₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,907 members, 3,608,425 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 02:32 PM

Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt - Business - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt (6347 Views)

Etisalat Nigeria’s Troubles Worsen As Largest Shareholder Pulls Out / Three Banks To Take Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541.8 Billion Debt / Oil Slump: FG May Borrow From World Bank, Others (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Adeyeancah(m): 12:00pm
A consortium of banks, led by Access Bank PLC and other Nigerian and foreign banks, has taken over the management of Etisalat Nigeria, effective June 15.

The takeover followed the collapse of the effort by Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services, EMTS, promoted by-one time Chairman, United Bank for Africa, UBA, Hakeem Bello-Osagie, to reach agreement with the banks on debt restructuring plan in the protracted $1.72 billion (about N541.8 billion) debt impasse.

However, EMTS Holding BV, established in the Netherlands, has up to June 23 to complete the transfer of 100 percent of the company’s shares in Etisalat to the United Capital Trustees Limited, the legal representative of the consortium of banks.
Etisalat Group, the parent company of Etisalat Nigeria, announced the takeover on Tuesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate.

The filing, with reference number Ho/GCFO/152/85, and dated June 20, 2017 signed by Etisalat Group Chief Financial Officber, Serkan Okandan, said efforts by EMTS to restructure the repayment of the syndicated loan by a consortium of banks to Etisalat Nigeria collapsed.
“Further to our announcement dated 12 February, 2017, Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC, “Etisalat Group” would like to inform you that Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited “EMTS” (“the company), established in Nigeria and an associate of Etisalat Group with effective ownership of 45% and 25% ordinary and preference shares respectively, defaulted on a facility agreement with a syndicate of Nigerian banks (“EMTS Lenders”).

“Subsequently, discussions between EMTS and the EMTS Lenders did not produce an agreement on a debt restructuring plan.
“Accordingly, the Company received a default and security Enforcement Notice on 9 June 2017 requesting EMTS Holding BV (EMTS BV) established in the Netherlands, and through which Etisalat Group holds its interest in the company) requiring EMTS BV to transfer 100% of its shares in the company to the United Capital Trustees Limited (the Security Trustee”) of the EMTS Lenders by 15 June 2017.


“Subsequently the EMTS Lenders extended the deadline for the share transfer to 5.00 pm Lagos time on 23 June 2017,” the filing said.
Etisalat has been under pressure since 2016, following the demand notice for the recovery of a $1.72 billion (about N541.8 billion) loan facility it obtained from a consortium of banks in 2015.
The loan, which involved a foreign-backed guaranty bond, was for the mobile telephone operator to finance a major network rehabilitation and expansion of its operational base in Nigeria.

Unable to meet its debt servicing obligations agreed since 2016, the consortium, prodded by their foreign partners, threatened to take over the company and its assets across the country.
But the intervention of the telecom sector regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and its financial sector counterpart, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, persuaded the banks to rethink their threat and give Etisalat a chance to renegotiate the loan’s repayment schedule.

Late last week, PREMIUM TIMES reported exclusively that Etisalat was sinking deeper into trouble, with Mubadala, its majority shareholder, representing Etisalat of UAE, on the verge of pulling out following irreconcilable differences concerning the loan issue.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/234571-breaking-n541-billion-debt-access-bank-others-take-over-etisalat-nigeria.html

1 Like

Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by whitebeard(m): 12:05pm
Oya oo pls return my service

1 Like

Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by thesicilian: 12:09pm
These banks are all crooks. They can't pay staff, but have enough to buy over other companies.

7 Likes

Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by eshietIntrepid(m): 12:16pm
How I wish is Mtn.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Adeyeancah(m): 12:17pm
Na Thief dem be @ thesicilian
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by NubiLove(m): 12:23pm
why didn't the Etisalat headquarters bail them out?
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Adeyeancah(m): 12:36pm
cc: lalasticlala , mynd44
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by coolcharm(m): 12:38pm
They have been wanting to do this all along.

Let's watch how they run it aground
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by stcool(m): 1:17pm
Access bank is too aggressive in dealing with its customers. They would be very much excited to take over the company. Later their management can buy it through the back door. Silly banks. Watch how they would mess up the company and start diverting contracts and fill in positions for their selfish benefits.

5 Likes

Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by BroZuma: 1:50pm
shocked
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Originality007: 1:50pm
g
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by brunofarad(m): 1:50pm
Choi




See money
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Buharifan: 1:51pm
Chain!

