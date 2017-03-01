Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Air Force Destroys Another Boko Haram Terrorist Logistics Base. Photos/Video (4805 Views)

The coordinated attack was carried out by a formation of two Alpha Jet and an F-7Ni fighter aircraft while the ISR aircraft remained overhead the target location to guide the attacking aircraft as well as provide battle damage assessment.



The huge inferno generated by the attack suggests that the target location was either a fuel or ammunition dump as can be seen from the declassified footage of the air strike.



The latest air strike is another major feat in the renewed air effort by the NAF to neutralise the fleeing terrorists as well as decimate their capability to regroup for attack on own surface forces and people within the nearby communities.



Source;



Watch Video Below;



impressive! airforce1 ur guys are at it again











#positivevibes 1 Like

Good one

BUT SERIOUSLY: THIS BOKO BASE NO DE FINISH?? EVEN AFTER TACTICALLY ABI NA TECHNICALLY DEFEATING THEM

bedspread:

BUT SERIOUSLY: THIS BOKO BASE NO DE FINISH?? EVEN AFTER TACTICALLY ABI NA TECHNICALLY DEFEATING THEM Since USA and other countries don dey fight terrorism and terrorists you don't see them make dem finish? Bad people no fit finish for this world. Nah continuous war, just that suppressing them is d best option... Since USA and other countries don dey fight terrorism and terrorists you don't see them make dem finish? Bad people no fit finish for this world. Nah continuous war, just that suppressing them is d best option... 3 Likes

dats good

Suyaya

Una wehdone

Computer game

bedspread:

BUT SERIOUSLY: THIS BOKO BASE NO DE FINISH?? EVEN AFTER TACTICALLY ABI NA TECHNICALLY DEFEATING THEM They are fighting the remnants They are fighting the remnants 1 Like

finish dem dia

Nice Job Nigerian Air Force.







Meanwhile Shekau right now... 1 Like

Spending false lies evryday #naf

Make una do quick bring me Shekau head make boys use am play monkey post.



God bless NAF

bedspread:

BUT SERIOUSLY: THIS BOKO BASE NO DE FINISH?? EVEN AFTER TACTICALLY ABI NA TECHNICALLY DEFEATING THEM It is an IDEOLOGY. You don't "finish" an ideology just like that- might take generations to conquer completely.



Just be grateful for the work these men are doing. They sacrifice alot to make sure we are safe. It is an IDEOLOGY. You don't "finish" an ideology just like that- might take generations to conquer completely.Just be grateful for the work these men are doing. They sacrifice alot to make sure we are safe. 1 Like

Boko Haram get logistics base?... Is okay

Good one



God bless NAF

God has just been wonderful. Only Him knows how they've never infiltrated into the South.

Thought they captured Sambisa? This govt and lies ehn! 1 Like

informant001:

They say they are bombing BH and we keep hearing suicide BH bombers killing innocent people in the north, abeg which one we go believe. Please less noise and more conclusive action.

TOO MANY LIES FROM THIS GOVT.





Are they not the same that said that Boko Haram is technically defeated 2yrs ago

Are they not the same that said that







Let it be known that Buhari is a self confessed jihadi, seeking Sharia law nationwide.





Yet Adeboye fooled us into voting for him, by blessing Buhari's campaign.

So certainly Adeboye is not a real follower of Jesus.



How Many Logistics Base? I bet this Boko Boys Defence Budget pass Our Own sef

bedspread:

BUT SERIOUSLY: THIS BOKO BASE NO DE FINISH?? EVEN AFTER TACTICALLY ABI NA TECHNICALLY DEFEATING THEM This guy, the US invaded Iraaq and Afghanistan and fought against the Al Qaeda and Taliban for more than 10years. As soon as they left those groups came back and controlled large areas of where they were previously driven out from.



ISIS took over Ramadi from Iraaqi soldiers, this is a city in which US lost many soldiers. If you watch military movies, they make reference to this battle. Taliban is controlling areas currently in Afghanistan.



At lest the Nigerian Army is trying, give them the due credits! 1 Like

How many times still they clear sambisa? 2 Likes