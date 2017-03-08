₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,565 members, 3,407,224 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 09:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? (2993 Views)
N3million Naira, What Business Profitable Business Can It Float? / I Have 80k, What business Can I Venture In? / What Lucrative Business Can A Student Start With #50,000 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by Karlman: 5:55pm
ANYONE WITH A SUITABLE IDEA SHOULD CONTRIBUTE PLEASE! ...lalasticlala abeg uplift this topic it be very useful to many of us.
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by ikbnice(m): 6:04pm
Liquor or standardized palm wine joint. Do not underrate the drinking ability of those villagers.
6 Likes
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by JideAmuGiaka: 6:22pm
How old is your father and where is your village, have you asked him the type of business he likes?.
2 Likes
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by Karlman: 6:52pm
JideAmuGiaka:...in his early 70s ...he once said he'd like to sell sapele water.
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by Karlman: 6:54pm
ikbnice:...THATS a good idea but i think one or two other people are already doing that.
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by JideAmuGiaka: 8:16pm
Karlman:
Consider what he likes doing. At his age, he doesn't need to be stressed up.
6 Likes
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by dessz(m): 8:29pm
very eazy..........set up a "BROTHEL". its a booming market.
1 Like
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by kimbra(f): 8:29pm
There are lots of businesses.
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by ta4ba3(m): 8:29pm
Dude the man is old.... he's been working all days of his life the least u could do is to let him relax and eat d fruit of his labour... afteral deres a girl U pay weekly or monthly for doIng nothIng
14 Likes
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by Keneking: 8:30pm
Let him join vigilante
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:31pm
So many but let others do the work while he occasionally help.
His major work is to sit and collect money.
I would have mentioned them but he already have a preference
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by LOVEGINO(m): 8:31pm
ogogoro joint. simple
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by youngberry001(m): 8:31pm
give him money may he go wetin em like nah why u dey ask us na
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by sandiyke(f): 8:31pm
Depending on the level of development going on in your village, you can set up a cement shop or a block moulding industry.
4 Likes
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by fastguy10: 8:31pm
just fine shop n start a provision business 4 him I think is nt hard considering his age
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by dessz(m): 8:32pm
kimbra:so lots of businesses is ur answer..
9 Likes
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by qualityovenbake(m): 8:32pm
This thread will be interesting.
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by Adekorya: 8:32pm
If there's regular light in the village you should consider borehole water.
3 Likes
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by gentle007(m): 8:32pm
Drill a borehole, let him do the dispensing
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by loomer: 8:32pm
Elderly father still supos dey hustle?
2 Likes
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by nextstep(m): 8:33pm
Is this to keep him busy because he's bored? If so, na palm wine joint. Where he can relax and chat with old buddies.
If it's to provide income, don't waste your time with business. Just send him money regularly.
Just know that in either case, you will still need to send him money because he would drink it all away. I'm not joking.
6 Likes
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by mentorseries(m): 8:33pm
It depends on where you are from
I can only say for eastern part of the country
palm oil business
My granny owned a palm oil mill. It's a nice business
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by iamtewwy(m): 8:33pm
raw food stuffs....like he shud b selling garri .rice and beans in bags in dericas..
corn..soya beans..you can add tubers of yam..i tink its lucrative and would fit his elderly nature
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by cocaineaddict(m): 8:34pm
open nairabet shop for am
1 Like
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by amiablesystems: 8:34pm
Karlman:
I was sharing it with some crew at computer village last week, and people almost started worshiping me.
100K, i'll sell the idea to you plus the places to get the resources, if you no like the idea i'll pay you back 300k. Hit me up...
Can't afford to spill these kinds in common places. Your papa go siddon for chair only to dey count the money i swear it !!!
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by folarinmiles(m): 8:34pm
Baba ijebu or pool
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by mauricerex: 8:35pm
Bro if he likes football open a viewing center for him or a joint for him in that way he can always see his friends come around.
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by Liftedhands: 8:35pm
Karlman:Buy chairs and tables that people can come and rent for those events! He doesn't have to lift a finger the people renting will come for it and return it by themselves. He will just collect money.
3 Likes
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by Tominiola: 8:37pm
I would say a farming business. Buy a small piece (or big whatever you prefer) of land and start growing crops. Lobatan your dad becomes a business man.
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by amebovillage(m): 8:37pm
Game house
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by Nyerhovwo101(m): 8:38pm
na wa o
|Re: What Business Can I Set Up For My Elderly Father In The Village? by ChiefSweetus: 8:39pm
Liftedhands:Not bad..
W / My FOREX My PHILOSOPHIES / The 14 Fastest Growing Business, Investment And Career Opportunities In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: ONE2ONE1, Yuneehk, wura2020, fernandezcocky, EvenInFreetown, Pray(m), ephi123(f), HRHQueenPhil, naijamatter, feda01, pelumi111, icebot, tobiogunboye(m), Damdid93(f), laxetude, Seconsol92(m), cmoney22222, temmysammy, WebSurfer(m), kindla(f), nkemdi89(f), Chiefobdk1, sweetheart202(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6