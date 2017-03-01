₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by informant001: 6:59am
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully destroyed a logistics base concealed by fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in Sambisa. Two fleeing terrorists were tracked by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to the concealed location where they had gone to retrieve some items before fighter aircraft were called-in for strike.
The coordinated attack was carried out by a formation of two Alpha Jet and an F-7Ni fighter aircraft while the ISR aircraft remained overhead the target location to guide the attacking aircraft as well as provide battle damage assessment.
The huge inferno generated by the attack suggests that the target location was either a fuel or ammunition dump as can be seen from the declassified footage of the air strike.
The latest air strike is another major feat in the renewed air effort by the NAF to neutralise the fleeing terrorists as well as decimate their capability to regroup for attack on own surface forces and people within the nearby communities.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/air-force-destroys-another-boko-haram.html
Watch Video Below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNQd6Iy-w7M
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by Epositive(m): 7:02am
impressive! airforce1 ur guys are at it again
#positivevibes
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by chriskosherbal(m): 7:04am
Good one
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by bedspread: 7:08am
BUT SERIOUSLY: THIS BOKO BASE NO DE FINISH?? EVEN AFTER TACTICALLY ABI NA TECHNICALLY DEFEATING THEM
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by pweshboi(m): 7:11am
bedspread:Since USA and other countries don dey fight terrorism and terrorists you don't see them make dem finish? Bad people no fit finish for this world. Nah continuous war, just that suppressing them is d best option...
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by dainformant(m): 7:15am
dats good
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by cummando(m): 7:25am
Suyaya
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by sotall(m): 10:27am
ok
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by Dhaffs(m): 10:27am
Una wehdone
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by amiibaby(f): 10:27am
Okay
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by Keneking: 10:27am
Computer game
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by bettercreature(m): 10:27am
bedspread:They are fighting the remnants
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 10:27am
K
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by yungengr(m): 10:28am
finish dem dia
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by MyLane: 10:28am
Nice Job Nigerian Air Force.
Meanwhile Shekau right now...
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by donkalas(m): 10:29am
Spending false lies evryday #naf
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by madridguy(m): 10:31am
Make una do quick bring me Shekau head make boys use am play monkey post.
God bless NAF
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by Hitel: 10:31am
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by omenkaLives: 10:31am
bedspread:It is an IDEOLOGY. You don't "finish" an ideology just like that- might take generations to conquer completely.
Just be grateful for the work these men are doing. They sacrifice alot to make sure we are safe.
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by last35: 10:32am
E
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by Qabt(m): 10:32am
Boko Haram get logistics base?... Is okay
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by helinues: 10:32am
Good one
God bless NAF
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by soath(m): 10:32am
God has just been wonderful. Only Him knows how they've never infiltrated into the South.
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by PapaBaby: 10:33am
Thought they captured Sambisa? This govt and lies ehn!
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by harmless(m): 10:34am
They say they are bombing BH and we keep hearing suicide BH bombers killing innocent people in the north, abeg which one we go believe. Please less noise and more conclusive action.
informant001:
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by chuose2: 10:34am
TOO MANY LIES FROM THIS GOVT.
Are they not the same that said that Boko Haram is technically defeated 2yrs ago
Let it be known that Buhari is a self confessed jihadi, seeking Sharia law nationwide.
Yet Adeboye fooled us into voting for him, by blessing Buhari's campaign.
So certainly Adeboye is not a real follower of Jesus.
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by dacovajnr: 10:34am
How Many Logistics Base? I bet this Boko Boys Defence Budget pass Our Own sef
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by Demmzy15(m): 10:35am
bedspread:This guy, the US invaded Iraaq and Afghanistan and fought against the Al Qaeda and Taliban for more than 10years. As soon as they left those groups came back and controlled large areas of where they were previously driven out from.
ISIS took over Ramadi from Iraaqi soldiers, this is a city in which US lost many soldiers. If you watch military movies, they make reference to this battle. Taliban is controlling areas currently in Afghanistan.
At lest the Nigerian Army is trying, give them the due credits!
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by Elxandre(m): 10:35am
How many times still they clear sambisa?
|Re: Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video by ClintonNzedimma(m): 10:35am
I didn't know Boko Haram were based on logistics
