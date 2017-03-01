₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:15pm
Senator Dino Melaye who is quite a fashion lover showed that he is really a LAWMAKER after donning this customized attire with emblems of the senate's mace (the legislative power) on it for the plenary session today. The federal lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district who was in high spirits -ensured he was visibly seen by his colleagues. See photos below;
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/dino-melaye-rocks-customized-attire-for.html
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Ohammadike: 7:18pm
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:18pm
GOD bless DINO
GOD BLESS SARAKI
GOD BLESS THE SENATE
GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT OSINBAJO
GOD BLESS THE JEWISH STATE OF ISRAEL AND SOUTH SOUTH/EAST
GOD BLESS KALU
GOD BLESS MODATH AND ME
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:18pm
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 7:24pm
Mr money bag continue
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Jayson1: 7:27pm
Dino my real Nigga.
Always ready to impregnate someone.
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by check2018: 7:28pm
Looking good
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by malikombi(m): 7:40pm
I prefer this man's style of opposition to that of one Governor in the Southwest.
I no mention name ooooooo...
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by tociano009(m): 8:00pm
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by FemiLastBorn(m): 8:05pm
DINo Dino.....
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 8:05pm
So?
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by ekojoe(m): 8:06pm
Let's imagine what they're saying
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:06pm
Thief!
This country celebrate THIEVES
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by FemiLastBorn(m): 8:06pm
CROWNWEALTH019:. Which Kanu Pls? Kanu nwankwo.
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 8:07pm
DINO DINO DINO Must u customized everything, i bet u have tattoo with D on your dickno dick
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Logician: 8:07pm
Waste of funds
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 8:07pm
Agbaya
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by dessz(m): 8:07pm
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by refreshrate: 8:07pm
The people doing this guy no dey rest ?
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Oktoberfest: 8:10pm
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by ngwababe: 8:10pm
Ok
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Oktoberfest: 8:10pm
At least he didnt misapropriate his wardrobe allowance
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by nobsalis(f): 8:11pm
Space for sale....:
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Louiscutedude(m): 8:11pm
Ben Murracy B. b lyk pls Dino show me d way...
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by faithako: 8:12pm
Dino!!! Drama king
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:12pm
Ohammadike:
If you don't give a fvck, why is the needle at the highest point?
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 8:13pm
Lol, see how Ben Bruce looks like someone begging for contract
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by obembet(m): 8:13pm
I just dey miss Hon. Patrick
BREAKING NEWS!!! The Federal government of Nigeria has warned Nigerians not to switch off their phones for whatever reason. This is because the president may call at anytime of the day the way he called Femi Adesina, Gov Yahaya Bello, Gov Ganduje & others. DSS HAS BEEN DIRECTED TO ARREST ANYONE WHO MISSED THE PRESIDENTIAL CALL. Please be guided accordingly. Note : BE EXPECTING HIS CALL ANY MOMENT FROM NOW SIGNED Minister of Information. Lie Lie mohammed
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 8:14pm
I don't know why Shekau's name keeps coming to my mind after seeing this photograph
|Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by CR77(f): 8:14pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Ekiti State Deputy Governor Resigned / Lai Mohammed Battles Cabal In NBC, Others / Show Justice Okon Abang Way Out, Fayose Urges NJC - Vanguard
