ANYONE WITH A SUITABLE IDEA SHOULD CONTRIBUTE PLEASE! ...lalasticlala abeg uplift this topic it be very useful to many of us.

Liquor or standardized palm wine joint. Do not underrate the drinking ability of those villagers. 6 Likes

How old is your father and where is your village, have you asked him the type of business he likes?. 2 Likes

...in his early 70s ...he once said he'd like to sell sapele water.

...THATS a good idea but i think one or two other people are already doing that.

...in his early 70s ...he once said he'd like to sell sapele water.

Consider what he likes doing. At his age, he doesn't need to be stressed up. Consider what he likes doing. At his age, he doesn't need to be stressed up. 6 Likes

very eazy..........set up a "BROTHEL". its a booming market. 1 Like

There are lots of businesses.

Dude the man is old.... he's been working all days of his life the least u could do is to let him relax and eat d fruit of his labour... afteral deres a girl U pay weekly or monthly for doIng nothIng 14 Likes

Let him join vigilante

So many but let others do the work while he occasionally help.



His major work is to sit and collect money.



I would have mentioned them but he already have a preference 1 Like 2 Shares

ogogoro joint. simple

give him money may he go wetin em like nah why u dey ask us na

Depending on the level of development going on in your village, you can set up a cement shop or a block moulding industry. 4 Likes

just fine shop n start a provision business 4 him I think is nt hard considering his age

so lots of businesses is ur answer..

This thread will be interesting.

If there's regular light in the village you should consider borehole water. 3 Likes

Drill a borehole, let him do the dispensing

Elderly father still supos dey hustle? 2 Likes

Is this to keep him busy because he's bored? If so, na palm wine joint. Where he can relax and chat with old buddies.



If it's to provide income, don't waste your time with business. Just send him money regularly.



Just know that in either case, you will still need to send him money because he would drink it all away. I'm not joking. 6 Likes

It depends on where you are from

I can only say for eastern part of the country

palm oil business

My granny owned a palm oil mill. It's a nice business

raw food stuffs....like he shud b selling garri .rice and beans in bags in dericas..

corn..soya beans..you can add tubers of yam..i tink its lucrative and would fit his elderly nature

open nairabet shop for am 1 Like

ANYONE WITH A SUITABLE IDEA SHOULD CONTRIBUTE PLEASE! ...lalasticlala abeg uplift this topic it be very useful to many of us.



I was sharing it with some crew at computer village last week, and people almost started worshiping me.





100K, i'll sell the idea to you plus the places to get the resources, if you no like the idea i'll pay you back 300k. Hit me up...



I was sharing it with some crew at computer village last week, and people almost started worshiping me.

100K, i'll sell the idea to you plus the places to get the resources, if you no like the idea i'll pay you back 300k. Hit me up...

Can't afford to spill these kinds in common places. Your papa go siddon for chair only to dey count the money i swear it !!!

Baba ijebu or pool

Bro if he likes football open a viewing center for him or a joint for him in that way he can always see his friends come around.

Buy chairs and tables that people can come and rent for those events! He doesn't have to lift a finger the people renting will come for it and return it by themselves. He will just collect money.

I would say a farming business. Buy a small piece (or big whatever you prefer) of land and start growing crops. Lobatan your dad becomes a business man.

Game house

na wa o