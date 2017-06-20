₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Adeyeancah(m): 12:00pm
A consortium of banks, led by Access Bank PLC and other Nigerian and foreign banks, has taken over the management of Etisalat Nigeria, effective June 15.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/234571-breaking-n541-billion-debt-access-bank-others-take-over-etisalat-nigeria.html
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by whitebeard(m): 12:05pm
Oya oo pls return my service
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by thesicilian: 12:09pm
These banks are all crooks. They can't pay staff, but have enough to buy over other companies.
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by eshietIntrepid(m): 12:16pm
How I wish is Mtn.
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Adeyeancah(m): 12:17pm
Na Thief dem be @ thesicilian
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by NubiLove(m): 12:23pm
why didn't the Etisalat headquarters bail them out?
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Adeyeancah(m): 12:36pm
cc: lalasticlala , mynd44
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by coolcharm(m): 12:38pm
They have been wanting to do this all along.
Let's watch how they run it aground
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by stcool(m): 1:17pm
Access bank is too aggressive in dealing with its customers. They would be very much excited to take over the company. Later their management can buy it through the back door. Silly banks. Watch how they would mess up the company and start diverting contracts and fill in positions for their selfish benefits.
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by BroZuma: 1:50pm
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Originality007: 1:50pm
g
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by brunofarad(m): 1:50pm
Choi
See money
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Buharifan: 1:51pm
Chain!
What happens to my 20 million naira investment in Etisalat now?
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by hisroyalrealnes: 1:51pm
seen...
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:51pm
Oh No!!
Missing my etisalat already, even as I type!!
I'm hoping we will still have ACCESS to the fast data!!
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by NwaAmaikpe: 1:51pm
Access bank that is standing on weak legs wants to carry Etisalat that is a failed institution.
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by loadedvibes: 1:52pm
Hmm banks sef. If the company is unable to pay their debt doesn't mean the company is failing? Economist in the house please help
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by madridguy(m): 1:52pm
Noted.
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by virus05(m): 1:52pm
Etisalat= data zapping network. Followed by airtel then mtn. I don use all of them for at least 1yr. So I know dem. Na ntel sure pass o. Unlimited data. Mtn,etisalat,airtel no be network.
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Rekyz(m): 1:53pm
EtiMUMU
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by muller101(m): 1:53pm
Hope we will still have ACCESS to the network
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by mirabel001(f): 1:53pm
etisalat hav bn robbin peter to pay paul.
..bursted
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by davodyguy: 1:53pm
too bad. Etisalat is still the best network in Nigeria
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by hopeforcharles(m): 1:53pm
Oh watch the gradual painful death of Etisalat, when all these companies are owners and will be fighting to be relevant or take over totally what do u expect = death.
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by muller101(m): 1:53pm
Buharifan:frozen
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by 0b10010011: 1:53pm
Saw it coming...
Natcom is next....
Won't be taken over by a bank but will be acquired!
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by amakufrancis(m): 1:53pm
SMH, how is this possible
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by Intrepid01(m): 1:54pm
thesicilian:
See sheer ignorance....just look at yourself.
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by coolexy2: 1:54pm
hold my comments
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by TANKDESTROYER(m): 1:54pm
Observing this folks in 3d
|Re: Access Bank Takes Over Etisalat Nigeria Over N541 Billion Debt by crusufixo(m): 1:54pm
eshietIntrepid:
You read my thought......I really dislike that network
