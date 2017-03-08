Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Court Sentences Student Of Lead City University, Ibadan, To Death By Hanging (17090 Views)

A 400 Level Student Of TASUED Was Suspended For Leading A Peaceful Protest / FUTA 500 level Student Wins Tony Elemelu’s $10,000 Grant (Photo) / Lead City University Clinic Welcomes First Ever Baby Since 10 Years Of Opening (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A 200 level student of Lead City University, Ibadan, Moshood Owolabi, has been sentenced to death by hanging for stabbing his fellow student to death.



In his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Adegboye Gbolagunte of an Ibadan High Court condemned Owolabi to death by hanging for causing the death of one Seun Kolawole, two years ago.





A Physical and Health Education Department student, Owolabi caused the death of Kolawole by stabbing him with a bottle.



The judge said the counsel prosecuting the case, A. Olawale, a Deputy Director in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.



He said that the evidence tendered before him showed that the accused committed the offence as charged.



He sentenced him to death by hanging to serve as deterrent to others.





The judge further advised parents to always watch their children to prevent them from misbehaving and causing harm to others.



The prosecutor had earlier told the court that the convict stabbed Kolawole with a broken bottle in the neck, following a misunderstanding between him and the deceased.



He explained that the injury sustained as a result of his action resulted to the death of the victim.



Olawale said that the incident happened on Jan. 12, 2014 at toll-gate area of Ibadan.





He added that the offence was punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II Law of Oyo State, 2000.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/08/200-level-student-sentenced-death-killing-fellow-student-ibadan/ 6 Likes 4 Shares

lord have mercy... U tell them cultism nor dey pay dem no hear nw look what u ve done to urself and ur family 18 Likes 1 Share

very annoying

Just like that? short temper has landed in No 6, feet road by hell junction... 1 Like

Just a little moment of fury is taking two people to their grave



I wonder how and why people get angry because of little things.. It takes nothing to let things slide no matter how grievous it may look



It's better to let it slide and look weak among people rather than acting in moments of anger and regret later



Nigerians it's time to let things slide when it doesn't directly injure you and leave immediately when you see things beginning to get heated



It takes less than a minute to have a forever had-I-known 52 Likes 2 Shares

RIP To The Dead. Am Sure Dude Wil Be Regretting His Action By Now. 1 Like 1 Share

When your family curse finally catch up with you... 1 Like 1 Share

Justice has been served..







But the meal tastes bad 1 Like

Sad

This guy is not going to die a thousand times before his execution. Waking up each day knowing it may be his last is enough mental disaster for him. 1 Like

Na wa.Your parents will suffer to train you, and you will now mess up your life. Two young men down the drain.

Only here..... 4 Likes

Ok, RIP in advance.

Well deserved 1 Like

See your life.. 2 Likes

policy12:



Only here.....

I'm a full-blooded Igbo, but.. .. . Take this insanity out a here. It's high time you people grew up and stop this rubbish. I'm a full-blooded Igbo, but.. .. . Take this insanity out a here. It's high time you people grew up and stop this rubbish. 21 Likes 1 Share

policy12:



Only here.....

Grow up dude Grow up dude 3 Likes

Sorry bro, we will meet in heaven

Jesus!!

An eye for an eye.



Case closed! 2 Likes

misscrystals:

lord have mercy... U tell them cultism nor dey pay dem no hear nw look what u ve done to urself and ur family

Madam, there was no where in the write up that said the accused was a cultist. They got into an argument resulting to the rage and thereafter death. Please read before you fight for FTC. Not every fight that leads to death is as a result of cultism. Madam, there was no where in the write up that said the accused was a cultist. They got into an argument resulting to the rage and thereafter death. Please read before you fight for FTC. Not every fight that leads to death is as a result of cultism. 4 Likes

Hanging in 2017. 2 Likes

ok

Serves him right





Modified: Chai, see waste. Fury, anger served you this. Your journey to the great beyond starts soon. Farewell bro.



policy12:



Only here to.....

Receive sense! What!Modified: Chai, see waste. Fury, anger served you this. Your journey to the great beyond starts soon. Farewell bro.Receive sense! 1 Like

Some Parents are not trying at all. 1 Like

Lack of managing his anger has ruined him.

this guy is so pathetic

I can't imagine what his folks will be going thru



Sad 1 Like

He who kills no mata d disguise or reason should not be afraid to die..He deserves the sentence and should be quickly carried out 1 Like