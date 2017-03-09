Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? (10774 Views)

No teams in champion league ever survive 4 – 0 deficit but Barca has broken the record deleted the 4 goals and advance into quarter final of the champion league. Unbelievable has happened Barcelona defied the history, shocked the football world..... And to

Was the match fixed?





What is your take, kindly drop your view.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HWZtD3rt7Q with the Barcelona dramatic comeback thrashing PSG 6 goals to 1.No teams in champion league ever survive 4 – 0 deficit but Barca has broken the record deleted the 4 goals and advance into quarter final of the champion league. Unbelievable has happened Barcelona defied the history, shocked the football world..... And to..Was the match fixed?What is your take, kindly drop your view. 2 Likes

It was not fixed but Barca got official backup. That ref, killed that match walahi 58 Likes 2 Shares

fixed or no fixed., barca all d way 19 Likes

Paulpaulpaul:

It was not fixed but Barca got official backup. That ref, killed that match walahi hope you were able to sleep... sorry ook hope you were able to sleep... sorry ook 22 Likes 2 Shares

Paulpaulpaul:

It was not fixed but Barca got official backup. That ref, killed that match walahi



go watch d video of PSG players saying if dem lose 5-1 is ok by dem go watch d video of PSG players saying if dem lose 5-1 is ok by dem 9 Likes 2 Shares

That match almost look like one cause can't tell me coming into a match with 4 goals clear win to come and loss at the ends that's. Certainly look like one hell of a fix match 6 Likes

Was beating Barca 4-0 fixed? If yes, then Barca overturning 6-1 is fixed.

But dont forget Madrid did overturn 3-0 last season or so. Was beating Barca 4-0 fixed? If yes, then Barca overturning 6-1 is fixed.But dont forget Madrid did overturn 3-0 last season or so. 29 Likes 3 Shares

even if fixed, those psg guys mumu! They just humilate themselves! and I wish the officials can look into the match 4 Likes

On a more serious note, if you biliv it was fixed signify, I can't be the only one thinking this.

I'm still in shock. I hate Paris saint German with all might, so much hatred for one team. If I were the largest shareholder in psg, I won't let Emery enter the bus. And I'll sack him with mouth no letter.



I can't read any sport news today just because all I'll see is #lapulgba, #leNeymer, #loCatalan. I'm sad, so sad.

This isn't football, it's pure madness. I'm sorry I'm bugging you with what I feel. But If you're reading this I have few points to give ://

● NEVER TRUST THE FRENCH. (it happened in world war too)

●UEFA IS NOT CREDIBLE

●DON'T TOY WITH BARCA,UEFA WOULD FIGHT YOU.

●EMERY IS A FOOL AT FORTY

《《more importantly, all psg players should be flogged by the itsekiri/fulani ethnic group》》



☆PEACE

#che 73 Likes 8 Shares

Anything goes in football Anything goes in football

barca..lols...they always work with their gloves on,cuz their job no clean..i no like them at all..they can never impress me after they use ojoro comot my team from champions league that year..PLUS HAVE U NOTICED THEIR GAMES AGAINST BIG TEAMS,THEY ALWAYS GET TO PLAY AWAY FIRST.THEN THEY GO TO THEIR CAMP NOU TO DO WHAT THEY DO BEST. 11 Likes 1 Share

Pure Fixed....Smh 1 Like

Psg started the game with 11 players at the back despite having a 4goal advantage and knowing fully well how pricely an away goal is, thats suicide..



Barca were not extraordinary though they showed sheer grit n determination, i see it as a psg bottling. Even eleven farmers would av done better.Such a disgrace 30 Likes 1 Share

A victory for uefalona 3 Likes 1 Share

Just my thoughts nigga, well... Taking FCB awt of the picture was never part of the plan, for UEFA 2 Likes

Donbounce:

On a more serious note, if you biliv it was fixed signify, I can't be the only one thinking this.

I'm still in shock. I hate Paris saint German with all might, so much hatred for one team. If I were the largest shareholder in psg, I won't let Emery enter the bus. And I'll sack him with mouth no letter.



I can't read any sport news today just because all I'll see is #lapulgba, #leNeymer, #loCatalan. I'm sad, so sad.

This isn't football, it's pure madness. I'm sorry I'm bugging you with what I feel. But If you're reading this I have few points to give ://

● NEVER TRUST THE FRENCH. (it happened in world war too)

●UEFA IS NOT CREDIBLE

●DON'T TOY WITH BARCA,UEFA WOULD FIGHT YOU.

