Ecowas Court Strikes Out FG Request On Nnamdi Kanu's Case, Adjourns The Ruling
Court of Economic Community of West African States has just struck out a request by the Nigeria government asking the court to hands-off from entertaining the lawsuit filed by the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, and Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu over the gross abuses of his human rights by the Nigeria government.
The proceedings at the Ecowas Court sitting in Abuja commenced shortly after the arrival of Ecowas Court judges (Hon Justice Chijioke Nwokoye, Justice Micah Wilkins Wright, Justice Yaya Bairo and Justice Allone Sall) at exactly 10am this morning of March 7, 2017, alongside the two legal counsels, Hon Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor(Prosecuting Counsel) and Hon. Barrister S.I Labaran(Defense Counsel).
Following the introduction of the two counsels, Hon Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor representing IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu told the court that his client has been incarcerated for over 16 months despite several court injunctions by Nigerian courts granting him unconditional release. He told the court to uphold the suit filed by his client by granting him bail and imposing the necessary sanctions on the Nigeria government over the gross human rights abuses of his client and his followers as contained in the suit.
However, Counsel to the Nigeria government, S.I Labaran objected and told the court that it lacks the jurisdiction to entertain such case, as the case is still being presided over by a Nigerian court. He also told the court that IPOB is not an ECOWAS body and therefore the case should be struck out.
Reacting swiftly to the tensed argument between the Counsels, the Ecowas court judge, Justice Chijioke Nwokoye rebuffed the objection of the respondent for lack of merit. The judge explained that both Nnamdi Kanu and the Nigeria government are members of ECOWAS, therefore the court has every jurisdiction to entertain any case brought before it by both parties.
The presiding judge however adjourned its ruling on the lawsuit filed by Nnamdi Kanu to April 27, 2017.
Make dem stop dz adjourning stuff na
shame is already catching buhari on his dying bed. the ECOWAS judge is an Igbo man.
Hahahahahahahahaha! This will facilitate the ugu leaves death ngwa ngwa.
Chukwu okike abiama n'chere ndi ya.
Umu Chineke.
**block that useless BMC NGENEUKWUENU N SARRKI from derailing these sweet thread**
Nigeria is a country where . . .
Kanu is a known terrorist.
cc IpobExposed
This Igbo Nnamdi kanu seems to be dealing with the Zoogerian Government.
Just wondering why this guy seems to be getting a upper hand since Buhari left the shores of this country. Dear Nigerians may your enemy be incapacitated at your very point of Freedom.
Justice belongs to God almighty alone
Kanu is a terrorist
I thought some Cowards said he will rot in jail. Like play, this guy fit overthrown Buhari government. He should be careful
Hmmmm, E go better
Chai this one go pain them
this one is equivalent to flogging a dead horse o
I no call anybody name o
I am the only that is not interested '
Sweet
OK o
some people wont be happy
GameGod:
I dey observe your folly
And the dullard keep loosing while the God's anointed one keep wining..
very interesting
just free this man already
Fllatties, food is ready!
Kanu's jail key is with Bubu in London, the albino go tey well well there
Let this guy go already. A lot have said worst than he did why It seems the FG is afraid of him
Another heartbreak for afonjastic slave niggaz
Someone should please save lives by searching and finding sarrki the parrot, omenka de live and co. I know by now they might be running toward the nearest highway or with a rope running towards an iroko tree. No sleep for the wicked
