|Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by Islie: 8:51am
Despite the intervention of the Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, to broker a peaceful resolution between Etisalat Nigeria and a consortium of banks, it appears the effort may not have yielded a truce, as the banks are set to take over the telecoms firm today (Wednesday), PREMIUM TIMES learnt.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/225504-breaking-n541-8-billion-debt-three-nigerian-banks-set-take-etisalat.html
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by chiefolododo(m): 8:53am
Banks ehn?
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by StRichard(m): 9:03am
Even with their stingy data, they are still owing
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by softwerk(f): 9:04am
GTBank has entered one-chance with Etisalat!
Their golden goose has suddenly started laying rotten eggs
Loan syndication can be so messy (See how a bank's biggest customer suddenly becomes their biggest headache)!!!
Now they realize their Foreign Backed Guaranty Bond was just a mere paper (Etisalat Abu Dhabi, UAE will never come to their rescue in this pathetic business climate)
This may just be the end of the bank's romance with Etisalat on their epileptic Retail Banking platforms such as *737* mobile transfers and Easysavers 100% powered by Etisalat
Soon all GTBank staff will start selling Etisalat recharge cards with monthly targets
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by Jadonjack(m): 9:13am
I always knew dere is a reason i don't use Etisalat
3 Likes
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by eezeribe(m): 9:15am
GTB is always involved in Bad debts... Reminds me of HITV saga.
Those banks will decimate Etisalat Nigeria...
The same way one of them decimated HITV
6 Likes
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by itiswellandwell: 10:14am
Hmmmmmm...
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:14am
I tot ds network is owned by rich Abu dabi Pple!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by GreenMavro: 10:14am
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by henrydadon(m): 10:14am
let us blame buhari
1 Like
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by okonja(m): 10:15am
OMG
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by yomalex(m): 10:15am
What
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by gratiaeo: 10:16am
How them go service their depth when they stop blackberry 1000 for 3gb. Nemesis!
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by SIRKAY98(m): 10:16am
Holy Mary Mother of Jesu!!!
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by Badgers14: 10:16am
They about to dismantle Etisalat like Zain
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by yim(f): 10:17am
What happens to the workers?
3 Likes
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by ShitHead: 10:17am
Sounds so SEXUAL...Threesomee on Etisalat. WOW!!! This is fun.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by AngelicBeing: 10:17am
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by clefstone(m): 10:18am
Buhari is a ghost worker
3 Likes
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by DrObum(m): 10:18am
See gobe ooooo!
Thank God I don throw way that sim oooo
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by burkingx: 10:18am
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by reyscrub(m): 10:18am
Banks to market network enh, this is the beginning of the end for Etisalat.
Etisalat, sorry for your gradual extinction.
1 Like
Hmmmmmm...
MrRational1:
Try and check fiverr.com
Thats where you will make a fortune out of your talent.
All the best!
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by burkingx: 10:19am
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by Pavore9: 10:19am
Sad.
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by hopejackie76(f): 10:20am
Serial debtors
Guys check out my siggy for your weight theraphy
1 Like
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by bid4rich(m): 10:20am
Etisalat why? Una for no go those banks na!
Una for do ponzi scheme small, get money and use it for your purpose.
Why na?
1 Like
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by Sultty(m): 10:20am
Let me coin it's new name, and it shall henceforth be called "gtaccezentisalat" from now on
1 Like
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by Guru9ja(m): 10:20am
Nawa ooo etisalat. This is gonna be the end of you.
Important update:
Jamb regularization procedure guideline
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-regularization-proceduresguidelines-help-201718/
UTME 2017 Registration- Its Not Compulsory You choose A Private University
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/utme-2017-registration-its-not-compulsory-you-choose-private-university/
check out junior waec 2017 timetable or download here: http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/junior-waec-201718-timetable-bece/
Waec 2017 May/June Time table. Download here to your phone:
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/02/waec-mayjune-20172018-time-table/
Nigerian Airforce Secondary Schools 2017/2018 Application Form Is On Sale
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/nigerian-airforce-secondary-schools-20172018-application-form-sale/
NCEE 2017/2018 Entrance Exam Cut-Off Marks For All 36 States Of Nigeria
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/ncee-20172018-entrance-exam-cut-off-marks-for-all-states-nigeria/
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by chiedu7: 10:21am
Nigeria is working under Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt by Jaytecq(m): 10:21am
Now you are talking
1 Like 1 Share
