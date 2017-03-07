₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
7 Simple Online Jobs You Can Do From Home by importexpert(m): 8:14pm
Few days ago i created a thread about "overcoming fear of becoming an entrepreneur" it was very insightful and it was a hit. it generated soo many intellectual comments and engagement within a very short period of time. today i will be given you guys "7 easy-to-do online jobs you can do from home". lets go...
If you are looking for online jobs from home, there are many alternatives to choose from. For instance, you can find from options like customer service, data entry, surveys, design, human resources, affiliate marketing and more. These jobs are in great demand for 3 obvious reasons. Firstly, companies will not need to provide a working space for those they will hire since you have the freedom to work from your home, secondly, they will not pay for your computer and internet connection since most freelancers already have both in place, thirdly people request for jobs based on what they are capable of doing. so, the companies will not have to pay for their training again.
The 7 easy-to-do online jobs are described below:
1. Online Tutoring
For people looking for online income options without investment, this is perhaps the best alternative. After all, it does not require any upfront money. However, you ought to have good qualifications or knowledge about your chosen subject. Even language teachers are in great demand. Make some online research to what others charge and start earning online money.
2.Online Data Entry
Online date entry jobs do command some experience and good computer skills. You need to remain well organized to excel in this job. In addition, meeting the deadlines is a must. Of course, it offers great flexibility in terms of work timings night or day shifts, part time or full time. With some training you can master the art of such online jobs from home. your starting point include sites like fiverr, elance, upwork, freelance etc.
3.Transcription
In this work, you are required to convert speech into electronics or written documents. The transcription involved could be anything - audio to electronic file, medical, legal, meetings, and more. At times you may have to provide a background for the subject. This helps in transcribing the speech.
4. Translation
If you have expertise for more than one language, this is the ideal job for you. It is primarily a work from home option where you translate emails, documents, books, or other texts in many different languages. When it comes to the time needed to finish the work, it will depend on the nature of job involved. For instance, if you are working on a book, it could take several months or even longer. Here, more than the experience, a better understanding of different languages is desired.
5. Online Surveys
These set of jobs do not require any upfront payment from you. There are many companies who are more than willing to make payment for your opinion regarding their services or products. Normally, these surveys contain a list of multiple-options questions which you are required to answer. Such online jobs from home have become very popular especially among homemakers (women).
6. Graphic Designer
Irrespective of whether you are a beginner or an experienced graphic designer, the internet offers numerous opportunities. The best part - most of these jobs are absolutely free and you can do the work from your home. The job listing usually carries the experience needed. You can even download graphic applications from the internet free of cost.
7. Affiliate Marketing
This is beyond every doubt one of the most profitable online business in the universe today. it is not all bed of roses for everyone but it is a bed of roses for those that have been guided. affiliate marketing is a form of online business in which you are paid commission for recommending other people's products.
Above are some easy to to online businesses that you can explore. procrastination is your enemy in the disguise of a friend. the best time to act on any of the online businesses is now.
