The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:15pm
Senator Dino Melaye who is quite a fashion lover showed that he is really a LAWMAKER after donning this customized attire with emblems of the senate's mace (the legislative power) on it for the plenary session today. The federal lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district who was in high spirits -ensured he was visibly seen by his colleagues. See photos below;

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Ohammadike: 7:18pm
angry

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:18pm
GOD bless DINO

GOD BLESS SARAKI

GOD BLESS THE SENATE

GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT OSINBAJO

GOD BLESS THE JEWISH STATE OF ISRAEL AND SOUTH SOUTH/EAST

GOD BLESS KALU

GOD BLESS MODATH AND ME kiss kiss

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:18pm
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 7:24pm
Mr money bag undecided continue

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Jayson1: 7:27pm
Dino my real Nigga.



Always ready to impregnate someone. grin

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by check2018: 7:28pm
Looking good
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by malikombi(m): 7:40pm
I prefer this man's style of opposition to that of one Governor in the Southwest.
I no mention name ooooooo...

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by tociano009(m): 8:00pm
grin
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by FemiLastBorn(m): 8:05pm
DINo Dino.....
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 8:05pm
So? undecided
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by ekojoe(m): 8:06pm
Let's imagine what they're saying

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:06pm
Thief!


This country celebrate THIEVES

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by FemiLastBorn(m): 8:06pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
GOD bless DINO

GOD BLESS SARAKI

GOD BLESS THE SENATE

GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT OSINBAJO

GOD BLESS THE JEWISH STATE OF ISRAEL AND SOUTH SOUTH/EAST

GOD BLESS KANU

GOD BLESS MODATH AND ME kiss kiss
. Which Kanu Pls? Kanu nwankwo.

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 8:07pm
DINO DINO DINO Must u customized everything, i bet u have tattoo with D on your dickno dick grin grin grin
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Logician: 8:07pm
Waste of funds

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 8:07pm
Agbaya

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by dessz(m): 8:07pm
undecided

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by refreshrate: 8:07pm
The people doing this guy no dey rest ?

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Oktoberfest: 8:10pm
lipsrsealed
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by ngwababe: 8:10pm
Ok
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Oktoberfest: 8:10pm
At least he didnt misapropriate his wardrobe allowance

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by nobsalis(f): 8:11pm
Space for sale....:
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Louiscutedude(m): 8:11pm
Ben Murracy B. b lyk pls Dino show me d way...
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by faithako: 8:12pm
Dino!!! Drama king
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:12pm
Ohammadike:
angry

If you don't give a fvck, why is the needle at the highest point?
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 8:13pm
Lol, see how Ben Bruce looks like someone begging for contract

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by obembet(m): 8:13pm
I just dey miss Hon. Patrick

BREAKING NEWS!!! The Federal government of Nigeria has warned Nigerians not to switch off their phones for whatever reason. This is because the president may call at anytime of the day the way he called Femi Adesina, Gov Yahaya Bello, Gov Ganduje & others. DSS HAS BEEN DIRECTED TO ARREST ANYONE WHO MISSED THE PRESIDENTIAL CALL. Please be guided accordingly. Note : BE EXPECTING HIS CALL ANY MOMENT FROM NOW SIGNED Minister of Information. Lie Lie mohammed

Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 8:14pm
I don't know why Shekau's name keeps coming to my mind after seeing this photograph
Re: The Customized Attire Dino Melaye Wore To The Senate Plenary Session (Photos) by CR77(f): 8:14pm
cool
CROWNWEALTH019:
GOD bless DINO

GOD BLESS SARAKI

GOD BLESS THE SENATE

GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT OSINBAJO

GOD BLESS THE JEWISH STATE OF ISRAEL AND SOUTH SOUTH/EAST

GOD BLESS KALU

GOD BLESS MODATH AND ME kiss kiss

