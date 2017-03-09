₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,999 members, 3,408,343 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 12:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? (10774 Views)
Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup / Victor Moses Wins Man Of The Match Award As Fans React To His Tweet / Checkout The Award Given To The Man of The Match ( Hilarious Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by seunlayi(m): 6:11am
with the Barcelona dramatic comeback thrashing PSG 6 goals to 1.
No teams in champion league ever survive 4 – 0 deficit but Barca has broken the record deleted the 4 goals and advance into quarter final of the champion league. Unbelievable has happened Barcelona defied the history, shocked the football world..... And to
..
Was the match fixed?
What is your take, kindly drop your view.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HWZtD3rt7Q
2 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Paulpaulpaul(m): 6:27am
It was not fixed but Barca got official backup. That ref, killed that match walahi
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Adedaniel211(m): 6:31am
fixed or no fixed., barca all d way
19 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by adioolayi(m): 6:43am
Paulpaulpaul:hope you were able to sleep... sorry ook
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by segebase(m): 7:04am
Paulpaulpaul:
go watch d video of PSG players saying if dem lose 5-1 is ok by dem
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by yusufibrahim(m): 7:30am
That match almost look like one cause can't tell me coming into a match with 4 goals clear win to come and loss at the ends that's. Certainly look like one hell of a fix match
6 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Sufisunni: 7:37am
seunlayi:Was beating Barca 4-0 fixed? If yes, then Barca overturning 6-1 is fixed.
But dont forget Madrid did overturn 3-0 last season or so.
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by timmycris(m): 7:44am
even if fixed, those psg guys mumu! They just humilate themselves! and I wish the officials can look into the match
4 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Donbounce(m): 7:48am
On a more serious note, if you biliv it was fixed signify, I can't be the only one thinking this.
I'm still in shock. I hate Paris saint German with all might, so much hatred for one team. If I were the largest shareholder in psg, I won't let Emery enter the bus. And I'll sack him with mouth no letter.
I can't read any sport news today just because all I'll see is #lapulgba, #leNeymer, #loCatalan. I'm sad, so sad.
This isn't football, it's pure madness. I'm sorry I'm bugging you with what I feel. But If you're reading this I have few points to give ://
● NEVER TRUST THE FRENCH. (it happened in world war too)
●UEFA IS NOT CREDIBLE
●DON'T TOY WITH BARCA,UEFA WOULD FIGHT YOU.
●EMERY IS A FOOL AT FORTY
《《more importantly, all psg players should be flogged by the itsekiri/fulani ethnic group》》
☆PEACE
#che
73 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by solar007: 7:48am
seunlayi:
Anything goes in football
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by mikejegede(m): 7:55am
barca..lols...they always work with their gloves on,cuz their job no clean..i no like them at all..they can never impress me after they use ojoro comot my team from champions league that year..PLUS HAVE U NOTICED THEIR GAMES AGAINST BIG TEAMS,THEY ALWAYS GET TO PLAY AWAY FIRST.THEN THEY GO TO THEIR CAMP NOU TO DO WHAT THEY DO BEST.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by IAmAmbrose(m): 7:59am
Pure Fixed....Smh
1 Like
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Cityfirstborn(m): 8:02am
Psg started the game with 11 players at the back despite having a 4goal advantage and knowing fully well how pricely an away goal is, thats suicide..
Barca were not extraordinary though they showed sheer grit n determination, i see it as a psg bottling. Even eleven farmers would av done better.Such a disgrace
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Earth2Metahuman: 8:10am
A victory for uefalona
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Lastpharoah33(m): 8:16am
Just my thoughts nigga, well... Taking FCB awt of the picture was never part of the plan, for UEFA
2 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Jyde89: 8:18am
Donbounce:
chai bobo sorry, try taking 2ltr of ota piapia or better still go hug the nearest transformer in ur area, it will end ur misery sharp sharp
16 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Donbounce(m): 8:20am
Jyde89:intellectual handicap
15 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by TRIXIA: 8:20am
At last somebody is thinking. If we critically watch that match i think it was fixed.......PSG players were not attacking, they didnt want to score, it was too obvious.
UEFA is a business. They make more money with an EL - CLASSICO than any other. There was this year, i cant recall now....it was Bayern and one other club......UEFA didnt make money.
Its all about the money, it is business, its called entertainment.
Cavani could have scored, Di Maria could have scored or passed but played it quite reluctantly.
Robben and co were not playing their normal soccer.
They would be compensated believe me. Its all a propaganda
Soccer is fun but highly flawed
11 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Babamide(m): 8:43am
The fixture was fixed. I believe 5-1 was the agreement. But PSG dulled it and Barca thief the game
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Olamyyde(m): 8:55am
match fixing is the new excuse now abi...no be uefalona again?
in other news the book that d barca squad read b4 d match
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by maidaddy: 9:03am
you people will not kill me with laugh. dem say fixed match, even with bad officiating PSG had no excuse. Take Man Utd vs Bournemouth for example, they got a red card, had a penalty against but still took a point at Old Trafford.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Uyi168(m): 9:04am
when barca lost 4nil at psg,how come no one shouted fixed match?
15 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by puffynana(m): 9:05am
TRIXIA:
Robben? Which??
What about the ball that hit the upright pole?
This team went to pack the bus and greatly suffered for it
2 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Jyde89: 9:24am
Donbounce:
sorry bro that defeat must have been really traumatic for you, i mean i'ld be depressed too if my team was raped like Barca raped those infants yesterday.
6 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by blackkaponne(m): 9:36am
Anyone who says its a fixed game is just pained, because no matter how a referee can influence a game it wont happen to the extent of 6 goals without any red card... All PSG had to do was defend well and counter i would blame PSG coach for being so stupid as to his tactics..inexcusable
11 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by zzzzy: 9:41am
mikejegede:teams who finish first in group stages play away first.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by Afam4eva(m): 9:56am
I didn't watch the match but from what i saw in the highlights, there was nothing like match fixing. All the goals from Barca were deserved and that includes the second penalty. The highlights are there for everyone to see and the referee did not kill the match like some people have been saying. This is one of the greatest comebacks in footbal history. It just shows how good Barca is. They have defied the odds.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by alex81(m): 10:02am
Forget d fact dat u want ur club to win, if u genuinely watched the match u know dat d referee was somehow partial...
but m not surprised, who says uefa is not corrupt too?
PS
I'm a barca fan.
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by alex81(m): 10:09am
Afam4eva:
lwkm!
Since u did not watch d match, I have nothing to say to u bro.
wait, do u even know the meaning of highlights
4 Likes
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by gabi101(m): 10:11am
lmao...BARCAAAAAAA FOR LIFE !
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by policy12: 10:21am
Anyway in another news.. ..
|Re: Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? by do4luv14(m): 10:39am
mikejegede:nah you see,
and everytime, dia was always a redcard against the big team to mak it more easier for UEFALONA
2 Likes 1 Share
You Have To See This Funny Reaction To The Missed Penalty Of Messi Yesterday. / Top 10 Most Successful African National Football Teams Of All Time(photos) / Federal High Court In Abuja Declares NFF And NFL Illegal
Viewing this topic: JBoss25(m), Sam0(m), Lawlahdey(f), wizkidblogger(f), newyorks(m), harry2ve(m), Intrepid01(m), schoolmaster, GentleNaaz(m), NIGHTFOX, mmsen, Nickizoe(f), splendor007, davidodufote, iceberg54, Ray333(m), esphil, docadams, TheDreamChaser, Apina(m), Marksule(m), Ezeego1(m), gtrust, Hardheolar(f), azeecoboy(m), emiearth(m), NNature(m), Amusaopeyemi(f), Interesting15, tunde4top(m), airmark(m), kpekusPikin, Mstrsheikh, Saintesquire, iamademorlar(m), Skilme(m), Chimezie250(m), ngcars(m), BrokenTV, CharlieMaria(m), Edenoscar(m), rill, helpee, EhisChelsea1(m), Ikem11(m), gbesky(m), WarHorse1(m), Musty856, smudge2079, sonofkarma, MDelgado(m), deedeemob(m), salpingidis(m), Sammypope4all(m), Banjo24, kabishow(m), Djpaparazy, NLbully(m), Badfinga, Kaymercury(m), dicefrost(m), bukas15(m), Gazzy88(m), Tirexy(m), hcupid(m), NNVanguard(m), medra(m), Cindino20(m), tlanry, folabisi07(m), miclef86(m), olutop(m), Emmaus12, Oyetboy(m), simiolu1(m), PoisonedOne, CapitalCee(m), Lobasco(m), alabiyemmy(m), yinparc, khristology(m), Fish1403, MqLqKqi, Fridayokolo, Olutayojr, classicfrank4us, Donald7610, browndegreat, goldfish80(m), TerryMarshall, pmc01(m), urchboyoski, harrisonclive95(m), Cornerstone2020, sammycarz(m), Afam1103(m), Vikkiboi(m), tardell007(m), irokobest(m), lilfreezy, tripleY, Superiorwords, movyyzz(m), Israeljones(m), moshuur, toosoon(m), energytype, chidaike(m), goooze(m), nurez305(m), gift01, judey1992(m), DESTINY41(m), kITATITA, Austeeenxx, Tims4all(m), Donjay2222(m), felixomor, mykelmeezy(m), Qmerit(m), OTRebirth, emmycool44, liohan, olaboy001(m), nasonaso, chukzyfcbb, omokab, ogbs2020love, luxurious121(m), ddippset(m), TheDEVlLHimseIf, illuminated93(m), Jozibrainz99, admax(m), idnoble007(m), Laurienzo(m), PhonePlanet(m), olawale3525(m), Injiggerwolf(m), XYZ123, emzry(m), Germaindefoe(m), adextetoo(m), onwukaedu88(m), chibekej, escarfini, Jyde89, Skeendip, willi926(m), mztakayswitch3(m), fhelihx, HOLYDICK(m), Kenplanet(m), Dexema(m), dankol, ThankYouGod, Moyosola1810, lovely17(m), Adeevah(f), adioolayi(m), mayyorr01(m), yuppieman(m), Gkay1(m), wawappl, la1(m), Chimex30(m), talisman35(m), olurotimi1, snthesis(m), Hearme(m), jidsoon(m), Adiwana, mmmustapha(m), dustmalik, dreamchazer, Bmcc(m) and 200 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25