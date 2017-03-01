Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori (10529 Views)

Seyi Edun Throws Adeniyi Johnson A Surprise Birthday Dinner (Photos) / Niyi Johnson Engaged To Seyi Edun / Seyi Law Dances With Club Girls, Bathed Them With Dollars (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





During Johnson's birthday party last week, the Female Minister was also in attendance and she has been identified as Prophetess Israel Ayanfe Olubori of Havilah Rosac Mountain of Fire Ministries.



At his birthday dinner Mrs Israel Olubori blessed Adeniyi Johnson and his Bae, Seyi with dollar bills which she sprayed on the couple during the celebration.



See below...





http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/actor-adeniyi-johnson-and-bae-blessed.html Nigerian actress Seyi Edun had stated in a recent interview that a female minister of God was responsible for matching them together when they both went to her mountain for prayers. Seyi in the interview called the woman in question, Mr Johnson spiritual mother.During Johnson's birthday party last week, the Female Minister was also in attendance and she has been identified as Prophetess Israel Ayanfe Olubori of Havilah Rosac Mountain of Fire Ministries.At his birthday dinner Mrs Israel Olubori blessed Adeniyi Johnson and his Bae, Seyi with dollar bills which she sprayed on the couple during the celebration.See below...





Having a church is sweet o. Kai.Having a church is sweet o. 4 Likes

Spititual momci. Weh done ma 1 Like

juman:

Kai.



Having a church is sweet o. o





Sweet pass Ponzi Sweet pass Ponzi 4 Likes 1 Share



The woman and the bae looks alike That's somebodys titheThe woman and the bae looks alike 1 Like

Church tithe and offering...ok,let me come and be going. 3 Likes 1 Share

Toor

Hmm

Please where is the woman's church I need delivery

#spiritual indeed

Offering plus tithe, pledges. Matthew 7 Vs 21

please all, beware of dis guy, he is a scammer

Coughs........

itzOluwa:

Spititual momci. Weh done ma 1 Like

I bet she bought the dollars as PTA ooo

THIS FRAUDSTER IS AT IT AGAIN. .. CHECK HIS SIGNATURE HE JUST REGISTERED TODAY WITH A DIFFERENT NAME AND A NEW ADVERT . PLEASE BE WARNED THIS THEIF HAS COME HERE TO SCAM PEOPLE ... I HOPE YOU ARE DONE EATING THE 300K TO STOLE FROM ME .. BUT AM JUST STARTING WITH YOU OLEBURUGU

Those are 1 dollar notes (lol) 2 Likes

It is good to always acknowledge and be grateful for what you've been blessed with





But to display and "flaunt" it on social media doesn't seem appropriate



I never hear of any country wey dem dey spray for occasion not to talk of indoors as in the instant case.

one dollar denomination

$1 dollar is equals to One naira. Biko wiaris Wande coal. I go mushin I no see am again

Believe it or not there is more to it than what meets the eye

... 1 Like

#WehdonMa Some people's tithe,development levy, missionary offering......#WehdonMa

All I see is showering a fine boy with gullibles' tithe.

One dollar

fatherfaith:

please all, beware of dis guy, he is a scammer



Just like that? Just like that?





Is dollar now Nigeria official currency



RUBBISH What is the show off for?Is dollar now Nigeria official currencyRUBBISH

juman:

Kai.



Having a church is sweet o.

You can start one now You can start one now

guchi120:

THIS FRAUDSTER IS AT IT AGAIN. .. CHECK HIS SIGNATURE HE JUST REGISTERED TODAY WITH A DIFFERENT NAME AND A NEW ADVERT . PLEASE BE WARNED THIS THEIF HAS COME HERE TO SCAM PEOPLE ... I HOPE YOU ARE DONE EATING THE 300K TO STOLE FROM ME .. BUT AM JUST STARTING WITH YOU OLEBURUGU



Don't mind the bastard, but wait.... 300k? We're u trying to buy life time unlimited data??

Na just 1k d idiot chop from me sha, since then I respect myself subscribe direct from d ISPs Don't mind the bastard, but wait.... 300k? We're u trying to buy life time unlimited data??Na just 1k d idiot chop from me sha, since then I respect myself subscribe direct from d ISPs 2 Likes