Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by information1: 9:35am
See earlier thread where he announced it on facebook http://www.nairaland.com/3669450/ekiti-man-posts-suicide-facebook

The twin brother and the wife of Taiwo Ariyo were in shock when the 34-year-old drank local insecticide, Sniper, in their presence after suffering a bout of depression.

Despite efforts to save his life, the victim died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos.



PUNCH Metro gathered that Taiwo had expressed sadness over the alleged uncaring attitude of their United States of America-based father, Mr. Clement Ariyo.

Clement, a pathologist with the Red Cross Society, was said to have married two wives.

While Taiwo’s mother had three children, the second wife had two.

It was alleged that Clement was always sending money to his second wife and her children while neglecting the three children of the first wife.

Our correspondent learnt that Taiwo, who became depressed over the matter, headed for the house of his stepmother on Shaba Ojo Street, Igando, on Saturday.

The twin brother, Kehinde, was reported to have urged him to leave the place, but he refused.

PUNCH Metro was told that Kehinde made a call to the victim’s wife.

On sighting the pregnant wife, the Premier Lotto agent drank the insecticide and slumped.

He was rushed to the Igando General Hospital around 12.30am on Sunday and was referred to LUTH, where he died.

A member of the family, who begged not to be identified, told PUNCH Metro that the victim’s father was to blame.

He said, “The problem is that the father does not care for them. We had all talked to the man, but he didn’t listen. The whole thing got to Taiwo, but I counselled him to forget about his father.

“On that day, he said he would sacrifice himself for the other two children. He said maybe if he died, their father would wake up to the reality.”

The source added that the victim went to the house of his stepmother and refused to vacate the premises despite entreaties from the twin brother, Kehinde.

“Immediately he saw his wife, he dipped his hand into his pocket, brought out the Sniper and drank it.

“Kehinde raced out to get a cab to convey him to a hospital. He didn’t get a cab on time. We rushed him to the Igando General Hospital.

“Around 2.30am, a nurse said he was not responding to treatment and asked us to transfer him to LUTH,” he added.

PUNCH Metro learnt that at LUTH, the victim was turned back for lack of a bed space.

He was later admitted after a doctor intervened.

The victim was said to have been confirmed dead around 6am on Sunday.

The family source said when Clement was called that Taiwo had died, he asked the twin brother, Kehinde, to bury him.

The victim was said to have been buried on Tuesday.

“Since that day, the stepmother has not called to condole with us. On the night that the boy took Sniper, I was screaming on top of my voice and calling for help, but nobody came to our help,” he added.

When our correspondent contacted the victim’s father in the US, he wondered why he would be catering to a married man.

He described late Taiwo as “wayward,” saying he always gave him problems before his demise.

He said, “I did not take care of him? Care for a 34-year-old person that went to school and got married? A man that had children with different women? And now that he is dead, he has added more to my burden.

“Did you know that he had his first child 10 years ago? That child is now in Ado-Ekiti and I have been the one responsible for him. He had another child last year, but he denied the paternity. I am 66 years old and should be retired ordinarily; So how can the 34-year-old said I didn’t care about him? He was a controversial son for 34 years that he lived.

“I woke up on Saturday to see a suicide note that he sent to me. In the note, he said he would kill himself. When I saw the note, I immediately called his twin brother and told him to go after him. He said he wanted to get married, buy this and that. He even went ahead to post the same thing on Facebook.”

Clement said different women had called him to say they had relationship with the deceased, adding that one claimed that she had no fewer than 10 abortions for him and he still dumped her for another girl.

He said he called the victim when he came to Lagos last November and counselled him to get his act together.

“Instead, he lied to me that he wanted money to travel to see his son who was in Ado Ekiti and I gave him $100, which he changed to N37,500. I later learnt he didn’t visit the boy. At another time, I bought clothes for that boy, but Taiwo didn’t deliver them,” he added.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said he would call back, but he had yet to do so as of press time.


http://punchng.com/man-commits-suicide-to-protest-against-america-based-father/

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by loomer: 9:39am
I just dey trip as naija people don dey get mind commit suicide sha

24 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Nixiepie(f): 9:40am
Wow suicide everywhere
Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Sweetguy25: 9:45am
I believe he's fathers side of the story.

40 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by doublewisdom: 9:51am
Lazy man. At 34 years he was expecting his 66 year old father to be footing his bills? E really die well.

73 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Vickiweezy(m): 9:57am
Suicide now trending??
Why do people always lose hope and faith at the last minute an choose to give up.
Be like Barcelona, believe and never give up.

3 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by fuckbulhary: 10:00am
If the imbesil dullard had not promised his Zombies paradise this would not have happened.How does one expect him not to commit after the badluck ran to hide in london amidst the messy conditions?The guy tried but had to give up for being failed by both is father and the walking corpse president.

3 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Thisboysef(m): 11:36am
End time man. The struggle for ftc is real
Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by cremedelacreme: 11:38am
Na wah for some people oo. A married 34 year old man still expects his aged father to feed him. I just pity the innocent wife. RIP to him though. angry

5 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by ednut1(m): 11:38am
Nigerians and sense of entitlements self. so unfortunate sha.

2 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by eanestca(m): 11:38am
and na barca fan

he was not alive to see their magical come back

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Houseofglam7: 11:38am
SMH
Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by orimipe(f): 11:38am
There is more to this story joor. How will he kill himself because of an uncaring father...

5 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 11:38am
nawso
Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:38am
Buharı wan kıll all of us.....dont quote me pls,ı use God name beg una,ı hate nonsense!
Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by DLondonboiy: 11:39am
I no understand wetin I dey read...

Read it twice..yet, I no understand !

Why should I commit sucide? No matter what! This kind sweet life? Even the heaven me no want go. .I wan just dey here dey enjoy....

And you kill yourself? Wrong!
Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Dongreat(m): 11:39am
chiozor:
he learnt that from Awolowo...drinking otapiapia undecided


Even though I find this despicable I still find this comment very funny. Abysmally funny. Still you need to purchase sense or upgrade your sense to the latest version.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by bettercreature(m): 11:39am
Sweetguy25:
I believe he's fathers side of the story.
He was actually blaming his father for his failures
The father is on point! why getting married when you are broke

4 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by WriteBoy: 11:40am
He didn't die of depression, he died of laziness.

I don't know how some people can bear laziness in their life. I lost my father at a very tender age but that did not stop me from working hard and making my way in the world.

He didn't die of depression -- he died of the same disease that makes their people stand at bus-stops and shout owoda.

9 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by smartmey61(m): 11:40am
we used to hear this from oversea now it has become norms here, isokay but bro suicide not the soluki i mean solution ooo. if the man wont change thousands death he wont change.
Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by DrObum(m): 11:40am
He suffered from depression.

Should a man of his age depend on his dad

So, don't bring up that story, the gentleman simply suffered from depression and unfortunately, didn't seek nor get professional help about it.

12 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by ExpiredNigeria: 11:40am
No matter what, nothing, I'll not kill myself

3 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Ezedon(m): 11:41am
More suicide have been committed in 2yrs APC than 16,yrs of PDP

5 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by burkingx: 11:41am
cool

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by seguno2: 11:42am
chiozor:
he learnt that from Awolowo...drinking otapiapia undecided

Many are mad but only a few are roaming.

3 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Nukualofa: 11:42am
Very stupid boy who always believe that he is entitled to everything.



I stand with the father

2 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by fabuloz1(m): 11:42am
I side with his dad... The guy is lazy and wayward

2 Likes

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Nukualofa: 11:42am
DrObum:
He suffered from depression.

Should a man of his age depend on his dad

So, don't bring up that story, the gentleman simply suffered from depression and unfortunately, didn't seek nor get professional help about it.
he is a lazy goat

1 Like

Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by beejaybig: 11:43am
he made a very bad decision

3 Likes 1 Share

