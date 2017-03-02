₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by autojosh: 2:37pm
You must not park wherever you see a “NO PARKING” sign. You must not park where your vehicle will obstruct the views of other road users or constitute danger to them..
According to FRSC, these are some of the places we must not park our cars:
1.Road Junctions (Opposite or within 10 metres : 32 ft of a junction)
2.Bends or corners.
3.Top/crest of a hill.
4.Narrow bridge.
5.Railway line crossing
6.On zebra crossings and at emergency entrances/exits eg Hospitals, Road side clinics, Road safety Offices, Police stations, Fire stations and fire hydrants.
7.Entrances of markets, schools and private residence.
8.Footpath, pavement or cycle path.
9.The left hand side of the road at night (except in one-way street)
10.On flyovers, in tunnels or in underpasses (unless there are signs to say you may park there)
11.On expressways (except on the hard shoulder in an emergency)
12.Where you will make the road narrow.
13.Opposite another parked vehicle if this would narrow the road lesser that the width of two vehicles (double parking)
14.Near road construction works.
Add yours and tell us the one you disagree with.
https://autojosh.com/park-your-car/
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by thesicilian: 2:48pm
Anywhere parkable is a park.
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by Expl0rers: 3:09pm
problem...
Nigerians should sha learn to respect these FRSC men, i really like them more than the police, and i really wish we can always obey them. The truth remains that they are on the roads for our own good, not our downfall.
They dont even need your bribe.
How would you feel if this FRSC official that was almost beaten and shot by winners chapel members was your father or brother? check the video here: http://naijavocal.com/frsc-officer-almost-shot-to-death-and-beaten-by-winners-chapel-members/
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by Papykush: 3:09pm
Don't park your car at Allen Avenue at night....
I repeat, do not park your car at Allen Avenue at night...a word is enough for the wise
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by helphelp: 3:09pm
Good info to take in when I buy my motor
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by Flexherbal(m): 3:10pm
Nice post !
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by kjigga(f): 3:10pm
Road safety is really working hard to make our roads safe
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by groundnutoil(m): 3:10pm
d
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by boardmem(m): 3:10pm
Ok
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by mcmurphy132: 3:10pm
Make I park well first
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by castrokins(m): 3:10pm
Why Not Simply Forbid Parking In Nigeria?
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by RexEmmyGee: 3:11pm
And lastly, on roof top
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by pTomz(m): 3:11pm
like who TF wud park a car on a railway line crossing?
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by Iruobean(m): 3:12pm
Oboy see space oooh. I can't tink of anything funny that will make people recognize me.
I need some likes pls or quotes
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by Callmemike(m): 3:12pm
Places to park have finished na! And to think there is no provision for car parking in Nigerian roads
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by yteds: 3:13pm
pTomz:this autojosh blogger no too sabi work
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by Chuvin22(m): 3:13pm
Make I park well for here first
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by ednut1(m): 3:14pm
Papykush:wetin go happen my padi don do am twice
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by Emperormartin(m): 3:14pm
If we no see where we go pack, we go park for roof!
By the way, the pics above is tasted n trusted
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by LastSurvivor11: 3:15pm
Na to kukuma carry the car for head remain
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by Papykush: 3:15pm
ednut1:
you no know say osho dey bust car?
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by johnwiller50: 3:16pm
really
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by chimah3(m): 3:22pm
insside my compound too!
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by Ayblaize(m): 3:23pm
The blue of car on the roof
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by bolarinwa209: 3:23pm
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by IBreakRules: 3:24pm
Iruobean:
Exchange rate of 1like or quote in $ is how much now please?
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by Justicealh3(m): 3:27pm
Don't park in Nairaland is gate....
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by AheadMarket(m): 3:29pm
Bank no dey?
|Re: 14 Places Not To Park Your Car – FRSC by dukeo(m): 3:31pm
Expl0rers:
