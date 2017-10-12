Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death (7978 Views)

I only hv statement...





https://www.instagram.com/p/BaKVhG5FRJ2/?hl=en



Watch video part 1



Part 2



And he just posted video of the cctv Cam recorded that night.



Chai! The guy was really wasted o!

at Long last OBO is proved innocent

if u dnt like it abeg locate the nearest transformer

#teamOBO anytime_anywhere 11 Likes

They will still write rubbish.





See the life they live. They will still say he drinks only water. 1 Like

Davido has automatically proved his innocence.If there is any question about his presence at the stated clubs or venues.Police should then release counter footages.Davido has proved his innocence through the 3part footages he shared on Instagram.And the official release of his own side of the story 5 Likes 1 Share

God knows of you're innocent or not and will judge everyone according to his work









IS THAT ALL?

I didn't read the statement, neither did I watch the video, nor give it any heed... So also will the commissioner of police, Lagos state, when he receives the much awaited alert, from the 30 billion in one account like that.

All die na die abeg 1 Like

If I hear say I read that thing ehh. 1 Like

This life sha, some months back, it was Davido dat was alleging dat it was someone dat killed his uncle even wen d autopsy revealed otherwise, now he is in d same position n his is even worse, now he his running from pillar to post to prove his innocence. Wat goes around realy do cum around. 14 Likes

Cased closed



Davido u are hereby discharged and acquitted 7 Likes

I would rada read a news abt Tstv Dan dis

What about chime and Olu

How much is garri jare Celebrities and ish wetin concern us sef

Great. Part 1 David vs Tagbo



Part 2 David vs Dj Olu



Part 3 David vs Chime



Watch out



Part 4 David vs Dele na my Boy

I don't get it is davido now an actor?

Some people won't still be satisfied and convinced he didn't have a hand in their deaths 1 Like

Charlesdock:

Celebrities and ish wetin concern us sef How much is garri jare





We are talking about some people's life yiu are talking about food when bible says all will come to an end one day

Who ever think that davido will go to prison must be living under a rock. The only people going to prison are does bingos around him that day. 1 Like

davido, I hate that guy and don't ask me why!

RIP To The Dead