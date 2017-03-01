Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche has passed on today, Wednesday, 8th March following a prolonged illness.A member of his financial aid campaign team, actress Chioma Okoye shared the news on her Instagram page. The actor was meant to travel to India this Saturday, March 11th for his surgery, but sadly passed on today. Read her post after the cut..."WE THE CAMPAIGN TEAMCHIOMA OKOYE RITA EDOCHIEEMEKA OJUKWU (TORINO) EJIRO OKURAME. ( #SAVEPRINCEJAMESUCHECAMPAIGNTEAM). We regret to be the bearers of this sad news, but our COLLEAGUE, father, husband [PRINCE JAMES UCHE) passed on [Wednesday] from complications following Diabetes Blindness, BP, kidney.He has been experiencing fever, strange blood infection, and strange blisters on his legs for the past three days after he secured his Visa before he passed on today Wednesday March 8th in the Ambulance on his way for Dialysis at 2:15pm.. He was meant to travel this Saturday March 11th to India for his surgery...We sincerely want to thank everyone who donated to save this great man...we shall keep you all posted....@chioma_okoye @ritaedochie @emekatorino @chief_ejirookurame INFO-CALL...Torino-08023200557... Ejiro Okurame 08030519374 #chiefejirookurame"Cc; lalasticlala

RIP James. You did your part while you were alive.





Nollywood is a hoax. Better find a job instead of forming actor there. It only pays prostitutes like all of them girls. How can anyone tell me that an A list actor cannot afford hid medical expenses anywhere in the world? Do you want me to believe that is a movie industy?



I am going to tell this story at the risk of unmasking my identity here. (Cos I have told it to friends many times)



I went to visit a cousin of mine in Yetunde Brown Gbagada once. Who did I find washing a 504 station wagon with a giant of a woman standing beside him? Prince James Uche and the giant lady was the wife. Their living condition was way below his television status.



The only business that pays now is politics. Shame that honest people can't make an honest living in this country and take care of themselves and family. Shame that crooks like Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan and Co who have deliberately and wickedly refused to build good hospitals here are being ferried abroad and treated with our money.



Thunder fire them and their families 2 zillion x 20 zillion times. 55 Likes 4 Shares