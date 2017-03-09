₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by information1: 9:35am
See earlier thread where he announced it on facebook http://www.nairaland.com/3669450/ekiti-man-posts-suicide-facebook
The twin brother and the wife of Taiwo Ariyo were in shock when the 34-year-old drank local insecticide, Sniper, in their presence after suffering a bout of depression.
http://punchng.com/man-commits-suicide-to-protest-against-america-based-father/
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by loomer: 9:39am
I just dey trip as naija people don dey get mind commit suicide sha
24 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Nixiepie(f): 9:40am
Wow suicide everywhere
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Sweetguy25: 9:45am
I believe he's fathers side of the story.
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by doublewisdom: 9:51am
Lazy man. At 34 years he was expecting his 66 year old father to be footing his bills? E really die well.
73 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Vickiweezy(m): 9:57am
Suicide now trending??
Why do people always lose hope and faith at the last minute an choose to give up.
Be like Barcelona, believe and never give up.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by fuckbulhary: 10:00am
If the imbesil dullard had not promised his Zombies paradise this would not have happened.How does one expect him not to commit after the badluck ran to hide in london amidst the messy conditions?The guy tried but had to give up for being failed by both is father and the walking corpse president.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Thisboysef(m): 11:36am
End time man. The struggle for ftc is real
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by cremedelacreme: 11:38am
Na wah for some people oo. A married 34 year old man still expects his aged father to feed him. I just pity the innocent wife. RIP to him though.
5 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by ednut1(m): 11:38am
Nigerians and sense of entitlements self. so unfortunate sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by eanestca(m): 11:38am
and na barca fan
he was not alive to see their magical come back
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Houseofglam7: 11:38am
SMH
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by orimipe(f): 11:38am
There is more to this story joor. How will he kill himself because of an uncaring father...
5 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 11:38am
nawso
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:38am
Buharı wan kıll all of us.....dont quote me pls,ı use God name beg una,ı hate nonsense!
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by DLondonboiy: 11:39am
I no understand wetin I dey read...
Read it twice..yet, I no understand !
Why should I commit sucide? No matter what! This kind sweet life? Even the heaven me no want go. .I wan just dey here dey enjoy....
And you kill yourself? Wrong!
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Dongreat(m): 11:39am
chiozor:
Even though I find this despicable I still find this comment very funny. Abysmally funny. Still you need to purchase sense or upgrade your sense to the latest version.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by bettercreature(m): 11:39am
Sweetguy25:He was actually blaming his father for his failures
The father is on point! why getting married when you are broke
4 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by WriteBoy: 11:40am
He didn't die of depression, he died of laziness.
I don't know how some people can bear laziness in their life. I lost my father at a very tender age but that did not stop me from working hard and making my way in the world.
He didn't die of depression -- he died of the same disease that makes their people stand at bus-stops and shout owoda.
9 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by smartmey61(m): 11:40am
we used to hear this from oversea now it has become norms here, isokay but bro suicide not the soluki i mean solution ooo. if the man wont change thousands death he wont change.
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by DrObum(m): 11:40am
He suffered from depression.
Should a man of his age depend on his dad
So, don't bring up that story, the gentleman simply suffered from depression and unfortunately, didn't seek nor get professional help about it.
12 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by ExpiredNigeria: 11:40am
No matter what, nothing, I'll not kill myself
3 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Ezedon(m): 11:41am
More suicide have been committed in 2yrs APC than 16,yrs of PDP
5 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by burkingx: 11:41am
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by seguno2: 11:42am
chiozor:
Many are mad but only a few are roaming.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Nukualofa: 11:42am
Very stupid boy who always believe that he is entitled to everything.
I stand with the father
2 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by fabuloz1(m): 11:42am
I side with his dad... The guy is lazy and wayward
2 Likes
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by Nukualofa: 11:42am
DrObum:he is a lazy goat
1 Like
|Re: Why Man Committed Suicide After Announcing It On Facebook by beejaybig: 11:43am
he made a very bad decision
3 Likes 1 Share
