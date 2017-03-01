Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 5 Ways To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water (2822 Views)

What Do You Do When Your Phone With A Non Removable Battery Falls Into Water?? / 5 Ways To Avoid Damage To Battery While Charging Your Phone / How To Save Your Phone When It Falls In Water (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





1. Don’t press anything after taking it out of water

The first thing you should do is to remove your smartphone from the water. You know right? Importantly, don’t do anything like turning it on, press any keys, nor blow it. You should not do any of this if you are serious about saving your phone.



2. Open the back and remove the battery

The next thing you should do immediately you remove your phone from water is to carefully remove the battery.



3. Take out other removable parts

For those whose batteries are not detachable from their phones, they should simply remove their SIM cards and memory cards. You should also do same even if you can detach your battery.



4. Dry your phone

There are different ways to dry your phone. The first one that comes to mind is the sun. But there are other ways. You can use a vacuum, or use uncooked rice. Using uncooked rice is the fastest option to dry your phone. The rice will soak the moisture and dry your phone. Your phone should power on. If it doesn’t power on, you should charge it. If it still doesn’t power on, you can leave it for a day or two. This will help the phone to fully recover and power on.



5. You should take it to your engineer if…

After a day or two, and it doesn’t still work, you should take it to your engineer for diagnoses. He should do his magic but it may cost you some money. But don’t just give your phone to anyone. You should have a friend who is experienced in phone repairs.



http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/03/5-ways-to-save-your-phone-when-it-falls.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique Your smartphone dropping in water doesn’t mean the end of it. Although smartphones are not waterproofed, you can still rescue it. The most important thing is that you should apply these tips shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online booking agency to save your phone. It is no gainsaying that water and phones are enemies. Mr. Water is always happy to destroy your phone.The first thing you should do is to remove your smartphone from the water. You know right? Importantly, don’t do anything like turning it on, press any keys, nor blow it. You should not do any of this if you are serious about saving your phone.The next thing you should do immediately you remove your phone from water is to carefully remove the battery.For those whose batteries are not detachable from their phones, they should simply remove their SIM cards and memory cards. You should also do same even if you can detach your battery.There are different ways to dry your phone. The first one that comes to mind is the sun. But there are other ways. You can use a vacuum, or use uncooked rice. Using uncooked rice is the fastest option to dry your phone. The rice will soak the moisture and dry your phone. Your phone should power on. If it doesn’t power on, you should charge it. If it still doesn’t power on, you can leave it for a day or two. This will help the phone to fully recover and power on.After a day or two, and it doesn’t still work, you should take it to your engineer for diagnoses. He should do his magic but it may cost you some money. But don’t just give your phone to anyone. You should have a friend who is experienced in phone repairs.Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique 2 Likes 2 Shares

Useful hint

.

remove the battery n put it inside dry rice 1 Like

G.

Useful hint anywhere, but most phone products we now have are carrying inbuilt battery. Wonder what you'll do at that instance...

Swiftlee:

What if its these non removable battery phones ?



Etumgbe:

What of non removable battery









Simple and easiest method pick it up from inside the water as quickly as you can and put it inside oven for few seconds .



And it's good to go Simple and easiest method pick it up from inside the water as quickly as you can and put it inside oven for few seconds .And it's good to go 1 Like

put the complete phone inside garri for 2days

What abt phones with unremovable batty?

U try,what of if d battery is in built HTC m7

what if it fell into an ocean ?

What of non removable battery

Zinedine Zidane has opened up why he headbutted Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup Final. Zidane..."He dragged my shirt,i ignored him,He called my mother a LovePeddler, i ignored him...He called my father a terrorist, i also ignored". Then I Lost My Temper when he told me, 'Go And Join Arsenal'.

? What if its these non removable battery phones

This is one of the reasons why I detest phones with unremovable battery 1 Like

noted

dammy13:

Your smartphone dropping in water doesn’t mean the end of it. Although smartphones are not waterproofed, you can still rescue it. The most important thing is that you should apply these tips shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online booking agency to save your phone. It is no gainsaying that water and phones are enemies. Mr. Water is always happy to destroy your phone.



1. Don’t press anything after taking it out of water

The first thing you should do is to remove your smartphone from the water. You know right? Importantly, don’t do anything like turning it on, press any keys, nor blow it. You should not do any of this if you are serious about saving your phone.



2. Open the back and remove the battery

The next thing you should do immediately you remove your phone from water is to carefully remove the battery.



3. Take out other removable parts

For those whose batteries are not detachable from their phones, they should simply remove their SIM cards and memory cards. You should also do same even if you can detach your battery.



4. Dry your phone

There are different ways to dry your phone. The first one that comes to mind is the sun. But there are other ways. You can use a vacuum, or use uncooked rice. Using uncooked rice is the fastest option to dry your phone. The rice will soak the moisture and dry your phone. Your phone should power on. If it doesn’t power on, you should charge it. If it still doesn’t power on, you can leave it for a day or two. This will help the phone to fully recover and power on.



5. You should take it to your engineer if…

After a day or two, and it doesn’t still work, you should take it to your engineer for diagnoses. He should do his magic but it may cost you some money. But don’t just give your phone to anyone. You should have a friend who is experienced in phone repairs.



http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/03/5-ways-to-save-your-phone-when-it-falls.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique



Why using iPhone picture

When you know well you can't easily remove the battery Why using iPhone pictureWhen you know well you can't easily remove the battery 1 Like

While the bag of rice is good... It's not as effective as tying up the phone in a sack with one or two silicone bags. The ones used for new shoes...



worworgirl:

What abt phones with unremovable batty? Bae read the post

Samsung S7 Edge here. Water proof 2 Likes

Swiftlee:

What if its these non removable battery phones ?

Suck the water with your mouth from any opening or hit the phone gently on your hand after that soak the phone in a bag of rice for 3 to 4 hours, that was how I rivived my Camon c9 and that's the same phone that typed this... Bless Suck the water with your mouth from any opening or hit the phone gently on your hand after that soak the phone in a bag of rice for 3 to 4 hours, that was how I rivived my Camon c9 and that's the same phone that typed this... Bless

worworgirl:

What abt phones with unremovable batty?

He talked about it too, obviously you didn't read through very well. Just remove the sim and memory card and dip in uncooked rice or place under the sun.



#worworgirl He talked about it too, obviously you didn't read through very well. Just remove the sim and memory card and dip in uncooked rice or place under the sun.#worworgirl 1 Like 1 Share

.

Etumgbe:

What of non removable battery

Swiftlee:

What if its these non removable battery phones ?

You guys should endeavour to read a post well before commenting.



Remove the sim and memory card and then dip phone in uncooked rice or place under the sun You guys should endeavour to read a post well before commenting.Remove the sim and memory card and then dip phone in uncooked rice or place under the sun

OP there's a difference between 5 "ways" & "steps" do you think you can identify this?

PUT IT INSIDE A BOILING RICE ND C D MAGIC IN 2MINUTES.

Insert the phone in rice. Yes rice. It will suck out the water. I mean raw rice o... Not jollof.

Uncooked rice how?

Can someone explain to me better

For phones with non removable batteries, It doesn't make much of a difference soaking in rice when there's power in the battery......It only worsens the case. It may have worked for you, but it's very risky.



Try as much as you can to take the battery out or at least disconnect it.



Take the phone asap to an engineer.



Worst case scenario, break the back of the phone. It's cheaper replacing a phone cover than replacing an entire phone.



#MyOneCent

Lemme goan throw my phone inside water quickly...op if this doesnt workout,just knw that you are responsible for it..thank God na even jumia

Good tips



What can one do if the battery can't be removed?