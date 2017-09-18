₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 6:42pm
From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by an online user,a terrible accident occurred on Monday in Kaduna.Three people died on the spot.
The accident occurred when a driver was trying to evade FRSC officials.When the driver saw them, he forgot that he would not be able to climb the rock block mounted by them.
Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshot below
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 6:43pm
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by policy12: 6:44pm
R. I. P to the dead...no wonder Hell Rufai pursue them away from major road.
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by PointZerom: 6:45pm
Buhari and blood!
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:46pm
FRSC are the most useless paramilitary
They are arrogant and aggressive
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:47pm
PointZerom:
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by udemejack(m): 6:48pm
so tragic.......
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by PointZerom: 7:07pm
sarrki:
Lol, Buhari has a lot of blood in his hands. If you doubt me show me any completed project in your state and I will show you graves of people killed by him.
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by PointZerom: 7:08pm
sarrki:
Hope you aren't wailing here?.
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by hisgrace090: 7:16pm
Federal road "disaster"commission again?
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by veacea: 8:18pm
It's well
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by sniperr007: 8:18pm
sarrki:Vio nko?
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 8:19pm
OMG....
There's nothing I hate more than sudden untimely deaths.
R.I.P to the dead.
May God Keep preserving us all even if it means delaying that call, appointment, bank alert, friend, etc for a few seconds more.
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by azh29464: 8:19pm
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 8:20pm
No value for lives
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by gloryman91: 8:21pm
Our drivers will never learn, why evading arrest?
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by RedAlert08(m): 8:22pm
We need an interpreter ASAP!
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:22pm
This is very unfortunate to see, sorry to d bereaved
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by Narldon(f): 8:23pm
Bad
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by menstrualpad: 8:23pm
gloryman91:Weakling convenient to blame the dead
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by osazsky(m): 8:24pm
how can u use those heavy pipes used by oil companys to barricade roads thereby endangering d lives of road users .what a loss,rip but commandant shld b sent to prison asap
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by tigonana: 8:24pm
Nd wat I dey still waiting, people shld deal with dose ediot..,
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by Kizyte(m): 8:26pm
Road Safety has turned to Road Hazard
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by EponOjuku: 8:26pm
PointZerom:
I'm sure you must be from one of those five villages whose total landmass is not up to Oyo State alone.
Which monument do you want in your area when the total VAT remittance of your 5 states is less than Kano state alone?
Why are you making animal noises when the annual IGR figures of your entire zone is less than that of Mushin local government?
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by EponOjuku: 8:27pm
PointZerom:
Ipod piglets and potopoto.
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by almsofgold: 8:28pm
.must everything be medieval in this country? Imagine using stone as a road block .
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by fergie001(m): 8:28pm
Rip
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by xakakes: 8:34pm
You need to witness the way men and women of FRSC operates at the Onitsha end of the Niger Bridge,very uncivilised,they will jump on a coming vehicle just to block another as well as using their own vehicle to move across the road no wonder about a month ago one of then was knocked down and died in the process but they never learn.too bad their hierarchy is not informed about all these
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:36pm
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by iamjavadem: 8:37pm
sarrki:Its morons like you that dont let this country move forward. FRSC busy doing their job and a slowpoke like you tried to escape and killed people and you are blaming FRSC. Please lend me your brain, i am building an idiot and you are the best candidate.
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 8:40pm
..
|Re: People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) by Rtopzy(f): 8:42pm
TRANSLATION....................
Today, Monday.... 18/9/2017.... At about 1:05pm, an ugly incident happened at Kawo bridge that leads to Kaduna state where three people lost their lives at the spot. The incident happened when the driver was trying to evade the FRSC officials who mounted blockage by the bridge. When the driver saw them, he forgot that his vehicle couldn't go through; so, in the process he hit the metal that obstructs big vehicles from passing through the bridge. Immediately, the metal fell on a vehicle conveying passengers to Riga chikun.The driver and the passengers all died. God rest their souls................................
