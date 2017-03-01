₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,682 members, 3,404,548 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 03:31 PM

A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) - Food - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) (26578 Views)

Prices Of Rice, Beans, Maize Soar At Lagos Market - Vanguard / "I Found Garden-Egg In The Eggroll I Bought In Aba" - Young Man (Photos) / As A Nairalander, Will You Eat This Kind Of Fish? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Naijahelm: 1:07pm
A Nigerian man was given the shock of his life after seeing a piece of fish sold for N42000 in a supermarket in Lagos.

Chris shared the photo and wrote; So earlier today, i was at the Grand square supermarket in Victoria Island, to get some snacks to quench my cravings.

Guess what I saw? Can you imagine this piece of fish is sold for 42,000 Naira?

Shouldn't this be a wake up call for all Nigerians to go into fishing? Water don pass Garri o.

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/nigerian-man-given-shock-of-his-life.html?m=1

http://www.instagram.com/p/BRTwtxzg1z0/

2 Likes

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by jamessssman: 1:09pm
lol... mehn... na shark b dt?... dz tin wey b lyk eja dindin.. lol

14 Likes

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by HARDDON: 1:10pm
are you sure itz not gold plated piece of furniture?

13 Likes

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 1:17pm
it's possible...,

maybe the left over from the fish Jesus used to feed multitude in the Bible...

remember the story about Five loaves of bread/Fish .. in the Bible.. fit b the left over shaaa....

207 Likes 13 Shares

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 1:23pm
Eh?
Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by sipsip(m): 1:23pm
That is Diamond fish na. It contains vitamins, protein, carbohydrate, carbon dioxide, carbon copy... it has a fridge in it. You can eat it and it will grow back, provided you eat just one part of it. Yes... that small thing. The computer that was used to type the price is mad. The eatery that sold the fish is mad. The guy that bought the fish is mad. The boat that was used to catch the fish is mad, the fish that was killed itself is mad too. Rubbish set of people.

209 Likes 8 Shares

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by TPAND: 1:28pm
Grand Square na scammer shop abeg. Other than bread, i doubt if i can get anything there. Outrageous prices

3 Likes

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 2:08pm
Cool I wanna buy











Come and collect the cash

1 Like

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 2:08pm
The buyer must be a beneficiary of Tunibu's looted funds. I guess is even a relation to BAT.


Work hard and earn your salary in a hard way, you will never participate in such frugality

7 Likes

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 2:08pm
cheesy
Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by maddman: 2:08pm
Na the price na. It's called a pussy fish grin
Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by ip2121918021(m): 2:09pm
Even if i smoke everything here



and I drink everything here



and I access all the information(s) here



and I do this 101010100x101010100 times



I no go buy am 5h angry


Even this monkey no go buy am 5H


even cat wey like fish no gree

178 Likes 8 Shares

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by gbishman: 2:09pm
Am sure the fish cures cancer, I trust gullible Nigerians Like yourself would buy.

1 Like

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by kidman96(m): 2:09pm
pamdaniel:
it could be a mistake, maybe they meant# 420
Millxz:
Mistake
onatisi:
Where is the decimal point?
Only a decimal point makes it full naira ,otherwise this is just the kobo equivalent.
42000=420.00
Millxz:
Mistake
mine85:
It's a mistake, it's 420 naira
VickyRotex:
It's supposed to be #420.00 typo error.

its still too expensive for N420:00

17 Likes

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 2:09pm
grin Nawaooo, u dey vex oooo cheesy
sipsip:
That is Diamond fish na. It contains vitamins, protein, carbohydrate, carbon dioxide, carbon copy... it has a fridge in it. You can eat it and it will grow back, provided you eat just one part of it. Yes... that small thing. The computer that was used to type the price is mad. The eatery that sold the fish is mad. The guy that bought the fish is mad. The boat that was used to catch the fish is mad, the fish that was killed itself is mad too. Rubbish set of people.

5 Likes

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Pascalville(m): 2:09pm
Meanwhile angry angry

20 Likes 3 Shares

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 2:09pm
lipsrsealed

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by lifezone247(m): 2:09pm
shocked
Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by lekibraky(m): 2:09pm
Tah That is 420.00 naira

36 Likes 2 Shares

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by AutosBay: 2:09pm
Mistake it's N420

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 2:09pm
That fish na person head? undecided
Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by nkemdi89(f): 2:10pm
Typo error.

3 Likes

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Orpe7(m): 2:10pm
Chumpchange
Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by playfulvivo: 2:10pm
Rubbish I no buy an for N100 sef
Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by Kfaaji(m): 2:10pm
Na typographical error. He wanted to say N420 Fish like this has gone into extinction.

3 Likes

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by pmc01(m): 2:10pm
It's not even up to a Kilogram.
Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by BusinessHub1: 2:10pm
The devil is a liar!!
Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by AreaFada2: 2:10pm
Typo.
Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by suzan404(f): 2:10pm
The fish body na goldthe money fit buy 2bags of rice....fish wey no fit reach me sef

1 Like 1 Share

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:11pm
Definitely a weigh in price error ..The will re- calibrate their electronic pricing scale
Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by INTERMAN: 2:11pm
Maybe na Mammy water. It reminds me that boring old movie called YEMI MY LOVER. Fish turning to mami water

1 Like

Re: A Piece Of Fish Sold For N42,000 At Lagos Supermarket Shocks Man (Photos) by xynerise(m): 2:11pm
Na too much money dey make person go buy packaged dog shi't

1 Like 2 Shares

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

What Do You Gain From Drinking Alcohol? / 7 Finger Foods That Should Make It Into Nigerian Small Chops In 2017 / Domino's Pizza Opens Second Outlet In Ibadan

Viewing this topic: emeshot, Mowoe(m), Demiyike, Jackeeh(m), irokooo, amakarita(f), monalicious(f), theo07, amliftedhigher, ameerh(m), Riehmann, Adedayo97(m), skitkid2(m), Muyesky(m), Ngoziezel(f), Darla(f), albayomide, kiddoiLL(m), lionshare, Ade001ng(m), teabully(m), strawgirl(f), tonybamy(m), shayhune, EricDonn(m), adeniyilamlek(m), Batam(m), ibsadiq, mamapidgin, jacky101, osasbenny, xty50(f), Northmall(m), bolethings, calabaman(m), Yteflon(m), sammytee59(m), adicious(m), goldedprince, MRSIBOMO(f), drachel1993(f), ugreat(m), fagbalex(m), tboks(m), yetufaari(m), alabashop(m), ungab(m), Highdee860(m), deept(m), Alamala1, passion007, jazzyking(m), sododo(m), dejavu1(m), omo17(m), ganja06(m), acidici, Hadampson(m), latonyn(m), DrPlato, pyod, BoleAndFish, Dzesse, Onedibe1, Larryupsy, dbabba, joepepsy(m), lawalwas, Enaxfarm, slineik, eboski2, pautex, egorov(m), nathx(m), Sammybenzino, Current27(m), Famoustemmy, TINO26, tundelomo(m), Khemhyte(f), david16(m), funflavoured(f), jeff2010(m), somez(m), olaskul(m), leksgcfr(m), ennygbamgba(m), andyjell01(m), tunafishbabs(m), Dimaya, frenchwine(m), Ekeeyhandsome(m), Kingjoe7, cheddahboy(m), dljbd1(m), EzeCanada, Thecassanova, drharry, richyblink1(m), ifycent2, samobaba(m), maticanto(m), AGUBANZE, Loneley, DrFaitobaba(m), enigmaticlion, kayburner, Fecodear(f), showlight101(m), Temitope223(m), samuel051(m), ojibole(m), kenny5811, Tompolo1, MonAkan, Eustiham, SIRmuel86(m), Dainamo, okilingtete, Everest1989(m), khoyejo, 30secs(m), Josh64(m), Torlark(m), grayht(m), Emperorone(m), Mrmooh(m), christofashion1(m), asala1, Gidobaba(m), Anthony4578(m), 9ja4show, cybaj09, fretnot(m), Michollo(m), arcniyi(m), AheadMarket(m), AyamConfidence(m), Timiblanko(m), rayyj, eazy12(m), Oluwasemilorep(m), kachijack(m), beewhy009(m), Andema(m), iamademorlar(m), jayalpha, Nemma(m), mikewills(m), equity2genesis, nnemak(m) and 262 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.