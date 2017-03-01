₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by kanicorp9(m): 4:18pm On Mar 08
A 400 level student of the University of Ghana has allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her balcony in the early hours of Wednesday, March 8th.
According to reports by local media, the deceased identified as one Jennifer Nyarko, who was believed to be suffering from hay fever, reportedly jumped from the balcony of the Akuaffo Hall annex, Room 407 after missing lectures for several days.
Her roommate claims that she was on the phone throughout the night talking to some guy until they slept. She was spotted on the floor by a passerby, who alerted students and school authority.
She was rushed to the Legon Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.
Source: http://www.wikinaija.com.ng/2017/03/graphic-photos-final-year-female.html
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by midehi2(f): 4:20pm On Mar 08
chai! I hope its not heartbreak oo, I can imagine, my man I love so much will just say "Annie, its over, aint doing anymore" thou its too late for that to happen
Thou it doesn't worth dying for but RIP black beauty
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by thesicilian: 4:20pm On Mar 08
Nobody saw her jump. So it is very possible she may have been murdered: maybe pushed, or killed and then her body thrown down. Proper investigations need to be done before concluding it's suicide.
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by SUPOL(m): 4:26pm On Mar 08
Now d guy is free to get another girlfriend.
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by cummando(m): 4:28pm On Mar 08
Suicide is cowardice
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by Cutehector(m): 4:28pm On Mar 08
SUPOL:I dey tell u...
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by Apple1992(m): 4:35pm On Mar 08
so so sad
Rest in peace beautiful one.
But if it because of a guy you go kill yourself, I no pity you.
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by Just30: 6:23pm On Mar 08
thesicilian:it happened between 3:00 am and 4:00 am
Her room members we're still at sleep
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by thesicilian: 7:16pm On Mar 08
Just30:what's your point?
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by refiner(f): 11:42pm On Mar 08
Proper investigation is needed...cos i dont think it was a suicide case...
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by folarinmiles(m): 12:16am
Hope she did not die
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by gqboyy(m): 1:22am
Kwame why nah?
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by RichFoundation(m): 8:01am
Suicide is not an option
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 8:01am
Tragic, read it in the news yesterday.
The phone records could disclose the identity of the person whom she was alleged to have spoken with the previous night. The person may be able to give an insight as to the mental disposition of deceased when they talked
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by cummando(m): 8:02am
But why?
Why kill yourself?
How e take sure say the afterlife go sweet?
Life sweet gaan o. Those little moments of sweetness are worth it like
Shouting goal
Drinking Goldberg
Punnarization
Partying you name it
Even if na gari you dey soak ,soak am with smile
There is someone out there who envies you
If na bobo or girl dump you shake body move on.
IF na work no fear
If na money calm down
Every disappointment is a blessing
I can assure you....to me I pray to God to bless them for disappointing me.
Because without them I might still be earning per month.
Stop suicide...live on....
If its too hard find something strong drink. Peace
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by pocohantas(f): 8:02am
What must have pushed her to this?
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by DLGY: 8:02am
Suicide rate in Ghana is very high.
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by Jonasr: 8:02am
Chaiii..what's her reason
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 8:04am
So sad.
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by Lilimax(f): 8:06am
omg!
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by robosky02(m): 8:06am
ohh
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by Enuguboy4nsk: 8:07am
midehi2:
SUPOL:
Cutehector:
SUPOL:
everything is not about heartbreak,not just bc the roommates said she was answering call throughout the night yet the so-called roommates were said to be sleeping..if they were aware of her call why werent they aware of her movement.
if u read in the first line she was said to have hayfever...is that not the most probable cause?..everything is not about boy/girl
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by AkachukwuD(m): 8:08am
Suicide is never an option.
Whenever you fail stand up again and retry till you get it right.
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by gud4dbest(m): 8:08am
folarinmiles:
you were somnabulating wen typing this!
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by noah24(m): 8:09am
In kanye's voice..... He gon le ur ass fo a white gurl
midehi2::DIn kanye's voice..... He gon le ur ass fo a white gurl
midehi2:
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by BestHyper(m): 8:09am
So bad
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by nepapole(m): 8:11am
Raju rastogi's sister.
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by thepresence: 8:14am
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 8:15am
So sad!
RIP
Hope its not cause of guy o
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by comrjoetega(m): 8:17am
RIP
|Re: Female Student Of University Of Ghana Jumps To Her Death (Graphic Photos) by bigwig10(m): 8:17am
There seem to b more to the story if closely investigated
