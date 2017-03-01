₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by FlirtyKaren(f): 11:26am
To mark International Women’s Day, Nigerian female football star, Ebi Onome celebrates her remarkable recovery from a hand fracture with sizzling new photos.
Onome sustained a hand fracture in the last minutes of the final game against the Lioness of Cameroun in December, 2016.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/super-falcons-footballer-ebi-onome.html
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by FlirtyKaren(f): 11:27am
lalasticlala
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Theyveedo(m): 11:36am
Fine gurl
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Arsenalholic(m): 11:36am
It's Flirtykaren in the building...
If this thread no reach Front-page, I will deactivate my account
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Benjom(m): 11:54am
May God bless your hustle... but the photographer no just try at all, not with the "Felele/Kaka Ball" you're holding instead of a branded one that befits your enviable status. Aside that, you bam girl !!
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by KevMitnick: 12:23pm
But Dem for iron the jersey now and the ball sef Na wa... But she is pretty plus very fit.
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by brunofarad(m): 12:36pm
Wow
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by PqsMike: 12:36pm
They look nice
Meanwhile
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by henrydadon(m): 12:37pm
the only nigerian female footballer that still look like a woman and still sexy as hell..
she also my namesake.
anyone that think of marrying her must go through me.
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by tboyO2: 12:37pm
Fine man
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by hahn(m): 12:37pm
if only "sizzling" could save the naira and get us out of this recession
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by amiibaby(f): 12:38pm
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by BestHyper(m): 12:39pm
Nice
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Negotiate: 12:42pm
Fine girl
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by GreenMavro: 12:43pm
VASELINE OOOO
LEATHER BALL DAT YEAR
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by martineverest(m): 12:45pm
Cute unlike the assisat and others that are too manly
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by 2dream(m): 12:45pm
Cool
happy international mothers day to all the lovely mothers in the world
happy mothers day to my lovely mum
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by nickxtra(m): 12:46pm
The tailor that sew her trousers in the 4th picture must be flogged
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by martineverest(m): 12:47pm
Omoakinsuyi:onome is urhobo and edo name
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by piperson(m): 12:48pm
e
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by ginajet(f): 12:52pm
Assnal
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by ilokas(m): 12:52pm
Nice one
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by MrMcJay(m): 12:52pm
Not bad.
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by toshmann(m): 12:53pm
henrydadon:
U mean the other ones resemble man , no comment. . . . but make I just laugh
Name your price, i want her
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Intellect20: 12:57pm
martineverest:
Who ask you afonja? Whether she is Igbo, Ibibio or Urhobo, Ijaw, Annag, Efik, we all look alike and share same DNA as Biafraans.
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Justbeingreal(m): 1:02pm
Intellect20:
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by henrydadon(m): 1:05pm
toshmann:
bros she is not for sale..but i wil accept
two range rover
autobiography
a house and a plot of land at banana island
7 iphone 7
2 mobile filling station..
if you can fulfil this little demand i promise you she yours
|Re: Ebi Onome Sizzles In New Photos by Airborne02: 1:09pm
ginajet:
