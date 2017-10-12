₦airaland Forum

Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Christaks(m): 10:03pm
Few minutes ago Davido shared the following on his instagram page followed with some CCTv videos..

I only hv statement...


https://www.instagram.com/p/BaKVhG5FRJ2/?hl=en

Watch video part 1 https://www.instagram.com/p/BaKWT9Hlymc/?hl=en

Part 2 https://www.instagram.com/p/BaKWqSLl_Ri/?hl=en

Part 3 https://www.instagram.com/p/BaKW9ZSF8l4/?hl=en

2 Likes

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by LogoDWhiz(m): 10:06pm
Ghen ghen.
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by prolificJosh(m): 10:07pm
Hmmm
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by hoesaintloyal(m): 10:08pm
And he just posted video of the cctv Cam recorded that night.

Chai! The guy was really wasted o!
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by chalsnoble(m): 10:13pm
at Long last OBO is proved innocent kiss
if u dnt like it abeg locate the nearest transformer tongue
#teamOBO anytime_anywhere

11 Likes

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by AntiWailer: 10:18pm
They will still write rubbish.


See the life they live. They will still say he drinks only water.

1 Like

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by KngGezy(m): 10:18pm
Davido has automatically proved his innocence.If there is any question about his presence at the stated clubs or venues.Police should then release counter footages.Davido has proved his innocence through the 3part footages he shared on Instagram.And the official release of his own side of the story

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by JoshMedia(m): 10:19pm
God knows of you're innocent or not and will judge everyone according to his work




Check my signature

2 Likes

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by slimshadyl(m): 10:19pm
IS THAT ALL?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by designer01(m): 10:19pm
JoshMedia:
.
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:19pm
I didn't read the statement, neither did I watch the video, nor give it any heed... So also will the commissioner of police, Lagos state, when he receives the much awaited alert, from the 30 billion in one account like that. undecided
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by obaival(m): 10:19pm
All die na die abeg

1 Like

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Flashh: 10:19pm
If I hear say I read that thing ehh. angry

1 Like

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by shaddoww: 10:19pm
This life sha, some months back, it was Davido dat was alleging dat it was someone dat killed his uncle even wen d autopsy revealed otherwise, now he is in d same position n his is even worse, now he his running from pillar to post to prove his innocence. Wat goes around realy do cum around.

14 Likes

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by skaitlyn: 10:20pm
Davido is rich

You can be rich too by following my signature

1 Like

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by ChangetheChange: 10:20pm
cheesy

Cased closed

Davido u are hereby discharged and acquitted

7 Likes

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by elyte89: 10:20pm
I would rada read a news abt Tstv Dan dis wink
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Queendoncom(f): 10:20pm
What about chime and Olu
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by chalsnoble(m): 10:21pm
pk
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Charlesdock(m): 10:21pm
Celebrities and ish wetin concern us sef How much is garri jare
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by naijalo: 10:21pm
grin

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by ibkgab001: 10:21pm
Great. Part 1 David vs Tagbo

Part 2 David vs Dj Olu

Part 3 David vs Chime

Watch out

Part 4 David vs Dele na my Boy
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by 2shure: 10:21pm
Fuc this shiiit
Those dat died cause of greedy cownu
Did any one gif a fuk
Die na die abegi
A 35 yr old grown man
Moving with 23 24
What a shame
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Settingz321(m): 10:22pm
I don't get it is davido now an actor?
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by eitsei(m): 10:22pm
Some people won't still be satisfied and convinced he didn't have a hand in their deaths

1 Like

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by ibkgab001: 10:22pm
Charlesdock:
Celebrities and ish wetin concern us sef How much is garri jare



We are talking about some people's life yiu are talking about food when bible says all will come to an end one day
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by nototribalist: 10:22pm
Who ever think that davido will go to prison must be living under a rock. The only people going to prison are does bingos around him that day.

1 Like

Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by ajibolabd: 10:22pm
davido, I hate that guy and don't ask me why!
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by mideactive: 10:23pm
D
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by naijawisdom(m): 10:23pm
RIP To The Dead
Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by benuejosh(m): 10:23pm
Hmmm

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

