaa.... 207 Likes 13 Shares

Eh?

That is Diamond fish na. It contains vitamins, protein, carbohydrate, carbon dioxide, carbon copy... it has a fridge in it. You can eat it and it will grow back, provided you eat just one part of it. Yes... that small thing. The computer that was used to type the price is mad. The eatery that sold the fish is mad. The guy that bought the fish is mad. The boat that was used to catch the fish is mad, the fish that was killed itself is mad too. Rubbish set of people. 209 Likes 8 Shares

Grand Square na scammer shop abeg. Other than bread, i doubt if i can get anything there. Outrageous prices 3 Likes

The buyer must be a beneficiary of Tunibu's looted funds. I guess is even a relation to BAT.





Work hard and earn your salary in a hard way, you will never participate in such frugality 7 Likes

Am sure the fish cures cancer, I trust gullible Nigerians Like yourself would buy. 1 Like

Tah That is 420.00 naira 36 Likes 2 Shares

Mistake it's N420 16 Likes 2 Shares

That fish na person head?

Typo error. 3 Likes

Chumpchange

Rubbish I no buy an for N100 sef

Na typographical error. He wanted to say N420 Fish like this has gone into extinction. 3 Likes

It's not even up to a Kilogram.

The devil is a liar!!

Typo.

the money fit buy 2bags of rice....fish wey no fit reach me sef The fish body na goldthe money fit buy 2bags of rice....fish wey no fit reach me sef 1 Like 1 Share

Definitely a weigh in price error ..The will re- calibrate their electronic pricing scale

Maybe na Mammy water. It reminds me that boring old movie called YEMI MY LOVER. Fish turning to mami water 1 Like