₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,040 members, 3,405,633 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 07:39 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water (2822 Views)
What Do You Do When Your Phone With A Non Removable Battery Falls Into Water?? / 5 Ways To Avoid Damage To Battery While Charging Your Phone / How To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by dammy13(m): 5:14am
Your smartphone dropping in water doesn’t mean the end of it. Although smartphones are not waterproofed, you can still rescue it. The most important thing is that you should apply these tips shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online booking agency to save your phone. It is no gainsaying that water and phones are enemies. Mr. Water is always happy to destroy your phone.
1. Don’t press anything after taking it out of water
The first thing you should do is to remove your smartphone from the water. You know right? Importantly, don’t do anything like turning it on, press any keys, nor blow it. You should not do any of this if you are serious about saving your phone.
2. Open the back and remove the battery
The next thing you should do immediately you remove your phone from water is to carefully remove the battery.
3. Take out other removable parts
For those whose batteries are not detachable from their phones, they should simply remove their SIM cards and memory cards. You should also do same even if you can detach your battery.
4. Dry your phone
There are different ways to dry your phone. The first one that comes to mind is the sun. But there are other ways. You can use a vacuum, or use uncooked rice. Using uncooked rice is the fastest option to dry your phone. The rice will soak the moisture and dry your phone. Your phone should power on. If it doesn’t power on, you should charge it. If it still doesn’t power on, you can leave it for a day or two. This will help the phone to fully recover and power on.
5. You should take it to your engineer if…
After a day or two, and it doesn’t still work, you should take it to your engineer for diagnoses. He should do his magic but it may cost you some money. But don’t just give your phone to anyone. You should have a friend who is experienced in phone repairs.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/03/5-ways-to-save-your-phone-when-it-falls.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by seunlayi(m): 5:19am
Useful hint
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by shikshark: 6:06am
.
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by segebase(m): 6:40am
remove the battery n put it inside dry rice
1 Like
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by nony43(m): 6:58am
G.
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by Samanza89(m): 6:58am
Useful hint anywhere, but most phone products we now have are carrying inbuilt battery. Wonder what you'll do at that instance...
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by emmabest2000(m): 6:59am
Swiftlee:
Etumgbe:
Simple and easiest method pick it up from inside the water as quickly as you can and put it inside oven for few seconds .
And it's good to go
1 Like
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by Jeffrey12(m): 6:59am
put the complete phone inside garri for 2days
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by worworgirl(f): 6:59am
What abt phones with unremovable batty?
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by Antoeni(m): 7:00am
U try,what of if d battery is in built HTC m7
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by neweraomo: 7:00am
what if it fell into an ocean ?
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by Etumgbe(m): 7:00am
What of non removable battery
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by valdes00(m): 7:00am
Zinedine Zidane has opened up why he headbutted Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup Final. Zidane..."He dragged my shirt,i ignored him,He called my mother a LovePeddler, i ignored him...He called my father a terrorist, i also ignored". Then I Lost My Temper when he told me, 'Go And Join Arsenal'.
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by Swiftlee(m): 7:00am
What if its these non removable battery phones ?
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by niquez94(m): 7:00am
This is one of the reasons why I detest phones with unremovable battery
1 Like
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by echobazz(m): 7:00am
noted
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by M17CXi: 7:01am
dammy13:
Why using iPhone picture
When you know well you can't easily remove the battery
1 Like
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by searchng4love: 7:02am
While the bag of rice is good... It's not as effective as tying up the phone in a sack with one or two silicone bags. The ones used for new shoes...
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by orlarbissy(f): 7:02am
Bae read the post
worworgirl:
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by fittty(m): 7:03am
Samsung S7 Edge here. Water proof
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by emmanuel596(m): 7:03am
Swiftlee:
Suck the water with your mouth from any opening or hit the phone gently on your hand after that soak the phone in a bag of rice for 3 to 4 hours, that was how I rivived my Camon c9 and that's the same phone that typed this... Bless
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by austinosita(m): 7:07am
worworgirl:
He talked about it too, obviously you didn't read through very well. Just remove the sim and memory card and dip in uncooked rice or place under the sun.
#worworgirl
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by NLchikeeto(f): 7:07am
.
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by austinosita(m): 7:08am
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by refreshrate: 7:09am
OP there's a difference between 5 "ways" & "steps" do you think you can identify this?
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by advocatebaba(m): 7:15am
PUT IT INSIDE A BOILING RICE ND C D MAGIC IN 2MINUTES.
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by Alphafeezay(m): 7:18am
Insert the phone in rice. Yes rice. It will suck out the water. I mean raw rice o... Not jollof.
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by Mcowubaba: 7:19am
Uncooked rice how?
Can someone explain to me better
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by megawax8: 7:23am
For phones with non removable batteries, It doesn't make much of a difference soaking in rice when there's power in the battery......It only worsens the case. It may have worked for you, but it's very risky.
Try as much as you can to take the battery out or at least disconnect it.
Take the phone asap to an engineer.
Worst case scenario, break the back of the phone. It's cheaper replacing a phone cover than replacing an entire phone.
#MyOneCent
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by PetrePan(m): 7:26am
Lemme goan throw my phone inside water quickly...op if this doesnt workout,just knw that you are responsible for it..thank God na even jumia
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by Tazdroid(m): 7:28am
Good tips
What can one do if the battery can't be removed?
|Re: 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water by Claessique1: 7:28am
fittty:
Buy for me na
Change Ur Sony Ericsson K Series To A W Series / Dual Boot Mobile Operating Softwares On Iphone / Samsung / Sony Ericsson Equivalent Of Nokia E72
Viewing this topic: redfly(m), temmie20(f), maddman, mocash, bidak(m), Luvdbyursista(m), judyXY, brunofarad(m), kolaitan(m), Aether, Subtlelad(m), tolam4skywd(m), gbemmydap, sheylarhh(m), Snow84(m), mystery22, EncephalonPikin(m), Shehucom(m), ladiesBOO(m), ddddon(m), jimharry21(m), FlynnRyder(m), mhzzbee, Mskrisx(f), Jman3(m), Dejavue, princeisah26(m), BabaAlaji(m), mayprince(m), Lero15(m), KOWOPE01, andyboi4real(m), Olamega78(m), Ferdinandu(m), Amathylee(m), santori, tholarrr, edwinmiles, ellagal(f), saintegs(m), mediocre(m), Welcomme, lawrence444 and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9