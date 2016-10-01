Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / I.G Yusuf: "Mercy And Her Boyfriend Kidnapped And Humiliated Me" (10669 Views)

TRUE STORY ABOUT KIDNAPPED AND HUMILIATED BY MY STUDENT, MERCY AND HER BOY FRIEND - I.G. YUSUF (Lecturer involved)

PUBLISHED AS RECEIVED:



Latest on the IBB University Lecturer vs Student Sex Scandal KIDNAPPED AND HUMILIATED BY MY STUDENT, MERCY AND HER BOY FRIEND - I.G. YUSUF (Lecturer involved)



All my life, I have always wanted to be a teacher because the teaching profession represented to me an epitome of integrity. I have always believed that through education, we can contribute to the development of our society.



So, consciously, I choose to be a teacher. I have struggled all my life to protect my integrity and this is why I have decided to speak out because silence is tantamount to acceptance. My ordeal started when my PhD supervisor (Dr Abaya) who is currently a sabbatical staff in my Department asked me to help him administer a 40-minute test of ENG 409, a course Mercy was writing.



The class to be used for the test was too small thereby necessitating the division of the class into two. The rule surrounding the conduct of the test was laid down by the examiner, that a student caught cheating would have his or her script destroyed. Mercy sat behind her classmate named Samuel, and when the test was about to round up, Samuel raised up his scripts for Mercy to copy. I warned Samuel to desist but he just smiled and carried on. I therefore collected his paper and wrote on it, “cheated”.



Then I kept the script on the table waiting for other students to finish. As the test ended, Dr Abaya came in and asked me if there was any problem during the test, and I replied yes. I showed him Samuel’s paper and explained what happened.



The paper was then torn. The following day, Mercy kept on calling me persistently that she wanted to see me because Samuel had been disturbing her and she needed me to help them talk to Dr Abaya on behalf of the Samuel. I clearly told her that there was nothing I could do about it. I stayed in my office preparing my handover notes to the next examination officer in my Department as I was just recently appointed as the Faculty Examinations Officer. I was also busy preparing materials for the forth coming first semester examination.



I left my office around 10:00pm on the fateful day for my house in Lapai town. On my way home, I slowed down near the Master Chef Restaurant where the road was sandy and I saw Mercy by the side of the road. Before I could fathom what was happening, four boys opened my car, jumped inside and closed the doors. One of them pressed a gun behind my head and ordered me to keep driving until we got to Mercy’s house.



Then they forced me into the house and ordered me to lick some oranges but I refused. Subsequently they boys forced me to take some water melon! One of the boys slapped me repeatedly. He said that he failed my GST course for three years and kept on slapping me and slapping me with both hands simultaneously and shouting at me, “Am I dull!, Am I dull!?” He kept on beating me, shouting that he was so angry with me. Up till date, I still have problems with my ears as a result of the slapping and beating the boys subjected me to. They threatened to kill me if I did not comply with all their directives.



Under duress, I was forced to write four undertakings to pass some four students in the exams. They beat and kicked me and I sustained injury in my hand which started bleeding. They asked me to sit and write an essay of 450 words the way I used to ask them to write essay in the class. All through these, they were smoking and drinking. Thereafter, I was asked to UnCloth but I refused. They forcefully stripped me and took some shots of me and their leader identified as SKT. They took my handsets, ATM cards and some cash that I had in my pocket. They soaked my shirt in water. They asked me how much I had in the bank and I told them it was not up to a hundred thousand Naira. They kept me hostage throughout the night doing different chores for them, including mopping the floor for Mercy. They humiliated and abused me throughout the night while Mercy video recorded. After several hours as I was going through the ordeal, I started experiencing pains in my chest and started bringing out some mucus. I went to the toilet to spit out the mucus and came back to be engaged in another task until one of them observing my condition said they should allow me to go so that I would not die in their hands. Then they called somebody and gave me the phone to talk to him. As they released me, they gave me a phone number which I must call by 10:00 am when I get home.



