|Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by rem44: 6:54pm
Here are photos of Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State at the Federal High Court Ikoyi Lagos today. He is being prosecuted by the EFCC for fraud and money laundering.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/orji-uzor-kalu-appears-in-court-over.html
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by darkenkach(m): 6:59pm
Criminal.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by INTROVERT(f): 7:01pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by Drversatile: 7:02pm
Hope he won't become a saint because he has joined APC?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by brunofarad(m): 7:59pm
Ghen ghen
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by brainpulse: 7:59pm
The topic is one of Biafra leaders appears in court over fraud
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:00pm
APC saints
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by jeff1607(m): 8:00pm
HmmmmmMmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by adeadeyera(m): 8:00pm
Even after joining APC?
Toh
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by Buharimustgo: 8:00pm
What of the grand master of corruption T.A ORJI?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by sugarbelly: 8:00pm
Ghen
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 8:00pm
It continues.
E won carry style get Ambo shape of head.
No! No! It can't be!
His is like a watermelon
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by sugarbelly: 8:01pm
.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by itzOluwa: 8:01pm
Nigga go win dem. Kia kia like baba blue
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by Great504: 8:02pm
rem44:...so he was prosecuted and yet smiling. No problem, just observing.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by bread2dey: 8:03pm
He will surely escape
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by Smartsyn(m): 8:05pm
And as predicted, his lawyer is Mike Ozekhome...
EFCC worst nightmares. He always triumph over them especially if Rotimi Jacobs is the prosecuting counsel for EFCC
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by obembet(m): 8:05pm
Oju ole re ole
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by Cityfirstborn(m): 8:06pm
Buharimustgo:
Inside the national assembly complex
HIDING
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by femijay8271(m): 8:08pm
Abia pipo, biko bia lenba...dis man Don chop una money sotey him mouth no fit open wella again
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by tunjijones(m): 8:08pm
adeadeyera:
Cry cry baby...
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by gift01: 8:08pm
Is Ozekhome now the defender of the corrupt and alleged corrupt?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by yubarbs(m): 8:09pm
this one na story for the gods. leave matter for Mathias abeg!
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by Talk2Bella(f): 8:09pm
thought he decamped
as a decampee he's supposed to be a saint and untouchable
anyway he won't be convicted all these all just formalities ND initial gra gra
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by skiibo: 8:12pm
have you watched
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zO5h7K5LV8
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by claremont(m): 8:13pm
Mike Ozekhome has only been a lawyer for the corrupt. I wonder how he sleeps at night knowing fully well that he is defending people who have raped the collective wealth of Nigerians.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by Qmerit(m): 8:15pm
Smartsyn:
pls i can't remember any case he has won against EFCC name 2 or 3 pls to be very sure thanks
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by hollywater: 8:16pm
brainpulse:See ur life!
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by QuietHammer(m): 8:17pm
Where are the slowpoke.s always shouting "selective fight against corruption "?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by IpobExposed: 8:22pm
A criminal just like Nnamdi Kanu. He visited Kanu right?
So Kanu will make Igbos love him. Let him face his trials.
PDP/Ipob are criminals Idioots sentence him
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by Blackfire(m): 8:23pm
will he go to jail. .. capital NO
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Appears In Court Over Fraud (Pics) by Alphasoar(m): 8:24pm
Run run run to APC, safety is in APC; Tommorrow maybe too late: why not run run run to APC. . . . Na play I dey oh.
seguntijan(m), legislatively, Bumpad, exwizzy90(m), Kdon2(m), Obainoneandonly(m), themanderon, CHUXA(m), overhypedsteve(m), Milaxx, Unik2me, Slymonster(m), BlackOnassis(m), macarson2k(m), adewumi713(m), collins333, mytime24(f), harmless011, abu12, Amhappy(f), adatemi, Odegwu097(m), PrinceKenne(m), glight1, tollybloggz, gtrader, okekecc1(m) and 59 guest(s)
