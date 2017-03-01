

If only there could be an educating version of such. If only they could house intelligent scholars like this and make them compete for similar prizes. But, no! Our people do not encourage sanity. The best in Mathematics competitions walk home with ridiculous stipends. Laughable prizes while these morons in BBN earn millions for coming to suck breasts on International TVs.

What a generation! What a time! How do we nurture and produce the next Chike Obi's, the next Chinua Achebe's and the next Wole Shoyinka's ? What foundations are we laying down for the coming generations? What message of hope and legacies are we leaving behind? Immoralities... Are we not losing our minds?

We should see that this programme is replaced with a more intelligent and educative programme.

Naija is broke yet the sponsors are wasting millions of Naira on an highly Immoral programme.

Pls what is the lesson on this Big Brother for our YOUTHS?

