However, there are some phone charging habits you should implement in your daily life which can prolong the longevity of your smartphone’s battery. Here in this content, we will share few tips on how to charge your smartphone battery and make it last longer.



#1 Charge with Original Charger



It will be better if you can charge your smartphone with its own (original) charger. We often forgot to use the original charger and instead replace it with a duplicate one due to our busy schedule. This is what affects smartphone battery performance. If you are using a duplicate charger then, check its current (A) and output voltage (V).



#2 Avoid Using Fast Chargers



Fast chargers might not be the best choice for your smartphone battery’s overall health. Charging your smartphone using fast chargers may damage your battery in a long run. The process involves higher voltage which leads to high temperature. Therefore, make sure to avoid charging your smartphone battery using fast chargers.



#3 Remove protective case while charging



You might have noticed, while your phone is charging, it becomes warm slightly. So, make sure you remove the protective case of your phone while charging. This may act as a barrier and slow down heat dissipation. Also if possible, try as much to flip your phone over while charging.



#4 Never charge your smartphone battery overnight



There are so many people, me too inclusive who have the habit of leaving the phone plugged in overnight to charge. We just have to stop this practice. Charging overnight affects smartphone battery longevity, and it also makes your smartphone device overheat. So, you should be sure to unplug your charger when you feel your phone is sufficiently charged.



#5 Avoid third party battery applications



Perhaps you have already installed a power or battery management app on your smartphone. There are numerous apps available on Google Play Store that claims to increase the battery life span of Android phone. But, these applications may not do any good thing to your battery because it increases the workload on your smartphone and forces your device to use even more battery power.



#6 Avoid Playing Game while charging Your Smartphone Battery



Many people love to play games on their smartphones. Nowadays we are so addictive to games that we can’t resist playing them. But, if gaming is the only reason behind your smartphone battery draining, then you should stop playing games while charging your phone. This will not only eliminate overheating issues but also charge your smartphone fast.



#7 Always Charge your smartphone battery Up To 80%



We need to admit that 80% charge is good enough for a day, and it is ideal for overall smartphone battery lifespan. Crossing the 80% charging mark may make your battery to overheat, thereby affecting its life. Therefore, it’s not necessary that your phone should always be charged up to a 100% maximum.



#8 Avoid Frequent re-charging



We always tend to re-charge our smartphone when it decreases to the 50% battery mark. But, that’s not the best practice to do. We must allow the battery to discharge to around 25% before we plug it in again. Studies have shown that frequent and unnecessary recharges shorten the lifespan of the smartphone battery.



#9 Use Powerbanks



The best way to give your smartphone an extra battery life is to get a power bank. However, while purchasing a power bank, you have to notice few things like your power bank have to promise you protection against overcharging, short circuit, voltage surge etc. These features will make sure that your smartphone battery lasts longer.



#10 Don’t Use Your Phone While It’s connected to Powerbank



We all know, using a smartphone during charging might is not a good idea. Therefore, you have to avoid using your smartphone while it’s being connected to the power bank. Using your smartphone while connected to the Powerbank will raise the internal temperatures of the phone and shorten its life.



Ok, noted for prompt action op

∆ Thanks Some of these are known facts. But most 5000+mah battery phones charge for over 6hours. So not charging overnight is not an advice for them.





Charging with powerbank may not be good if you're not using the ideal powerbank. Especially those ones being hawked by these Hausa guys, claiming solar.



Again most powerbanks come with two ports even three. Check the currents of these ports. They are usually different. Use the port that matches that of your charger rating. ∆







How about leaving your data network on, while charging. Even if you ain't pressing the phone.

Nice post. I dont just see dis ur advise working for me. I still live in Nigeria where electricity is a privilege and not a right. I jump at any opportunity to charge. 2 Likes

I do not agree with ur no 2 point,phone now comes with fast charging component with charger,like one infinix dat charges for 45minutes

A study from Battery University says it's best to plug your phone at the 50% mark. Also the myth of charging your phone first upon purchase is old school. You can start using the phone right away. 1 Like

starting from number 2, do you know that some phones actually require or recommends that you charge your phones with a fast charge technology, eg Samsung and especially infinix? And this is one of the reason my neighbor likes to charge with my charger and not his, because his phone charges to 90% from 4. And if truly this is harmful to our batteries life span as you supposed then I should have changed my battery after 2years plus with my info box zero 2.



Number 4: bros come and spend a week in my area you and your don't charge over night and also with a slow charger will park with immediate effect



Number 5: they do not harm to your phone they only help with tips on what to do to make your phone charge faster and remove or clear background apps to improve fast charge.



Number 6: if you like adventure games and you won't like your phone to die while you play games to complete that hard level then youll embrace a charge as you play feature.



Number 8: light that you know that when it leaves you don't know when it's coming back in this country? My bro I dey charge when I see light no ooo nepa can fumble. 2 Likes 1 Share

that no 2 and no 4 sha....kole work....we only have 1hr power supply here once in 2 days...and it's in d midnight...in fact...wud av to plug my phone while sleeping sud in case d light comes...u see why it can't work ooo...mayb It's gonna work in year 2020 wen APC will av been chased away!!!

BUT NEPA WHY?

tafat:

Nice tips, but to add to it try and buy a phone with a very good ba3 like that of the tecno L series or better still check out the new camon cm Tecno marketer, we don see you. Tecno marketer, we don see you.

I use my phone as much as I want, I charge anyhow and after 1year I buy a new Sammy device. Simple. Either you use your phone well or not, After one year the battery will degrade.

I used my phone for 4 years without changing its battery

Thanks @Op. But concerning charging overnight, some smartphones, like my own automatically cut off the charger and stop charging once the battery is full.

When the public supply comes only in the night, what can one do ?

It's not an option to avoid for most people.

READ #7 VERY WELL

Reeberry:

Tecno marketer, we don see you. Tecno marketer or not, the tecno L series have a strong ba3, I've used it before so I can testify to it



sureinfo:

Tecno marketer or not, the tecno L series have a strong ba3, I've used it before so I can testify to it Only Tecno L series that has strong battery? As if other brands don't have battery at all.

What of Samsung?

BlakKluKluxKlan:

Thanks @Op. But concerning charging overnight, some smartphones, like my own automatically cut off the charger and stop charging once the battery is full.

When the public supply comes only in the night, what can one do ?

It's not an option to avoid for most people. which product? which product?

Lalasticlala this deserves front page because of this one... http://www.nairaland.com/4392902/mans-phone-burnt-after-answering

other factors can contribute

Ok

Nice of you OP.



nice