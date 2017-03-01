Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) (8335 Views)

Source: Here are photos of Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State at the Federal High Court Ikoyi Lagos today. He is being prosecuted by the EFCC for fraud and money laundering.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/orji-uzor-kalu-appears-in-court-over.html

Criminal. 3 Likes

Hope he won't become a saint because he has joined APC? 2 Likes

Ghen ghen

The topic is one of Biafra leaders appears in court over fraud 4 Likes



APC saints APC saints 1 Like

HmmmmmMmmmmmmmmmm

Even after joining APC?

Toh

What of the grand master of corruption T.A ORJI? 1 Like

Ghen

It continues.





E won carry style get Ambo shape of head.

No! No! It can't be!

His is like a watermelon 3 Likes

.

Nigga go win dem. Kia kia like baba blue

rem44:

He will surely escape

And as predicted, his lawyer is Mike Ozekhome...



EFCC worst nightmares. He always triumph over them especially if Rotimi Jacobs is the prosecuting counsel for EFCC 4 Likes

Oju ole re ole

Buharimustgo:

What of the grand master of corruption T.A ORJI?

Inside the national assembly complex

HIDING Inside the national assembly complexHIDING 1 Like

Abia pipo, biko bia lenba...dis man Don chop una money sotey him mouth no fit open wella again

adeadeyera:

Even after joining APC?

Toh

Cry cry baby... Cry cry baby...

Is Ozekhome now the defender of the corrupt and alleged corrupt? 4 Likes

this one na story for the gods. leave matter for Mathias abeg!





as a decampee he's supposed to be a saint and untouchable



anyway he won't be convicted all these all just formalities ND initial gra gra thought he decampedas a decampee he's supposed to be a saint and untouchableanyway he won't be convicted all these all just formalities ND initial gra gra





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zO5h7K5LV8 have you watched

Mike Ozekhome has only been a lawyer for the corrupt. I wonder how he sleeps at night knowing fully well that he is defending people who have raped the collective wealth of Nigerians. 1 Like

Smartsyn:

And as predicted, his lawyer is Mike Ozekhome...



EFCC worst nightmares. He always triumph over them especially if Rotimi Jacobs is the prosecuting counsel for EFCC

pls i can't remember any case he has won against EFCC name 2 or 3 pls to be very sure thanks pls i can't remember any case he has won against EFCC name 2 or 3 pls to be very sure thanks 3 Likes

brainpulse:

The topic is one of Biafra leaders appears in court over fraud See ur life! See ur life!

Where are the slowpoke.s always shouting "selective fight against corruption "?



So Kanu will make Igbos love him. Let him face his trials.





PDP/Ipob are criminals Idioots sentence him A criminal just like Nnamdi Kanu. He visited Kanu right?So Kanu will make Igbos love him. Let him face his trials.PDP/Ipob are criminals Idiootssentence him

will he go to jail. .. capital NO