There is love in the air!Make I kukuma go marry wife wet dey supportive live Prof Yemi's wife





***Since Buhari became President, you cannot even see N20 on the floor again.. 48 Likes 3 Shares

***Since Buhari became President, you cannot even see N20 on the floor again..na real WA o 15 Likes 1 Share

Osinbaba we are solidly behind you



Don't allow haters to Bring animosity within you and baba 25 Likes 5 Shares

Omoluabi rere 5 Likes 4 Shares

A mere commissioner doing wonders





Lord let my enemy bow before me



He turned the captivity of zion



Osinbaba ride on



Eru Kan oni e ba 21 Likes 6 Shares





HaPpY BiRtHdAy SiR





My amiable Acting President. I truly appreciate your style of leadership.

Very decent and modest family 8 Likes 1 Share









GOD BLESS OSINBAJO I know buhari and his household are jealous of our presidentGOD BLESS OSINBAJO 7 Likes 2 Shares

lovely... I pray God grant you more grace and wisdom...HBD sir 4 Likes 3 Shares

Is Buhari so hated that even when news about Osibanjo comes majority including PDP are happy but if it's that of Buhari everybody is sad except BMC. That's to show u people don't hate APC as party but just Buhari and the people piloting the party.. 6 Likes

The next president of Nigeria come May 29 2023.



After Buhari finishes his term. 2 Likes 3 Shares

Happy birthday Sir

Happy birthday to u,,may God bless ur new age! 1 Like

God bless you

God bless your family......I know you've got a good heart and you mean well for this country . Age with grace "beautiful" man

Wonderful family



HBD to Prof.





For mama, pls remain off media 1 Like

Happy birthday acting president.

Haba. Oga na Master na. If not buhari there won't be osinbajo. Stop sowing seeds of animosity between the two men. Abeg biko duala ejoo Haba. Oga na Master na. If not buhari there won't be osinbajo. Stop sowing seeds of animosity between the two men. Abeg biko duala ejoo 2 Likes

I am waiting to see Osinbajo's daughter pic without a monochrome filler. I put her to that challenge.



All her pics come in monochrome or sepia. Just wondering.. abi she no fine

Wonderful family 1 Like 1 Share

cool. so the man no get evn get male pikin. but some nobodies go marry second wife or chase their wives away cos of their name. 1 Like

Great man

Happy bday to the President of the federal Republic of Nigeria.



Since you assumed you position tins are getting a bit better, I hardly hear "it's the fault of the previous administration: you took the bull by the horn sadly it would take a while that I know, but you making a positive head way.



Once again happy bday sir.



God bless PYO.



To the other lunatic in London, if them like they should fly American war ship to London it wouldn't make any difference. 3 Likes

Nice person





the true change which we seek







and not the dollard in detention 2 Likes

Oka my heart accepts this man as my President ..