What happens to my 20 million naira investment in Etisalat now?
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by hisroyalrealnes: 1:51pm
seen...
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:51pm
Oh No!!
Missing my etisalat already, even as I type!!
I'm hoping we will still have ACCESS to the fast data!!

2 Likes

Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by NwaAmaikpe: 1:51pm
shocked
Access bank that is standing on weak legs wants to carry Etisalat that is a failed institution.

1 Like

Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by loadedvibes: 1:52pm
Hmm banks sef. If the company is unable to pay their debt doesn't mean the company is failing? Economist in the house please help
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by madridguy(m): 1:52pm
Noted.
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by virus05(m): 1:52pm
Etisalat= data zapping network. Followed by airtel then mtn. I don use all of them for at least 1yr. So I know dem. Na ntel sure pass o. Unlimited data. Mtn,etisalat,airtel no be network.

1 Like

Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Rekyz(m): 1:53pm
EtiMUMU
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by muller101(m): 1:53pm
Hope we will still have ACCESS to the network

4 Likes

Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by mirabel001(f): 1:53pm
etisalat hav bn robbin peter to pay paul.
..bursted
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by davodyguy: 1:53pm
too bad. Etisalat is still the best network in Nigeria
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by hopeforcharles(m): 1:53pm
Oh watch the gradual painful death of Etisalat, when all these companies are owners and will be fighting to be relevant or take over totally what do u expect = death.
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by muller101(m): 1:53pm
Buharifan:
Chain!

What happens to my 20 million naira investment in Etisalat now?
frozen
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by 0b10010011: 1:53pm
Saw it coming...

Natcom is next....


Won't be taken over by a bank but will be acquired!
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by amakufrancis(m): 1:53pm
SMH, how is this possible
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Intrepid01(m): 1:54pm
thesicilian:
These banks are all crooks. They can't pay staff, but have enough to buy over other companies.

See sheer ignorance....just look at yourself.

3 Likes

Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by coolexy2: 1:54pm
hold my comments
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by TANKDESTROYER(m): 1:54pm
Observing this folks in 3d
Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by crusufixo(m): 1:54pm
eshietIntrepid:
How I wish is Mtn.


You read my thought......I really dislike that network

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Create A Job For Yourself With This Tutorial (learn It Free) / The Income Potential In Layer Chicken Farming in Nigeria / Orient Refinery Fully Operational End Of 2012

Viewing this topic: mamoostella, Preeck, Sunky200(m), uwa244(m), MT, frugal(m), Dtman, Toptipster, GasAndOilTheory(m), josephobaro(m), Thedruggist, pallybrown(m), Hiatus, Abirisegun(m), vvvvvvvvvvvvvvv(m), walcut(m), chuksey1(m), Toyolad(m), LorDBolton(m), Najokee, akachivet, Idimu, singwa, dadah04(m), Christopher69(m), Septuagenarian(m), Simi65(f), indahouse, Kx, ogene007, colossus91(m), Elfaris(m), abumeinben(m), harleybee(f), Ojestas(m), atobz(m), lolagreg, olybaby50(m), kayotop, oluseyiforjesus(m), jshwilton(m), dipsyn, gimba27(m), kindnyce(m), itiswellandwell, neyo7, Realkenny, mjksho(m), Dhayor9, rayvelez, davinero2, tolex29(f), OmichaelO, Mybettingtips(m), josh2flex(m), femtopyy(m), MidasTouche01(m), alexispaul, lukman22, bigtt76(f), pacesetter(m), mehvo(m), bunmila(f), cutepoizin(m), oyeludef(m), Kingsley123(m), LordOfNaira, Reine22, andresia(m), wilbase, Shawlambivert(m), isarumah(m), omitooguns(m), Neutrobcorp, esthel(f), paparrazi, luveth(m), Chamladas, Jomodupri(m), mysteryman2014, princefaculty(m), cosxzbay, dacovajnr, Jacseyi(m), chisiudeh, forsure12, stcool(m), achimotan(m), WizPrince1(m), mizzyboy007, endy231, shedy03, jaytime(m), kings988, dulux07(m), Horlarmie199(m), mashoit, heypex, Wireproductivit(m), nesta007(m), lovito(f), Olonade02(m), regent and 158 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.