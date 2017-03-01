₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos (6849 Views)

Chichi Igbo Bares Her Belly In New Photos / Injured Super Falcons Defender Onome Who Had Surgery Steps Out In Style(pics) / Super Falcons’ Defender Onome Ebi Undergoes Surgery. (1) (2) (3) (4)

Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by FlirtyKaren(f): 11:26am
To mark International Women’s Day, Nigerian female football star, Ebi Onome celebrates her remarkable recovery from a hand fracture with sizzling new photos.

Onome sustained a hand fracture in the last minutes of the final game against the Lioness of Cameroun in December, 2016.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/super-falcons-footballer-ebi-onome.html

Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by FlirtyKaren(f): 11:27am
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Theyveedo(m): 11:36am
Fine gurl

Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Arsenalholic(m): 11:36am
It's Flirtykaren in the building...

If this thread no reach Front-page, I will deactivate my account
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Benjom(m): 11:54am
May God bless your hustle... but the photographer no just try at all, not with the "Felele/Kaka Ball" you're holding instead of a branded one that befits your enviable status. Aside that, you bam girl !!
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by KevMitnick: 12:23pm
But Dem for iron the jersey now and the ball sef Na wa... But she is pretty plus very fit.

Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by brunofarad(m): 12:36pm
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by PqsMike: 12:36pm
Meanwhile


Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by henrydadon(m): 12:37pm
the only nigerian female footballer that still look like a woman and still sexy as hell..

she also my namesake.

anyone that think of marrying her must go through me.
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by tboyO2: 12:37pm
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by hahn(m): 12:37pm
if only "sizzling" could save the naira and get us out of this recession undecided
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by amiibaby(f): 12:38pm
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Negotiate: 12:42pm
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by GreenMavro: 12:43pm
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by martineverest(m): 12:45pm
Cute unlike the assisat and others that are too manly
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by 2dream(m): 12:45pm
happy international mothers day to all the lovely mothers in the world

happy mothers day to my lovely mum
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by nickxtra(m): 12:46pm
The tailor that sew her trousers in the 4th picture must be flogged grin
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by martineverest(m): 12:47pm
Omoakinsuyi:
This one na correct Igbo girl,..not demented Ipob yooots
onome is urhobo and edo name
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by piperson(m): 12:48pm
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by ginajet(f): 12:52pm
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by MrMcJay(m): 12:52pm
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by toshmann(m): 12:53pm
henrydadon:
the only nigerian female footballer that still look like a woman and still sexy as hell..

U mean the other ones resemble man grin , no comment. . . . but make I just laugh grin



anyone that think of marrying her must go through me.

Name your price, i want her cool
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Intellect20: 12:57pm
martineverest:
onome is urhobo and edo name

Who ask you afonja? Whether she is Igbo, Ibibio or Urhobo, Ijaw, Annag, Efik, we all look alike and share same DNA as Biafraans.
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Justbeingreal(m): 1:02pm
Intellect20:


Who ask you afonja? Whether she is Igbo, Ibibio or Urhobo, Ijaw, Annag, Efik, we all look alike and share same DNA as Biafraans.

Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by henrydadon(m): 1:05pm
toshmann:


U mean the other ones resemble man grin , no comment. . . . but make I just laugh grin



Name your price, i want her cool


bros she is not for sale..but i wil accept

two range rover
autobiography

a house and a plot of land at banana island

7 iphone 7

2 mobile filling station..

if you can fulfil this little demand i promise you she yours
Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Airborne02: 1:09pm
ginajet:
Assnal
undecided

