|Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by rem44: 3:04pm
Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo pictured cutting his 60th birthday cake with his wife Dolapo.
There is love in the air!Make I kukuma go marry wife wet dey supportive live Prof Yemi's wife
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/acting-president-yemi-osinbajo-cuts-his.html?m=1
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by pussyponder: 3:12pm
***Since Buhari became President, you cannot even see N20 on the floor again..
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by pussyponder: 3:12pm
***Since Buhari became President, you cannot even see N20 on the floor again..na real WA o
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by sarrki(m): 3:13pm
Osinbaba we are solidly behind you
Don't allow haters to Bring animosity within you and baba
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by sarrki(m): 3:13pm
Omoluabi rere
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by sarrki(m): 3:15pm
A mere commissioner doing wonders
Lord let my enemy bow before me
He turned the captivity of zion
Osinbaba ride on
Eru Kan oni e ba
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by Benjom(m): 3:18pm
My amiable Acting President. I truly appreciate your style of leadership.
HaPpY BiRtHdAy SiR
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by Sebastine1994: 3:24pm
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 3:32pm
Very decent and modest family
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:35pm
I know buhari and his household are jealous of our president
GOD BLESS OSINBAJO
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by dadabashua1(m): 3:37pm
lovely... I pray God grant you more grace and wisdom...HBD sir
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by freeborn76(m): 3:44pm
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by NextGovernor(m): 3:44pm
Is Buhari so hated that even when news about Osibanjo comes majority including PDP are happy but if it's that of Buhari everybody is sad except BMC. That's to show u people don't hate APC as party but just Buhari and the people piloting the party..
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by mmb: 3:45pm
The next president of Nigeria come May 29 2023.
After Buhari finishes his term.
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by Smooyis(m): 3:45pm
Happy birthday Sir
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by teebillz: 3:45pm
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by HsLBroker(m): 3:45pm
sarrki:
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by Petjoel: 3:45pm
Happy birthday to u,,may God bless ur new age!
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by Sammypope4all(m): 3:45pm
God bless you
God bless your family......I know you've got a good heart and you mean well for this country . Age with grace "beautiful" man
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by keryj(f): 3:47pm
Wonderful family
HBD to Prof.
For mama, pls remain off media
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by tintingz(m): 3:47pm
Happy birthday acting president.
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by Smooyis(m): 3:47pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Haba. Oga na Master na. If not buhari there won't be osinbajo. Stop sowing seeds of animosity between the two men. Abeg biko duala ejoo
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by TPAND: 3:48pm
I am waiting to see Osinbajo's daughter pic without a monochrome filler. I put her to that challenge.
All her pics come in monochrome or sepia. Just wondering.. abi she no fine
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by aspabay(m): 3:48pm
Wonderful family
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by ednut1(m): 3:48pm
cool. so the man no get evn get male pikin. but some nobodies go marry second wife or chase their wives away cos of their name.
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by Arewa12: 3:48pm
Great man
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by judahh: 3:48pm
Would love to smash those two young ladies. No Kemen
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by link2ok22: 3:48pm
Happy bday to the President of the federal Republic of Nigeria.
Since you assumed you position tins are getting a bit better, I hardly hear "it's the fault of the previous administration: you took the bull by the horn sadly it would take a while that I know, but you making a positive head way.
Once again happy bday sir.
God bless PYO.
To the other lunatic in London, if them like they should fly American war ship to London it wouldn't make any difference.
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by rozayx5(m): 3:49pm
Nice person
the true change which we seek
and not the dollard in detention
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 3:50pm
Oka my heart accepts this man as my President ..
|Re: Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) by toygod2: 3:50pm
Osinbande eeeeeeh oooooh
