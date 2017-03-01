₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by Nnamdisblog(m): 4:58pm
Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty shared this beautiful photo on her Instagram page.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/ex-bbnaija-gifty-beautiful-in-new-photo.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRV5-kgAtIa/?taken-by=officialgiftypowers
1 Like
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by LAFO(f): 5:05pm
The babe fine sha.
This exposure is just.....
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by Dicksonpussy2: 5:22pm
this is what I love seeing,not ugly beetches
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by axortedbabe(f): 5:33pm
This pishurs u r sharing. .
Diaris godu o
1 Like
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by MxtaMichealz(m): 5:40pm
Ok
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by Twaci(f): 5:49pm
We already have Toke Makinwa... Try again
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by Tynasparks(f): 6:23pm
Shes beautiful no doubt
4 Likes
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by PetrePan(m): 6:46pm
Why she con dey use one eye check me out nah..
3 Likes
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by veekid(m): 7:29pm
oniyeye
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by Katyusha(m): 7:29pm
.This one don turn celeb for her IPOB mind....but those melons on her chest will be good for a tit-fvcck..
Vibes, good vibes.
4 Likes
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by Papykush: 7:30pm
Gifty is the "dumbest" girl in the history of big brother...i think lightskin ladies are always dumb though cuz they think the world evolves around their pretty faces. Check Tboss too... She no know book at all
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpNdTVaI5ZQ
Watch the video before you quote me
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by veekid(m): 7:30pm
Attention seeker; she wanna do anything to get noticed, when it's certain she has nothing to do with her life
1 Like
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by ip2121918021(m): 7:30pm
argh.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by fpeter(f): 7:30pm
Na only dis one she sabi
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by AfroSamurai: 7:30pm
I've seen better...
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by dokunbam(m): 7:30pm
Fine chick
Building Business Rapport - 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhrkiWAWsiw?t=70
Visit and subscribe to our channel for more video on how to identify and sell your passion.
1 Like
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by Rayhandrinni(m): 7:31pm
bk
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by softMarket(m): 7:31pm
Bad girls
1 Like
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by Linqsz(m): 7:31pm
Okay, you have big breast
What of sense?
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by jegz25(m): 7:31pm
all suck na suck...
1 Like
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by DONSMITH123(m): 7:31pm
Na wetin she like bi this
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by profhezekiah: 7:31pm
waooooh lie muhammad daughter looks good
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by 2dream(m): 7:31pm
Hmmm
she no even fine sef
#teamblackbabe
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by pweshboi(m): 7:31pm
This lion girl.... Lai Mohammed generation
1 Like
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by CAPTAIND5235: 7:31pm
The winner of this notorious Big Brother Naija is expected to walk away with N25milion and a Car.. All it requires is: Live with a set of fellow crazy people, do all sorts of immoral things and win!
If only there could be an educating version of such. If only they could house intelligent scholars like this and make them compete for similar prizes. But, no! Our people do not encourage sanity. The best in Mathematics competitions walk home with ridiculous stipends. Laughable prizes while these morons in BBN earn millions for coming to suck breasts on International TVs.
What a generation! What a time! How do we nurture and produce the next Chike Obi's, the next Chinua Achebe's and the next Wole Shoyinka's? What foundations are we laying down for the coming generations? What message of hope and legacies are we leaving behind? Immoralities... Are we not losing our minds?
We should see that this programme is replaced with a more intelligent and educative programme.
Naija is broke yet the sponsors are wasting millions of Naira on an highly Immoral programme.
Pls what is the lesson on this Big Brother for our YOUTHS?
I am just thinking aloud......
1 Like
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by HelenBee(f): 7:31pm
Titful
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by DONSMITH123(m): 7:32pm
softMarket:
how many?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by segebase(m): 7:32pm
mehn I need puck dis puna
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by funkyrash(m): 7:32pm
When Kamen had the chance... He was following t-boss... See life
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by ayila13(m): 7:32pm
LovePeddler-like
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by Jacksparr0w127: 7:33pm
It's time to start the olosho work fulltime. Awon professional olosho
ip2121918021:
Hahahahaha bros take the wanking easy o. You no dey sorry for yourself ni?
1 Like
|Re: Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty Beautiful In New Photo by hammerF: 7:33pm
Katyusha:
Anything Igbo always sells...
