According to reports by local media, the deceased identified as one Jennifer Nyarko, who was believed to be suffering from hay fever, reportedly jumped from the balcony of the Akuaffo Hall annex, Room 407 after missing lectures for several days.



Her roommate claims that she was on the phone throughout the night talking to some guy until they slept. She was spotted on the floor by a passerby, who alerted students and school authority.

She was rushed to the Legon Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.





chai! I hope its not heartbreak oo, I can imagine, my man I love so much will just say "Annie, its over, aint doing anymore" thou its too late for that to happen





Nobody saw her jump. So it is very possible she may have been murdered: maybe pushed, or killed and then her body thrown down. Proper investigations need to be done before concluding it's suicide. 30 Likes 1 Share

Now d guy is free to get another girlfriend. 2 Likes

Suicide is cowardice 2 Likes

so so sad

Rest in peace beautiful one.









But if it because of a guy you go kill yourself, I no pity you. 2 Likes

Nobody saw her jump. So it is very possible she may have been murdered: maybe pushed, or killed and then her body thrown down. Proper investigations need to be done before concluding it's suicide. it happened between 3:00 am and 4:00 am

Her room members we're still at sleep it happened between 3:00 am and 4:00 amHer room members we're still at sleep 2 Likes

Proper investigation is needed...cos i dont think it was a suicide case... 3 Likes 1 Share

Hope she did not die

Kwame why nah?

Suicide is not an option 1 Like

Tragic, read it in the news yesterday.





The phone records could disclose the identity of the person whom she was alleged to have spoken with the previous night. The person may be able to give an insight as to the mental disposition of deceased when they talked 4 Likes

But why?

Why kill yourself?

How e take sure say the afterlife go sweet?

Life sweet gaan o. Those little moments of sweetness are worth it like



Shouting goal

Drinking Goldberg

Punnarization

Partying you name it



Even if na gari you dey soak ,soak am with smile

There is someone out there who envies you





If na bobo or girl dump you shake body move on.

IF na work no fear

If na money calm down





Every disappointment is a blessing

I can assure you....to me I pray to God to bless them for disappointing me.

Because without them I might still be earning per month.



Stop suicide...live on....

If its too hard find something strong drink. Peace 7 Likes

What must have pushed her to this?

Suicide rate in Ghana is very high.

Chaiii..what's her reason

So sad.

omg!

ohh

everything is not about heartbreak,not just bc the roommates said she was answering call throughout the night yet the so-called roommates were said to be sleeping..if they were aware of her call why werent they aware of her movement.



if u read in the first line she was said to have hayfever...is that not the most probable cause?..everything is not about boy/girl everything is not about heartbreak,not just bc the roommates said she was answering call throughout the night yet the so-called roommates were said to be sleeping..if they were aware of her call why werent they aware of her movement.if u read in the first line she was said to have hayfever...is that not the most probable cause?..everything is not about boy/girl 2 Likes

Suicide is never an option.

Whenever you fail stand up again and retry till you get it right.

So bad

Raju rastogi's sister.



RIP

Hope its not cause of guy o So sad!RIPHope its not cause of guy o

RIP