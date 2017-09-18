Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / People Killed In Kaduna As Driver Was Evading FRSC Officials (Graphic Photos) (12520 Views)

The accident occurred when a driver was trying to evade FRSC officials.When the driver saw them, he forgot that he would not be able to climb the rock block mounted by them.





Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshot below



R. I. P to the dead...no wonder Hell Rufai pursue them away from major road.

Buhari and blood! 1 Like

FRSC are the most useless paramilitary



They are arrogant and aggressive 20 Likes

so tragic.......

Hope you aren't wailing here?. Hope you aren't wailing here?. 3 Likes

Federal road "disaster"commission again? 3 Likes 1 Share

It's well

OMG....

There's nothing I hate more than sudden untimely deaths.



R.I.P to the dead.



May God Keep preserving us all even if it means delaying that call, appointment, bank alert, friend, etc for a few seconds more. OMG....R.I.P to the dead.May God Keep preserving us all even if it means delaying that call, appointment, bank alert, friend, etc for a few seconds more.

No value for lives

Our drivers will never learn, why evading arrest?

We need an interpreter ASAP!

This is very unfortunate to see, sorry to d bereaved

Bad

Our drivers will never learn, why evading arrest? Weakling convenient to blame the dead Weakling convenient to blame the dead

how can u use those heavy pipes used by oil companys to barricade roads thereby endangering d lives of road users .what a loss,rip but commandant shld b sent to prison asap

Nd wat I dey still waiting, people shld deal with dose ediot..,

Road Safety has turned to Road Hazard 1 Like 1 Share

I'm sure you must be from one of those five villages whose total landmass is not up to Oyo State alone.



Which monument do you want in your area when the total VAT remittance of your 5 states is less than Kano state alone?



Why are you making animal noises when the annual IGR figures of your entire zone is less than that of Mushin local government? I'm sure you must be from one of those five villages whose total landmass is not up to Oyo State alone.Which monument do you want in your area when the total VAT remittance of your 5 states is less than Kano state alone?Why are you making animal noises when the annual IGR figures of your entire zone is less than that of Mushin local government? 1 Like

Ipod piglets and potopoto. Ipod piglets and potopoto. 6 Likes

.must everything be medieval in this country? Imagine using stone as a road block . .must everything be medieval in this country? Imagine using stone as a road block

Rip

You need to witness the way men and women of FRSC operates at the Onitsha end of the Niger Bridge,very uncivilised,they will jump on a coming vehicle just to block another as well as using their own vehicle to move across the road no wonder about a month ago one of then was knocked down and died in the process but they never learn.too bad their hierarchy is not informed about all these 1 Like