After my release, I reported the incident to my Dean. Later that same day they still came to my office to confront me, locked me inside and demanded to know why I was “following” Mercy. They further demanded that I bring the N2million they asked me for. Even when I went out of my office later, I still saw the people that came to my office in strategic places watching my office.



I decided that the world must hear my side of the story which is now being investigated by the law enforcement agents and the university authority. I was kidnapped, assaulted, humiliated, and psychologically traumatized. Yet they still sent out my Unclad picture and videos doing chores on the internet. I have been maligned and defamed and I will not rest until I get justice.



I.G. YUSUF

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=107596369769852&id=100015584677475



Here below are photos of Mercy and her boyfriend that put me through all the ordeals.

story for the gods 5 Likes

victor2008:

story for the gods which one do we believe which one do we believe

this shameless nonentity thinks he is narrating tales by moonlight story to his mumu cattle?



You are morally bankrupt, mentally unstable and psychologically imbalance to be any lecturer anywhere in the world.



You are a disgrace to your family name, immediate family and whoever is your associate. 19 Likes 2 Shares

The lecturer think say we be cows 5 Likes

Mr lecturer, had it been you have a clean slate before, all this your story would have been easier to believe, but alas, according to what we've been hearing about you, you were sooooo bad, even "badder and baddest" when it comes to sleeping with female students, so, we ain't believing your tales by moonlight!





Next......... 8 Likes 1 Share

BTW, op, add source and invite lalasticlala to push this to FP. Let's see how many people will believe this man's story!

greatgod2012:

Mr lecturer, had it been you have a clean slate before, all this your story would have been easier to believe, but alas, according to what we've been hearing about you, you were sooooo bad, even "badder and baddest" when it comes to sleeping with female students, so, we ain't believing your tales by moonlight!





Next.........

1. But from the campus gist show that he doesn't go after girls November 2016.

http://ibbulcampusgist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/10/top-10-most-popular-lecturers-in-ibb.html

He is No 3. Dr IG Yusuf: this man... strict and incoherent with principles. From department of English language, he is known for taking GST(use of English) research has shown that 89% of ladies he lecturers dislikes him due to his lack of regard for ladies and women generally. He gives no single regard to women whenever citing an instance during his lecture, this had made so many people to suspect that he was probably given birth to by a man.

2. The students Mercy has gone to police station to stop the investigation on the matter. That mean they don't wont the world to know the truth. 1. But from the campus gist show that he doesn't go after girls November 2016.He is No 3. Dr IG Yusuf: this man... strict and incoherent with principles. From department of English language, he is known for taking GST(use of English) research has shown that 89% of ladies he lecturers dislikes him due to his lack of regard for ladies and women generally. He gives no single regard to women whenever citing an instance during his lecture, this had made so many people to suspect that he was probably given birth to by a man.2. The students Mercy has gone to police station to stop the investigation on the matter. That mean they don't wont the world to know the truth. 12 Likes 2 Shares

greatgod2012:

BTW, op, add source and invite lalasticlala to push this to FP. Let's see how many people will believe this man's story! how do i invite lalasticala how do i invite lalasticala





I left my office around 10:00pm on the fateful day for my house in Lapai town. On my way home, I slowed down near the Master Chef Restaurant where the road was sandy and I saw Mercy by the side of the road. Before I could fathom what was happening, four boys opened my car, jumped inside and closed the doors. One of them pressed a gun behind my head and ordered me to keep driving until we got to Mercy’s house. Then they forced me into the house and ordered me...



Read this line again 3 Likes

lukecent:

I left my office around 10:00pm on the fateful day for my house in Lapai town. On my way home, I slowed down near the Master Chef Restaurant where the road was sandy and I saw Mercy by the side of the road. Before I could fathom what was happening, four boys opened my car, jumped inside and closed the doors. One of them pressed a gun behind my head and ordered me to keep driving until we got to Mercy’s house. Then they forced me into the house and ordered me...



