According to FRSC, these are some of the places we must not park our cars:



1.Road Junctions (Opposite or within 10 metres : 32 ft of a junction)

2.Bends or corners.

3.Top/crest of a hill.

4.Narrow bridge.

5.Railway line crossing

6.On zebra crossings and at emergency entrances/exits eg Hospitals, Road side clinics, Road safety Offices, Police stations, Fire stations and fire hydrants.

7.Entrances of markets, schools and private residence.

8.Footpath, pavement or cycle path.

9.The left hand side of the road at night (except in one-way street)

10.On flyovers, in tunnels or in underpasses (unless there are signs to say you may park there)

11.On expressways (except on the hard shoulder in an emergency)

12.Where you will make the road narrow.

13.Opposite another parked vehicle if this would narrow the road lesser that the width of two vehicles (double parking)

14.Near road construction works.



Add yours and tell us the one you disagree with.



Anywhere parkable is a park. 1 Like





Nigerians should sha learn to respect these FRSC men, i really like them more than the police, and i really wish we can always obey them. The truth remains that they are on the roads for our own good, not our downfall.

They dont even need your bribe.

How would you feel if this FRSC official that was almost beaten and shot by winners chapel members was your father or brother?

Don't park your car at Allen Avenue at night....







I repeat, do not park your car at Allen Avenue at night...a word is enough for the wise

Good info to take in when I buy my motor

Nice post !

Road safety is really working hard to make our roads safe 2 Likes

Ok

Make I park well first

Why Not Simply Forbid Parking In Nigeria?

And lastly, on roof top

like who TF wud park a car on a railway line crossing?

Places to park have finished na! And to think there is no provision for car parking in Nigerian roads

Make I park well for here first

Na to kukuma carry the car for head remain

really

insside my compound too!

The blue of car on the roof

