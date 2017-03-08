₦airaland Forum

Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by street2view: 10:09pm On Mar 08
A 200 level student of Lead City University, Ibadan, Moshood Owolabi, has been sentenced to death by hanging for stabbing his fellow student to death.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Adegboye Gbolagunte of an Ibadan High Court condemned Owolabi to death by hanging for causing the death of one Seun Kolawole, two years ago.


A Physical and Health Education Department student, Owolabi caused the death of Kolawole by stabbing him with a bottle.

The judge said the counsel prosecuting the case, A. Olawale, a Deputy Director in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

He said that the evidence tendered before him showed that the accused committed the offence as charged.

He sentenced him to death by hanging to serve as deterrent to others.


The judge further advised parents to always watch their children to prevent them from misbehaving and causing harm to others.

The prosecutor had earlier told the court that the convict stabbed Kolawole with a broken bottle in the neck, following a misunderstanding between him and the deceased.

He explained that the injury sustained as a result of his action resulted to the death of the victim.

Olawale said that the incident happened on Jan. 12, 2014 at toll-gate area of Ibadan.


He added that the offence was punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II Law of Oyo State, 2000.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/08/200-level-student-sentenced-death-killing-fellow-student-ibadan/

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by misscrystals(f): 10:18pm On Mar 08
lord have mercy... U tell them cultism nor dey pay dem no hear nw look what u ve done to urself and ur family

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by street2view: 10:31pm On Mar 08
very annoying
Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by ociboy(m): 10:37pm On Mar 08
Just like that? short temper has landed in No 6, feet road by hell junction...

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by BlackDBagba: 10:39pm On Mar 08
shocked
Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by kingphilip(m): 10:56pm On Mar 08
Just a little moment of fury is taking two people to their grave

I wonder how and why people get angry because of little things.. It takes nothing to let things slide no matter how grievous it may look

It's better to let it slide and look weak among people rather than acting in moments of anger and regret later

Nigerians it's time to let things slide when it doesn't directly injure you and leave immediately when you see things beginning to get heated

It takes less than a minute to have a forever had-I-known

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by Tiffany1(f): 11:15pm On Mar 08
RIP To The Dead. Am Sure Dude Wil Be Regretting His Action By Now.

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by last35: 11:35pm On Mar 08
When your family curse finally catch up with you...

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by matrix199(m): 1:10am
Justice has been served..



But the meal tastes bad

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by OkoYiboz: 1:37am
Sad
Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by OkoYiboz: 1:45am
This guy is not going to die a thousand times before his execution. Waking up each day knowing it may be his last is enough mental disaster for him.

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by Misswang001(f): 1:53am
Na wa.Your parents will suffer to train you, and you will now mess up your life. Two young men down the drain.
Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by policy12: 2:41am
Only here.....

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by crackhouse(m): 3:01am
Ok, RIP in advance.
Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by moskobaba(m): 4:02am
Well deserved

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by prahcetomi(m): 4:37am
See your life..

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by DjAndroid: 6:35am
policy12:

Only here.....

I'm a full-blooded Igbo, but.. .. . Take this insanity out a here. It's high time you people grew up and stop this rubbish.

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by Elnino4ladies: 7:04am
policy12:

Only here.....

Grow up dude

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by dreamwords: 7:26am
Sorry bro, we will meet in heaven
Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by segrinto: 7:32am
Jesus!!
Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by dannythethug: 7:47am
An eye for an eye.

Case closed!

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by Dongreat(m): 7:47am
misscrystals:
lord have mercy... U tell them cultism nor dey pay dem no hear nw look what u ve done to urself and ur family

Madam, there was no where in the write up that said the accused was a cultist. They got into an argument resulting to the rage and thereafter death. Please read before you fight for FTC. Not every fight that leads to death is as a result of cultism.

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by kalindaminda: 7:47am
Hanging in 2017.

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by sotall(m): 7:48am
ok
Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by agarawu23(m): 7:48am
Serves him right angry
Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by Dexpro: 7:48am
What! shocked

Modified: Chai, see waste. Fury, anger served you this. Your journey to the great beyond starts soon. Farewell bro.

policy12:

Only here to.....

Receive sense!

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by Oyind18: 7:48am
Some Parents are not trying at all.

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by Pavore9: 7:49am
Lack of managing his anger has ruined him.
Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by teepompay(m): 7:49am
this guy is so pathetic
Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by Dyt(f): 7:50am
I can't imagine what his folks will be going thru

Sad

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by playfulvivo: 7:50am
He who kills no mata d disguise or reason should not be afraid to die..He deserves the sentence and should be quickly carried out

Re: Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging by cummando(m): 7:51am
RIP in advance.....Rat!