Read this line again Do you know IBB University junction? (opposite Mr chef) that area is sandy. In fact there was a time some unknown gun men robbed at that junction. Do you know IBB University junction? (opposite Mr chef) that area is sandy. In fact there was a time some unknown gun men robbed at that junction. 1 Like 1 Share

abdulg:





1. But from the campus gist show that he doesn't go after girls November 2016.

http://ibbulcampusgist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/10/top-10-most-popular-lecturers-in-ibb.html

He is No 3. Dr IG Yusuf: this man... strict and incoherent with principles. From department of English language, he is known for taking GST(use of English) research has shown that 89% of ladies he lecturers dislikes him due to his lack of regard for ladies and women generally. He gives no single regard to women whenever citing an instance during his lecture, this had made so many people to suspect that he was probably given birth to by a man.

2. The students Mercy has gone to police station to stop the investigation on the matter. That mean they don't wont the world to know the truth. how about u conduct a research one-on-one with the students in that department or better still alumni,before the news broke out here,a lady was sharing a testimony on SDK Blog of how her lecturer back then was on her neck for refusing his sexual advances and he gave her D's And E's because if she had an F it will raise suspicion because she was very intelligent hence her gpa kept dropping till she left only for his nude pix to be sent to her whatsapp group chat, so many negative comments about the dude on the comment section and some called out others too,the article you cited did not say he does not pursue women rather it insinuates he disregards them which might be a subtle way of saying he sees them only as sex objects and nothing more how about u conduct a research one-on-one with the students in that department or better still alumni,before the news broke out here,a lady was sharing a testimony on SDK Blog of how her lecturer back then was on her neck for refusing his sexual advances and he gave her D's And E's because if she had an F it will raise suspicion because she was very intelligent hence her gpa kept dropping till she left only for his nude pix to be sent to her whatsapp group chat, so many negative comments about the dude on the comment section and some called out others too,the article you cited did not say he does not pursue women rather it insinuates he disregards them which might be a subtle way of saying he sees them only as sex objects and nothing more 2 Likes

ogodomi:



Do you know IBB University junction? (opposite Mr chef) that area is sandy. In fact there was a time some unknown gun men robbed at that junction. It actually doesn't add up... how can a car slow down to the point of the boys jumping into it?when he wasn't driving a molue. It actually doesn't add up... how can a car slow down to the point of the boys jumping into it?when he wasn't driving a molue. 8 Likes 1 Share

Seen

Babaa Werey 1 Like

Hmm! Who do we nw believe??

"Even the scam is scamming the scam nowadays"



Am just confuse right now like this government!!!



Someone is lying!.... Don't know which one to believe!!!... But something tells me this man is lying, I believe am not the only one that noticed the way he was smiling in those pics... You probably know the silly smile people normally put up when caught doing something stupid.. 4 Likes 1 Share

victor2008:

story for the gods

Sad how people are already passing judgement without knowing exactly what happened. The lecturers are always the victims. They forgot how dangerous the students could be.





There're always three sides to every story. The accuser, the accused and the TRUTH



The truth will always prevail

Hahahahhaha....



He must think Nigerians are stupid. Balderdash. Shame on him, useless trying to sleep with a girl old enough to be his granddaughter. Remix it well, you really think we are fools 1 Like

Shameless pot bellied fellow. I like what those two did to you, rubbish 1 Like

This is super story.. ..... 1 Like





This man can lie for Palestine. Abi this is not the IBB Lapai that in know HahaThis man can lie for Palestine. Abi this is not the IBB Lapai that in know 2 Likes

Respect those with white hairs please!!

I don't believe him! 1 Like

lukecent:

I left my office around 10:00pm on the fateful day for my house in Lapai town. On my way home, I slowed down near the Master Chef Restaurant where the road was sandy and I saw Mercy by the side of the road. Before I could fathom what was happening, four boys opened my car, jumped inside and closed the doors. One of them pressed a gun behind my head and ordered me to keep driving until we got to Mercy’s house. Then they forced me into the house and ordered me...



Read this line again



HAHHHAHAHAHAHAa



Lecturer thinks he is talking to cows. They Jumped into my car while i was ogling Mercy on the other side of the road HAHHHAHAHAHAHAaLecturer thinks he is talking to cows. They Jumped into my car while i was ogling Mercy on the other side of the road 4 Likes 1 Share