●EMERY IS A FOOL AT FORTY

《《more importantly, all psg players should be flogged by the itsekiri/fulani ethnic group》》



☆PEACE

#che

chai bobo sorry, try taking 2ltr of ota piapia or better still go hug the nearest transformer in ur area, it will end ur misery sharp sharp chai bobo sorry, try taking 2ltr of ota piapia or better still go hug the nearest transformer in ur area, it will end ur misery sharp sharp 16 Likes

chai bobo sorry, try taking 2ltr of ota piapia or better still go hug the nearest transformer in ur area, it will end ur misery sharp sharp intellectual handicap intellectual handicap 15 Likes

At last somebody is thinking. If we critically watch that match i think it was fixed.......PSG players were not attacking, they didnt want to score, it was too obvious.

UEFA is a business. They make more money with an EL - CLASSICO than any other. There was this year, i cant recall now....it was Bayern and one other club......UEFA didnt make money.

Its all about the money, it is business, its called entertainment.

Cavani could have scored, Di Maria could have scored or passed but played it quite reluctantly.

Robben and co were not playing their normal soccer.

They would be compensated believe me. Its all a propaganda

Soccer is fun but highly flawed 11 Likes

The fixture was fixed. I believe 5-1 was the agreement. But PSG dulled it and Barca thief the game





in other news the book that d barca squad read b4 d match match fixing is the new excuse now abi...no be uefalona again?in other news the book that d barca squad read b4 d match 9 Likes 2 Shares

you people will not kill me with laugh. dem say fixed match, even with bad officiating PSG had no excuse. Take Man Utd vs Bournemouth for example, they got a red card, had a penalty against but still took a point at Old Trafford. 10 Likes 1 Share

when barca lost 4nil at psg,how come no one shouted fixed match? 15 Likes

At last somebody is thinking. If we critically watch that match i think it was fixed.......PSG players were not attacking, they didnt want to score, it was too obvious.

UEFA is a business. They make more money with an EL - CLASSICO than any other. There was this year, i cant recall now....it was Bayern and one other club......UEFA didnt make money.

Its all about the money, it is business, its called entertainment.

Cavani could have scored, Di Maria could have scored or passed but played it quite reluctantly.

Robben and co were not playing their normal soccer.

They would be compensated believe me. Its all a propaganda

Soccer is fun but highly flawed



Robben? Which??



What about the ball that hit the upright pole?



This team went to pack the bus and greatly suffered for it Robben? Which??What about the ball that hit the upright pole?This team went to pack the bus and greatly suffered for it 2 Likes

intellectual handicap

sorry bro that defeat must have been really traumatic for you, i mean i'ld be depressed too if my team was raped like Barca raped those infants yesterday. sorry bro that defeat must have been really traumatic for you, i mean i'ld be depressed too if my team was raped like Barca raped those infants yesterday. 6 Likes

Anyone who says its a fixed game is just pained, because no matter how a referee can influence a game it wont happen to the extent of 6 goals without any red card... All PSG had to do was defend well and counter i would blame PSG coach for being so stupid as to his tactics..inexcusable 11 Likes

barca..lols...they always work with their gloves on,cuz their job no clean..i no like them at all..they can never impress me after they use ojoro comot my team from champions league that year..PLUS HAVE U NOTICED THEIR GAMES AGAINST BIG TEAMS,THEY ALWAYS GET TO PLAY AWAY FIRST.THEN THEY GO TO THEIR CAMP NOU TO DO WHAT THEY DO BEST. teams who finish first in group stages play away first. teams who finish first in group stages play away first. 6 Likes 1 Share

I didn't watch the match but from what i saw in the highlights, there was nothing like match fixing. All the goals from Barca were deserved and that includes the second penalty. The highlights are there for everyone to see and the referee did not kill the match like some people have been saying. This is one of the greatest comebacks in footbal history. It just shows how good Barca is. They have defied the odds. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Forget d fact dat u want ur club to win, if u genuinely watched the match u know dat d referee was somehow partial...



but m not surprised, who says uefa is not corrupt too?





PS



I'm a barca fan.

I didn't watch the match but from what i saw in the highlights, there was nothing like match fixing. All the goals from Barca were deserved and that includes the second penalty. The highlights are there for everyone to see and the referee did not kill the match like some people have been saying. This is one of the greatest comebacks in footbal history. It just shows how good Barca is. They have defied the odds.



lwkm!



Since u did not watch d match, I have nothing to say to u bro.



wait, do u even know the meaning of highlights lwkm!Since u did not watch d match, I have nothing to say to u bro.wait, do u even know the meaning of highlights 4 Likes

lmao...BARCAAAAAAA FOR LIFE !

Anyway in another news.. ..