|Prince James Uche Is Dead! by ObiOmaMu: 5:25pm
Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche has passed on today, Wednesday, 8th March following a prolonged illness.
A member of his financial aid campaign team, actress Chioma Okoye shared the news on her Instagram page. The actor was meant to travel to India this Saturday, March 11th for his surgery, but sadly passed on today. Read her post after the cut...
"WE THE CAMPAIGN TEAM
CHIOMA OKOYE RITA EDOCHIE
EMEKA OJUKWU (TORINO) EJIRO OKURAME. ( #SAVEPRINCEJAMESUCHECAMPAIGNTEAM). We regret to be the bearers of this sad news, but our COLLEAGUE, father, husband [PRINCE JAMES UCHE) passed on [Wednesday] from complications following Diabetes Blindness, BP, kidney.He has been experiencing fever, strange blood infection, and strange blisters on his legs for the past three days after he secured his Visa before he passed on today Wednesday March 8th in the Ambulance on his way for Dialysis at 2:15pm.. He was meant to travel this Saturday March 11th to India for his surgery...We sincerely want to thank everyone who donated to save this great man...we shall keep you all posted....@chioma_okoye @ritaedochie @emekatorino @chief_ejirookurame INFO-CALL...Torino-08023200557... Ejiro Okurame 08030519374 #chiefejirookurame"
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nollywood-actor-prince-james-uche-is.html
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by fanacy: 5:27pm
RIP
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by money121(m): 5:33pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS @: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/03/nollywood-actor-prince-james-uche-is.html?m=1
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by Keneking: 5:33pm
But where is lalasticlala now
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by odiereke(m): 5:35pm
RIP. Why this again?
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by softwerk(f): 5:36pm
RIP Prince James Uche
I hope you find absolute peace in the new world
So very sad
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by Oyind18: 5:36pm
R.I.P
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by apcmustwin: 5:36pm
Oh why
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by emmanwandud(m): 5:36pm
Return if possible sir
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by xynerise(m): 5:36pm
Damn! He didn't make it
RIP
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by Jerryojozy(m): 5:37pm
RIP man.
Genius J
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by lammsohiman(m): 5:37pm
R.I.P
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by greatboom(m): 5:37pm
eeeyaaaa
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by ameezy(m): 5:37pm
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by nerodenero: 5:37pm
The dead is gone and pained for the loss. RIP.
Another reminder for the living to live every second as though it is the last.
Death is no respecter of anybody. From dust we came and one day we'll definitely kiss the dust.
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by DIKEnaWAR: 5:37pm
RIP James. You did your part while you were alive.
Nollywood is a hoax. Better find a job instead of forming actor there. It only pays prostitutes like all of them girls. How can anyone tell me that an A list actor cannot afford hid medical expenses anywhere in the world? Do you want me to believe that is a movie industy?
I am going to tell this story at the risk of unmasking my identity here. (Cos I have told it to friends many times)
I went to visit a cousin of mine in Yetunde Brown Gbagada once. Who did I find washing a 504 station wagon with a giant of a woman standing beside him? Prince James Uche and the giant lady was the wife. Their living condition was way below his television status.
The only business that pays now is politics. Shame that honest people can't make an honest living in this country and take care of themselves and family. Shame that crooks like Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan and Co who have deliberately and wickedly refused to build good hospitals here are being ferried abroad and treated with our money.
Thunder fire them and their families 2 zillion x 20 zillion times.
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by opalu: 5:37pm
Ohhhhhh
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by paradigmshift(m): 5:38pm
nollywood sha ,no organization.. I weep for una
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by sugarbelly4: 5:38pm
OMG
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by Iamchepy: 5:38pm
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by gazilion: 5:38pm
The best way to die is to die the death of the righteous!
"O Lord let me die like the righteous and let my end be like his".
Dear all,
Make up your mind to die in JESUS.
RIP to the dead!
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by SteveNoris10: 5:38pm
Rest in Peace Sir
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by DollarAngel(m): 5:38pm
RIP What happens to the fund donated
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by lollmaolol: 5:38pm
money121:
Painful exit of another youth.
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by Costello559(m): 5:38pm
Rip... God knows the best
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by madgoat(m): 5:38pm
we will all die some day
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by adadioranmah(f): 5:38pm
After all the struggle.....
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by techycontents: 5:39pm
R.I.P
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by Bitterleafsoup: 5:39pm
Wow what we put in our mouth is life or death. RIP Nwanna
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by HsLBroker(m): 5:39pm
lammsohiman:
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by rikatrina: 5:39pm
RIP
|Re: Prince James Uche Is Dead! by awesomeboi(m): 5:39pm
I knw dis man oo chaii
