|Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Christaks(m): 10:03pm
Few minutes ago Davido shared the following on his instagram page followed with some CCTv videos..
I only hv statement...
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaKVhG5FRJ2/?hl=en
Watch video part 1 https://www.instagram.com/p/BaKWT9Hlymc/?hl=en
Part 2 https://www.instagram.com/p/BaKWqSLl_Ri/?hl=en
Part 3 https://www.instagram.com/p/BaKW9ZSF8l4/?hl=en
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by LogoDWhiz(m): 10:06pm
Ghen ghen.
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by prolificJosh(m): 10:07pm
Hmmm
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by hoesaintloyal(m): 10:08pm
And he just posted video of the cctv Cam recorded that night.
Chai! The guy was really wasted o!
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by chalsnoble(m): 10:13pm
at Long last OBO is proved innocent
if u dnt like it abeg locate the nearest transformer
#teamOBO anytime_anywhere
11 Likes
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by AntiWailer: 10:18pm
They will still write rubbish.
See the life they live. They will still say he drinks only water.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by KngGezy(m): 10:18pm
Davido has automatically proved his innocence.If there is any question about his presence at the stated clubs or venues.Police should then release counter footages.Davido has proved his innocence through the 3part footages he shared on Instagram.And the official release of his own side of the story
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by JoshMedia(m): 10:19pm
God knows of you're innocent or not and will judge everyone according to his work
Check my signature
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by slimshadyl(m): 10:19pm
IS THAT ALL?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by designer01(m): 10:19pm
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:19pm
I didn't read the statement, neither did I watch the video, nor give it any heed... So also will the commissioner of police, Lagos state, when he receives the much awaited alert, from the 30 billion in one account like that.
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by obaival(m): 10:19pm
All die na die abeg
1 Like
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Flashh: 10:19pm
If I hear say I read that thing ehh.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by shaddoww: 10:19pm
This life sha, some months back, it was Davido dat was alleging dat it was someone dat killed his uncle even wen d autopsy revealed otherwise, now he is in d same position n his is even worse, now he his running from pillar to post to prove his innocence. Wat goes around realy do cum around.
14 Likes
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by skaitlyn: 10:20pm
Davido is rich
You can be rich too by following my signature
1 Like
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by ChangetheChange: 10:20pm
Cased closed
Davido u are hereby discharged and acquitted
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by elyte89: 10:20pm
I would rada read a news abt Tstv Dan dis
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Queendoncom(f): 10:20pm
What about chime and Olu
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by chalsnoble(m): 10:21pm
pk
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Charlesdock(m): 10:21pm
Celebrities and ish wetin concern us sef How much is garri jare
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by naijalo: 10:21pm
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by ibkgab001: 10:21pm
Great. Part 1 David vs Tagbo
Part 2 David vs Dj Olu
Part 3 David vs Chime
Watch out
Part 4 David vs Dele na my Boy
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by 2shure: 10:21pm
Fuc this shiiit
Those dat died cause of greedy cownu
Did any one gif a fuk
Die na die abegi
A 35 yr old grown man
Moving with 23 24
What a shame
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by Settingz321(m): 10:22pm
I don't get it is davido now an actor?
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by eitsei(m): 10:22pm
Some people won't still be satisfied and convinced he didn't have a hand in their deaths
1 Like
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by ibkgab001: 10:22pm
Charlesdock:
We are talking about some people's life yiu are talking about food when bible says all will come to an end one day
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by nototribalist: 10:22pm
Who ever think that davido will go to prison must be living under a rock. The only people going to prison are does bingos around him that day.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by ajibolabd: 10:22pm
davido, I hate that guy and don't ask me why!
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by mideactive: 10:23pm
D
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by naijawisdom(m): 10:23pm
RIP To The Dead
|Re: Davido Releases Statement & CCTV Videos On Tagbo Umeike's Death by benuejosh(m): 10:23pm
Hmmm
1 Like
