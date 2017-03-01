₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by TunezMedia: 4:05pm
Nigerian actress Seyi Edun had stated in a recent interview that a female minister of God was responsible for matching them together when they both went to her mountain for prayers. Seyi in the interview called the woman in question, Mr Johnson spiritual mother.
During Johnson's birthday party last week, the Female Minister was also in attendance and she has been identified as Prophetess Israel Ayanfe Olubori of Havilah Rosac Mountain of Fire Ministries.
At his birthday dinner Mrs Israel Olubori blessed Adeniyi Johnson and his Bae, Seyi with dollar bills which she sprayed on the couple during the celebration.
See below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/actor-adeniyi-johnson-and-bae-blessed.html
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Sansa143(f): 4:06pm
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by juman(m): 4:44pm
Kai.
Having a church is sweet o.
4 Likes
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by itzOluwa: 4:53pm
Spititual momci. Weh done ma
1 Like
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Sammypope4all(m): 4:54pm
juman:o
Sweet pass Ponzi
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by anjigirl: 4:54pm
That's somebodys tithe
The woman and the bae looks alike
1 Like
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Papykush: 4:54pm
Church tithe and offering...ok,let me come and be going.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Surestontop(f): 4:54pm
Toor
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by aity2011(m): 4:54pm
Hmm
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by IYANGBALI: 4:54pm
Please where is the woman's church I need delivery
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by childuptojoy: 4:55pm
#spiritual indeed
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Olukologia(m): 4:55pm
Offering plus tithe, pledges. Matthew 7 Vs 21
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by tociano009(m): 4:55pm
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by fatherfaith: 4:55pm
please all, beware of dis guy, he is a scammer
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Pavore9: 4:55pm
Coughs........
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by pikdata: 4:56pm
itzOluwa:
1 Like
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by shaddoww: 4:56pm
I bet she bought the dollars as PTA ooo
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by guchi120(m): 4:56pm
THIS FRAUDSTER IS AT IT AGAIN. .. CHECK HIS SIGNATURE HE JUST REGISTERED TODAY WITH A DIFFERENT NAME AND A NEW ADVERT . PLEASE BE WARNED THIS THEIF HAS COME HERE TO SCAM PEOPLE ... I HOPE YOU ARE DONE EATING THE 300K TO STOLE FROM ME .. BUT AM JUST STARTING WITH YOU OLEBURUGU
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Moneyyy: 4:56pm
Those are 1 dollar notes (lol)
2 Likes
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Tazdroid(m): 4:56pm
It is good to always acknowledge and be grateful for what you've been blessed with
But to display and "flaunt" it on social media doesn't seem appropriate
I never hear of any country wey dem dey spray for occasion not to talk of indoors as in the instant case.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by lakeside30: 4:57pm
one dollar denomination
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by itzOluwa: 4:57pm
$1 dollar is equals to One naira. Biko wiaris Wande coal. I go mushin I no see am again
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Danny287(m): 4:57pm
Believe it or not there is more to it than what meets the eye
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by aleeyus(m): 4:57pm
...
1 Like
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by BlueRayDick: 4:58pm
Some people's tithe,development levy, missionary offering...... #WehdonMa
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Austinoiz(m): 4:58pm
All I see is showering a fine boy with gullibles' tithe.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Adaowerri111: 4:58pm
One dollar
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by alldbest: 4:58pm
fatherfaith:
Just like that?
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by Drversatile: 4:59pm
What is the show off for?
Is dollar now Nigeria official currency
RUBBISH
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by adeadeyera(m): 5:00pm
juman:
You can start one now
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by alldbest: 5:00pm
guchi120:
Don't mind the bastard, but wait.... 300k? We're u trying to buy life time unlimited data??
Na just 1k d idiot chop from me sha, since then I respect myself subscribe direct from d ISPs
2 Likes
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson & Seyi Edun Blessed With Dollars By Israel Ayanfe Olubori by bumi10: 5:00pm
ok
